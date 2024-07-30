

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the early European session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 6-day high of 91.53 against the yen, a 5-day high of 1.8338 against the euro and a 4-day high of 1.1115 against the Australian dollar, from early lows of 90.25, 1.8435 and 1.1149, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged up to 0.5901 from an early low of 0.5868.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 96.00 against the yen, 1.78 against the euro, 1.09 against the aussie and 0.61 against the greenback.



