

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $229.5 million, or $2.93 per share. This compares with $198 million, or $2.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $252 million or $3.22 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $1.266 billion from $1.208 billion last year.



Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



