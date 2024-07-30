

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) has increased its full-year earnings outlook.



For the year, the company now expects adjusted income per share of $8.60 to $9, higher than the earlier guidance of $8.40 to $8.80 per share.



Leidos now projects annual revenue of $16.1 billion to $16.4 billion versus its previous outlook of $16 billion to $16.4 billion.



The Street forecasts earnings of $8.82, on revenue of $16.25 billion, for the year.



Q2 Results:



Leidos Holdings reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $322 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $207 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $358 million or $2.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $4.132 billion from $3.838 billion last year.



Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $322 Mln. vs. $207 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.37 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.132 Bln vs. $3.838 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX