

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.07.2024 / 10:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Lien Management & Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Roland Last name(s): Lienau Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

H2APEX Group SCA

b) LEI

391200TZVOLI3RYBWS74

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: LU0472835155

b) Nature of the transaction

Vesting of 85,000 share options, which have been granted under a share option program of H2Apex Group SCA. Transaction as part of an employee stock option program.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

25/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue





30.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

