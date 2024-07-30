Naxxar, Malta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2024) - Bojoko.ca, a leading online casino affiliate platform, is proud to announce a significant milestone of delivering 10,000 first-time depositors (FTDs) to its affiliate partners. This achievement underscores Bojoko.ca's commitment to excellence and its growing influence in the Canadian online casino market.

Launched in July 2019, Bojoko.ca entered the Canadian market with a mission to transform the online casino experience for players and affiliates alike. Despite a modest start with relatively low traffic in its first year, Bojoko.ca has seen an exponential increase in traffic over the past year, solidifying its reputation and presence among Canadian players.

"Achieving 10,000 FTDs is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the trust our partners have placed in us," said Joonas Karhu, CEO of Bojoko.ca. "When we launched in Canada, we knew we were entering a competitive market. The initial phase was challenging, but we have proven ourselves to Canadian players, and the word is out there. Our growth in traffic and player engagement over the last year has been phenomenal."

Bojoko.ca attributes its success to its innovative approach and player-centric features. The platform offers comprehensive filters that empower players to find the best online casinos tailored to their preferences. This unique feature, combined with detailed reviews and transparent information, has made Bojoko.ca the go-to resource for Canadian online casino enthusiasts.

"Our filters give players the power to make informed decisions, ensuring they have the best possible gaming experience," added Karhu. "We believe we have the best affiliate product in the Canadian market, and this milestone is a clear indicator of that."

As Bojoko.ca continues to grow and innovate, the company remains committed to providing top-tier service to both players and affiliates. The milestone of 10,000 FTDs is just the beginning, and Bojoko.ca is excited about what the future holds in the dynamic and ever-evolving Canadian online casino industry.

About Bojoko.ca:

Bojoko.ca is a premier online casino affiliate platform dedicated to providing players with the best online casino experience. Launched in July 2019, Bojoko.ca offers comprehensive casino reviews, detailed filters, and up-to-date information, empowering players to make informed choices. With a commitment to transparency and player satisfaction, Bojoko.ca has quickly become a trusted name in the Canadian online casino market.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218207

SOURCE: Bojoko.ca