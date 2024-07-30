

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to a 4-day low of 167.95 against the euro, from an early 5-day high of 166.19.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen slipped to 6-day lows of 199.48 and 155.22 from early highs of 197.50 and 153.62, respectively.



The yen slid to a 4-day low of 174.87 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 173.32.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to 6-day lows of 101.78, 91.53 and 112.11 from early highs of 100.58, 90.25 and 110.86, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 174.00 against the euro, 206.00 against the pound, 158.00 against the greenback, 179.00 against the franc, 108.00 against the aussie, 96.00 against the kiwi and 116.00 against the loonie.



