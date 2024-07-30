

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain consumer price inflation softened more-than-expected in July on fall in electricity prices, flash data from the statistical office INE showed on Tuesday.



Consumer price inflation eased to 2.8 percent in July from 3.4 percent in June. A similar lower rate was last reported in February. Prices were expected to grow 3.1 percent.



Underlying inflation that excludes prices of non-processed food and energy, also slowed to 2.8 percent in July from 3.0 percent, data showed.



EU harmonized inflation eased to 2.9 percent in July from 3.6 percent in June. The same 2.9 percent was last reported in February.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices posted its first drop in eight months. Prices eased 0.5 percent, offsetting the 0.4 percent rise in June.



The harmonized index of consumer prices registered a 0.7 percent drop, in contrast to the 0.4 percent rise a month ago. Revised inflation data is due on August 13.



