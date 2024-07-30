Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

As of July 31, 2024, the following instrumentsissued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short name ISIN code MINI S TIGO AVA 18 GB00BSJK9K97 MINI L TIGO AVA 21 GB00BNV4VD19 MINI L MSABB AVA 3 GB00BL06CV95 BULL PROCTR X5 AVA 3 GB00BL04L947 BULL ROST X3 AVA 2 GB00BL04LB66 MINI L FAG AVA 01 GB00BL03JM01 BULL BIOAB X5 AVA 1 GB00BQRKQ407 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.