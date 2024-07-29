Woodward, Inc.: Woodward Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2024.



All amounts are presented on an as reported (U.S. GAAP) basis unless otherwise indicated. All per share amounts are presented on a fully diluted basis. All comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise stated. All references to years are references to the Company's fiscal year unless otherwise stated.

Third Quarter Overview

Net sales were $848 million, compared to $801 million, an increase of 6 percent.

Net earnings were $102 million, or $1.63 per share, compared to net earnings of $85 million, or $1.37 per share.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $297 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to $156 million. Free cash flow1 for the first nine months of 2024 was $225 million, compared to free cash flow of $98 million. Adjusted free cash flow1 was $230 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to adjusted free cash flow of $103 million.

"We delivered a solid quarter, driven by robust end-market demand and the dedicated efforts of all our members," stated Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In Aerospace, increased utilization drove strong aftermarket demand in the third quarter. Total Industrial growth moderated as expected. Industrial benefitted from increased sales in power generation as well as transportation despite flat China on-highway shipments year-over-year. In this dynamic market, we remain focused on growth, operational excellence, and innovation, which continue to position Woodward to deliver sustained long-term shareholder value."

Third Quarter Company Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $848 million, compared to $801 million, an increase of 6 percent.

Net earnings were $102 million, or $1.63 per share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $85 million, or $1.37.

EBIT1 was $132 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $117 million.

The effective tax rate was 16.4 percent for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 20.0 percent.

Segment Results

Aerospace

Aerospace segment net sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $518 million, compared to $481 million, an increase of 8 percent. Commercial OEM sales were up 2 percent and commercial aftermarket sales were up 19 percent. Defense OEM sales were down 4 percent and defense aftermarket was up 22 percent. Overall aftermarket sales were supported by higher aircraft utilization.

Segment earnings for the third quarter of 2024 were $102 million, or 19.7 percent of segment net sales, compared to $83 million, or 17.3 percent of segment net sales. The increase in segment earnings was a result of price realization and higher aftermarket volumes, partially offset by inflation.

Industrial

Industrial segment net sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $330 million, compared to $320 million, an increase of 3 percent. Power generation was up 8 percent, transportation was up 3 percent, and oil and gas was down 6 percent.

Industrial segment earnings for the third quarter of 2024 were $60 million, or 18.1 percent of segment net sales, compared to $58 million, or 18.2 percent of segment net sales. Industrial earnings remained relatively flat as a result of price realization which was largely offset by inflation and unfavorable mix.

Nonsegment

Nonsegment expenses were $30 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $24 million.

Year-to-Date Results

Net sales for the first nine months of 2024 were $2.47 billion, compared to $2.14 billion. Net earnings for the first nine months of 2024 were $290 million, or $4.65 per share, compared to $150 million, or $2.44 per share. Adjusted net earnings1 for the first nine months of 2024 were $293 million, or $4.70 per share, compared to $176 million, or $2.87 per share.

The effective tax rate was 17.8 percent for the first nine months of 2024, compared to 15.8 percent. The adjusted effective tax rate1 for the first nine months of 2024 was 17.8 percent, compared to 17.3 percent.

Aerospace segment net sales for the first nine months of 2024 were $1.48 billion, compared to $1.31 billion. Aerospace segment earnings for the first nine months of 2024 were $279 million, or 18.9 percent of segment net sales, compared to $212 million, or 16.1 percent of segment net sales.

Industrial segment net sales for the first nine months of 2024 were $994 million, compared to $824 million. Industrial segment earnings for the first nine months of 2024 were $192 million, or 19.3 percent of segment net sales, compared to $107 million, or 13.0 percent of segment net sales.

Nonsegment expenses were $89 million for the nine months of 2024, compared to $106 million. Adjusted nonsegment expenses1 were $85 million, compared to $72 million.

Cash Flow and Financial Position

Net cash provided by operating activities was $297 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to $156 million. Payments for property, plant, and equipment for the first nine months of 2024 were $72 million, compared to $57 million.

Free cash flow was $225 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to $98 million. Adjusted free cash flow was $230 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to $103 million. The increase in free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow was primarily due to increased earnings and improved working capital, partially offset by higher capital expenditures.

During the first nine months of 2024, $348 million was returned to stockholders in the form of $43 million of dividends and $305 million of share repurchases.

Total debt was $923 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $751 million as of June 30, 2023. Debt-to-EBITDA1 leverage as of June 30, 2024, was 1.5 times EBITDA.

2024 Guidance

Based on visibility into the remainder of the year, Woodward is revising certain aspects of its full-year guidance.

(In millions, except per share amount and percentages) Prior Revised FY24 Guidance issued on FY24 Guidance issued on April 29, 2024 July 29, 2024 Total Company Sales $3,250-$3,350 $3,250-$3,300 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate ~20% ~18.5% Adjusted Free Cash Flow $325 - $375 $300 - $350 Capital Expenditures ~100 No change Shares ~62 No change Adjusted EPS $5.70-$6.00 $5.80-$6.00 Segment Data Aerospace Sales Growth Up 12% to 14% No change Segment Earnings (% of Sales) 18% to 19% ~19% Industrial Sales Growth Up 13% to 15% Up 11% to 13% Segment Earnings (% of Sales) 17% - 18% ~17.5%

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Together with our customers, we are enabling the path to a cleaner, decarbonized world. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world's harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 847,688 $ 800,663 $ 2,469,761 $ 2,137,496 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 617,702 596,251 1,801,037 1,649,473 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 73,812 64,983 229,770 203,748 Research and development costs 38,728 35,033 105,987 100,034 Restructuring charges - - - 5,172 Interest expense 11,516 12,175 34,482 36,162 Interest income (1,728 ) (516 ) (4,494 ) (1,390 ) Other (income) expense, net (14,438 ) (13,001 ) (49,461 ) (33,431 ) Total costs and expenses 725,592 694,925 2,117,321 1,959,768 Earnings before income taxes 122,096 105,738 352,440 177,728 Income taxes 20,021 21,139 62,765 28,012 Net earnings $ 102,075 $ 84,599 $ 289,675 $ 149,716 Earnings per share amounts: Basic earnings per share $ 1.69 $ 1.41 $ 4.80 $ 2.50 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.63 $ 1.37 $ 4.65 $ 2.44 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 60,425 60,056 60,290 59,843 Diluted 62,522 61,591 62,295 61,250 Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.72 $ 0.63

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited - in thousands) June 30, September 30, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 308,332 $ 137,447 Accounts receivable 760,010 749,859 Inventories 614,981 517,843 Income taxes receivable 52,098 14,120 Other current assets 52,938 50,183 Total current assets 1,788,359 1,469,452 Property, plant, and equipment, net 917,730 913,094 Goodwill 794,797 791,468 Intangible assets, net 432,352 452,363 Deferred income tax assets 55,761 58,550 Other assets 331,310 325,276 Total assets $ 4,320,309 $ 4,010,203 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 274,800 $ - Current portion of long-term debt 85,708 75,817 Accounts payable 255,391 234,328 Income taxes payable 48,753 44,435 Accrued liabilities 248,440 262,616 Total current liabilities 913,092 617,196 Long-term debt, less current portion 562,618 645,709 Deferred income tax liabilities 130,912 132,819 Other liabilities 554,476 543,490 Total liabilities 2,161,098 1,939,214 Stockholders' equity 2,159,211 2,070,989 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,320,309 $ 4,010,203

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - in thousands) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 297,329 $ 155,630 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment (72,193 ) (57,142 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 84 477 Proceeds from business divestiture 900 - Payments for business acquisition, net of cash acquired - 878 Payments for short-term investments (6,767 ) (6,109 ) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 9,737 7,692 Net cash used in investing activities (68,239 ) (54,204 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid (43,457 ) (37,762 ) Proceeds from sales of treasury stock 90,142 26,888 Payments for repurchases of common stock (304,811 ) (26,369 ) Borrowings on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings 2,258,600 1,538,900 Payments on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings (1,983,800 ) (1,582,200 ) Payments of debt financing costs - (2,236 ) Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations (75,644 ) (536 ) Net cash used in financing activities (58,970 ) (83,315 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 765 (11,848 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 170,885 6,263 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 137,447 107,844 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 308,332 $ 114,107

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries SEGMENT NET SALES AND NET EARNINGS (Unaudited - in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales: Aerospace $ 517,560 $ 480,531 $ 1,475,828 $ 1,313,233 Industrial 330,128 320,132 993,933 824,263 Total consolidated net sales $ 847,688 $ 800,663 $ 2,469,761 $ 2,137,496 Segment earnings*: Aerospace $ 101,842 $ 83,075 $ 279,295 $ 211,823 As a percent of segment net sales 19.7 % 17.3 % 18.9 % 16.1 % Industrial 59,717 58,197 191,842 107,170 As a percent of segment net sales 18.1 % 18.2 % 19.3 % 13.0 % Total segment earnings 161,559 141,272 471,137 318,993 Nonsegment expenses (29,675 ) (23,875 ) (88,709 ) (106,493 ) EBIT 131,884 117,397 382,428 212,500 Interest expense, net (9,788 ) (11,659 ) (29,988 ) (34,772 ) Consolidated earnings before income taxes $ 122,096 $ 105,738 $ 352,440 $ 177,728 *This schedule reconciles segment earnings, which exclude certain costs, to consolidated earnings before income taxes. Payments for property, plant and equipment $ 15,892 $ 13,096 $ 72,193 $ 57,142 Depreciation expense $ 20,661 $ 20,551 $ 61,494 $ 61,212

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS1 (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 Before

Income Tax Net of

Income Tax Per Share,

Net of

Income Tax Before

Income Tax Net of

Income Tax Per Share,

Net of

Income Tax Net earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 352,440 $ 289,675 $ 4.65 $ 177,728 $ 149,716 $ 2.44 Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments: Non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition (4,803 ) (3,433 ) (0.06 ) - - - Business development activities 5,902 4,456 0.07 - - - Certain non-restructuring separation costs 2,666 2,013 0.04 2,208 1,661 0.03 Specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory - - - 11,995 9,016 0.15 Product rationalization - - - 10,504 7,896 0.13 Restructuring charges - - - 5,172 3,874 0.06 Non-recurring charge related to customer collections - - - 4,997 3,761 0.06 Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments 3,765 3,036 0.05 34,876 26,208 0.43 Adjusted net earnings (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 356,205 $ 292,711 $ 4.70 $ 212,604 $ 175,924 $ 2.87

*Note: There were no adjustments made to net earnings during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO EBIT1 AND ADJUSTED EBIT1 (Unaudited - in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 102,075 $ 84,599 $ 289,675 $ 149,716 Income tax expense 20,021 21,139 62,765 28,012 Interest expense 11,516 12,175 34,482 36,162 Interest income (1,728 ) (516 ) (4,494 ) (1,390 ) EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) 131,884 117,397 382,428 212,500 Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments* - - 3,765 34,876 Adjusted EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 131,884 $ 117,397 $ 386,193 $ 247,376 *See Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings1 table above for the list of Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments made in the applicable periods. Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO EBITDA1 AND ADJUSTED EBITDA1 (Unaudited - in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 102,075 $ 84,599 $ 289,675 $ 149,716 Income tax expense 20,021 21,139 62,765 28,012 Interest expense 11,516 12,175 34,482 36,162 Interest income (1,728 ) (516 ) (4,494 ) (1,390 ) Amortization of intangible assets 8,131 9,493 25,348 28,089 Depreciation expense 20,661 20,551 61,494 61,212 EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) 160,676 147,441 469,270 301,801 Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments* - - 3,765 34,876 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 160,676 $ 147,441 $ 473,035 $ 336,677 *See Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings1 table above for the list of Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments made in the applicable periods.

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NONSEGMENT EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED NONSEGMENT EXPENSES1 (Unaudited - in thousands) Three-Months Ended June 30, Nine-Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Nonsegment expenses (U.S. GAAP) $ 29,675 $ 23,875 $ 88,709 $ 106,493 Non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition - - 4,803 - Business development activities - - (5,902 ) - Certain non-restructuring separation costs - - (2,666 ) (2,208 ) Specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory - - - (11,995 ) Product rationalization - - - (10,504 ) Restructuring charges - - - (5,172 ) Non-recurring charge related to customer collections - - - (4,997 ) Adjusted nonsegment expenses (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 29,675 $ 23,875 $ 84,944 $ 71,617 Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW1 AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW1 (Unaudited - in thousands) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP) $ 297,329 $ 155,630 Payments for property, plant, and equipment (72,193 ) (57,142 ) Free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP) 225,136 98,488 Cash received for a non-recurring matter related to a previous acquisition (4,803 ) - Cash paid for business development activities 5,902 - Cash paid for non-recurring matter unrelated to the ongoing operations of the business 2,725 - Cash paid for certain non-restructuring separation costs 985 977 Cash paid for restructuring charges - 3,594 Adjusted free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 229,945 $ 103,059

1 Adjusted and Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures : Adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, and adjusted nonsegment expenses exclude, as applicable, (i) a non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition, (ii) costs related to business development activities, (iii) certain non-restructuring separation costs, (iv) a specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory, (v) product rationalization, (vi) restructuring charges, and (vii) a non-recurring charge related to customer collections. The product rationalization adjustment pertains to a non-recurring write-off of inventory and assets related to the elimination of certain product lines. The specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory pertains to a non-recurring process change that resulted in the identification and write down of certain excess inventory unrelated to product rationalization. The non-recurring charge related to customer collections pertains to a discrete process issue that was identified and corrected. The Company believes that these excluded items are short-term in nature, not directly related to the ongoing operations of the business, and therefore, the exclusion of them illustrates more clearly how the underlying business of Woodward is performing. Adjusted free cash flow is free cash flow (defined below) plus cash received for a non-recurring matter related to a previous acquisition, minus (i) cash paid for business development activities, (ii) cash paid for a non-recurring matter unrelated to the ongoing operations of the business, (iii) certain non-restructuring separation costs, and (iv) cash paid for restructuring charges. Management believes these adjustments to free cash flow better portray Woodward's operating performance. Guidance provided in this release with respect to adjusted earnings per share and adjusted effective tax rate excludes, as applicable, (i) a non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition, (ii) costs related to business development activities, and (iii) certain non-restructuring separation costs. Guidance provided in this release with respect to adjusted free cash flow excludes, as applicable, (i) cash received for a non-recurring matter related to a previous acquisition, (ii) cash paid for business development activities, (iii) cash paid for certain non-restructuring separation costs, and (iv) cash paid for non-recurring matter unrelated to the ongoing operations of the business.

EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, and adjusted nonsegment expenses are financial measures not prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). Management uses EBIT and adjusted EBIT to evaluate Woodward's operating performance without the impacts of financing and tax related considerations. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in evaluating Woodward's operating performance, making business decisions, including developing budgets, managing expenditures, forecasting future periods, and evaluating capital structure impacts of various strategic scenarios. Management also uses free cash flow, which is derived from net cash provided by or used in operating activities less payments for property, plant, and equipment, as well as adjusted free cash flow (as described above), in reviewing the financial performance of Woodward's various business segments and evaluating cash generation levels. Securities analysts, investors, and others frequently use EBIT, EBITDA and free cash flow in their evaluation of companies, particularly those with significant property, plant, and equipment, and intangible assets that are subject to amortization. The use of any of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, and adjusted EBITDA exclude certain financial information compared with net earnings, the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the information that is excluded. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow do not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Woodward's calculations of EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted nonsegment expenses, free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

