

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK):



Earnings: -$11.2 million in Q2 vs. $177.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q2 vs. $1.18 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $164.5 million or $1.09 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.84 per share Revenue: $4.024 billion in Q2 vs. $4.158 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 to $4.50



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX