PR Newswire
30.07.2024 12:30 Uhr
78 Leser
Mollyroe Plc - Result of AGM

Mollyroe Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30

30 July 2024

Mollyroe plc

("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Mollyroe is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company
Paul Ryan - Executive Director
mollyroeplc@gmail.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930


