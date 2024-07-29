Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Terns Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Executive Elona Kogan as Chief Legal Officer and Announces Upcoming CFO Transition

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Terns" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity, today announced the appointment of Elona Kogan, Esq., as chief legal officer, effective immediately. Ms. Kogan brings a wealth of industry experience and has successfully guided several biotechnology companies through transformational growth and transactions.



"Elona's proven leadership and deep industry knowledge make her an ideal addition to the Terns team," said Amy Burroughs, chief executive officer of Terns. "As we advance our pipeline and execute on our strategic priorities, her expertise will be instrumental in driving our growth and success."

"I am thrilled to join Terns at this exciting time," said Ms. Kogan. "The company's commitment to developing life-changing therapies aligns perfectly with my passion for the industry and working with a highly motivated and accomplished team."

Ms. Kogan joins Terns with a distinguished career spanning over 20 years in the life sciences sector. Previously, she served as chief legal officer at Seer, Inc., where she played a pivotal role in the company's IPO and commercialization. She has also held leadership positions at ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Avanir Pharmaceuticals, and King Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Kogan's full biography can be viewed on the Terns website.

Bryan Yoon, Esq., chief operating officer, will remain with the company through September 3, 2024 as part of the transition.

In addition, the Company announces that Mark Vignola, Ph.D., chief financial officer, will leave in a planned transition following the appointment of a new chief financial officer. A search is underway, and Dr. Vignola will continue to serve as CFO through the end of January 2025, or until a successor is found.



"On behalf of the Terns' team and Board, I thank Bryan and Mark for their many contributions to the Company's growth and development as they have both been integral to Terns' success to date," said Ms. Burroughs. "I want to express my personal appreciation to Mark and Bryan for their support throughout my transition as the new CEO during this period of tremendous opportunity at the company. They leave Terns in strong hands with an experienced leadership team committed to advancing the important work they began."

"I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished at Terns. In recent months, it has been important to me to fully support the onboarding of our new leadership during this exciting time in the company's development," stated Dr. Vignola. "I believe now is the right time for me to help transition my successor and subsequently depart from Terns, confident the Company is in a strong position to continue to advance our pipeline with a committed, experienced team and CEO in place. I look forward to continuing to support this team and the company as we advance towards multiple important data readouts from our pipeline in the coming months."

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity. Terns' pipeline includes three clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, a THR-ß agonist, and a preclinical GIPR modulator program. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

