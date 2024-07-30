Anzeige
Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc (CB5 LN) 
Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
30-Jul-2024 / 09:18 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 32.2403 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28777372 
CODE: CB5 LN 
ISIN: LU1834983477 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
ISIN:      LU1834983477 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CB5 LN 
Sequence No.:  337352 
EQS News ID:  1956871 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1956871&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2024 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)

