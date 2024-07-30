Mollyroe Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30

30 July 2024

Mollyroe plc

("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Mollyroe is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

