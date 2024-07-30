Top 10 wine-producing countries outside of Europe revealed by Audley Travel

LONDON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysing data from the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV), Audley Travel's experts reveal the top ten countries producing the most wine outside of Europe - with the US claiming the top spot.

Countries in the Americas take four of the ten spots - with the USA claiming the crown as the world's leading non-European wine producer. The country made 24.3 million accounting for 9.2% of total production in the year.

While the US turns out less than half of the wine than France does (the world's most prolific wine-producing country), it creates twice as much as Chile (4.6%), South Africa (4.2%), Australia (4.1%), and Argentina (3.7%) - countries rounding out the top five outside of Europe.

Collectively, these five countries make up a quarter of the world's wine, and Audley's destination experts reveal how you can experience their best wine regions on a trip focused on food and drink.

Why is the US ranked first, and how can you experience its wine?

Prolific in its production of wine, the US is home to more than 11,000 wineries spanning all 50 states, from Texas to North Carolina, Washington to Oregon.

That said, California is by far the biggest contributor, producing around 80% of the country's total output. Visiting the three valleys north of San Francisco - Napa, Sonoma, and the Russian River - highlights the state's variety of wineries, from Tuscan-style castle estates to rustic, family-run wineries tucked into converted barns, and urban wine trails.

Other wine-producing countries in the top five

As well as being one of the best places to sample award-winning grape varieties grown across 20 wine-making regions, Chile is bursting with things to see and do - from Casablanca Valley in the north, where crisp white wine meets horseback riding trails, to historic wine region Maipo Valley.

Like Chile, Argentina perfectly pairs wine and the great outdoors. From sky-high vineyards in Mendoza to the sunny valleys in Salta, the country boasts seven major wine regions, around 2,000 wineries, and some of the world's highest-altitude vineyards.

South Africa produces a great variety of wines, with one for every palette, according to Matt Nilsson, Senior Product Executive for South Africa at Audley.

"We can arrange visits to a handful of wineries in the Cape Winelands based on client preferences and organise cellar tours, wine tastings, and lunch. Or for a more active approach, travellers can explore by bike.

Finally, Australia is also diverse in its grape offerings, with more than 65 wine regions and 2,400 wineries - though arguably, the best wine regions are concentrated around the city of Adelaide in South Australia, from the Barossa Valley to the Adelaide Hills.

The Top 10 wine-producing countries outside of Europe

United States - 9.2% Chile - 4.6% South Africa - 4.2% Australia - 4.1% Argentina - 3.7% Brazil - 1.50% China - 1.30% New Zealand - 1.00% Georgia - 0.80% Mongolia - 0.50%

