CDC reports burden of six hard-to-treat superbugs increased by a combined 20% in 2021 and 2022 compared with 2019

CDC call to action for more effective infection prevention and control, and the need for innovative prevention strategies

FendX's goal is to develop innovative solutions using their nanotechnology that will contribute to reducing the spread of superbugs

Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2024) - FendX Technologies Inc. (CSE: FNDX) (OTCQB: FDXTF) (FSE: E8D) (the "Company" or "FendX"), a nanotechnology company developing surface protection coatings to reduce the spread of pathogens, highlights a new report from the Centre of Disease Control ("CDC") published on July 16, 2024 highlighting the increased incidence of infections caused by six antibiotic-resistant bacteria (commonly know as 'superbugs') and emphasized the need to invest in the prevention-focused public health initiatives that can effectively control their spread.

The new CDC report highlighted a combined 20% increase in infection rate from six difficult to treat superbugs in 2021 and 2022 compared to 2019. The CDC claims the rise in infection rates is likely due, in part, to the impact of COVID-19, which placed a significant strain on the healthcare system and employees, longer hospital stays and overuse of antibiotics.

Dr. Carolyn Myers, CEO and President of FendX states, "This CDC report reinforces the difficulty of controlling infections rates caused by superbugs and that a focus on infection control and new innovations is needed. At FendX, we are dedicated to developing innovative high-touch surface protection product solutions to reduce the spread of superbugs." Dr. Myers continues, "Our goal is to actively contribute to the fight against superbug transmission and make peoples lives safer."

About FendX Technologies Inc.

FendX is a Canada-based nanotechnology company focused on developing products to make people's lives safer by reducing the spread of pathogens. The Company is developing both film and spray products to protect surfaces from contamination. The lead product under development, REPELWRAP film, is a protective surface coating film that, due to its repelling properties, prevents the adhesion of pathogens and reduces their transmission on surfaces prone to contamination. The spray nanotechnology is a bifunctional spray coating being developed to reduce contamination on surfaces by repelling and killing pathogens. The Company is conducting research and development activities using its nanotechnology in collaboration with industry-leading partners, including McMaster University. The Company has exclusive worldwide licenses to its technology and IP portfolio from McMaster, which encompass both film and spray coating nanotechnology formulations.

