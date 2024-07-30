

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.405 billion, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $1.253 billion, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.6% to $13.483 billion from $10.651 billion last year.



Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.405 Bln. vs. $1.253 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.64 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $13.483 Bln vs. $10.651 Bln last year.



