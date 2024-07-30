

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's economy grew more than expected in the second quarter, advance estimate from the statistical office INE showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product expanded 0.8 percent on quarter, the same pace as seen in the first quarter, while the rate was expected to ease to 0.5 percent.



Year-on-year, economic growth improved to 2.9 percent from 2.6 percent in the preceding period.



Data showed that household consumption and government spending grew 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. Gross fixed capital formation moved up 0.3 percent.



Foreign trade provided positive contribution to growth. Exports advanced 1.2 percent, while imports eased 0.2 percent.



