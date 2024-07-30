This partnership provides the industry with an integrated solution for customers seeking to outsource cell line development through to cGMP manufacturing of their mammalian-expressed products leveraging the latest available technologies.

To better support the rising demand for development and manufacturing of more complex biologics particularly in US-based facilities, Oklahoma-based Cytovance Biologics and California-based Celltheon have partnered to deliver an improved, integrated solution that combines Celltheon's industry-leading CHO-K1-based cell line development platform and Cytovance's fully integrated CDMO services.

"We have seen firsthand the improved timelines, manufacturability, and product yield that Celltheon's expression technologies provide to their customers, and we are excited to now be able to welcome them and their novel therapeutics into our cGMP facilities," explained Axel Schleyer, CCO of Cytovance. "This partnership is also part of our strategic effort to expand our customer's options for finding the perfect cell line for their target molecule, so they can reach the clinic and the market faster."

Under the arrangement, Cytovance customers have access to Celltheon's proprietary OmniCHO Platform for early-stage transient protein expression, their CELLTHEON SMART Platform for later stable clone development, as well as their optimized pGL Vectors and GOLDILOCKS transposase system. Once the upstream development stage is completed, Celltheon's customers will now be able to transfer their products into downstream development and take them all the way through cGMP manufacturing at Cytovance's dedicated mammalian facilities, with scale up options of 1000L and 2000L bioreactors.

"We are delighted to collaborate with the Cytovance team to further expand our partnerships and provide access to the CELLTHEON SMART Cell Line Development Platform, which serves as a critical starting point in the complex biologics manufacturing workflow," shared Nikhil Goel, CTO of Celltheon. "Cytovance is building a comprehensive biologics manufacturing solution, and this collaboration enables both companies to extend a complete platform offering to a broader audience."

Celltheon is the latest organization that Cytovance has added to its trusted network built through best-of-breed partnerships.

