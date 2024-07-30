

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's economy expanded for the fourth straight quarter in the three months ending June, though at a slightly slower pace, preliminary data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.2 percent sequentially in the second quarter, following a 0.3 percent rise in the first quarter. That was in line with expectations.



On the demand side, there was a positive contribution from the domestic component in the form of gross inventories and a negative contribution from the net foreign component, the agency said.



On a yearly basis, GDP advanced at a faster pace of 0.9 percent versus a 0.6 percent increase in the fourth quarter. Further, this was the quickest growth since the first quarter of 2023.



