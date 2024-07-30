Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30

30 July 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 29 July 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £50.175million Including current year income and expenses £50.438million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 264.41p Including current year income and expenses 265.80p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 264.34p Including current year income and expenses 265.60p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

