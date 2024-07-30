

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $25 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $138 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $2.428 billion from $2.610 billion last year.



JetBlue Airways Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



