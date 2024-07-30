Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro Clean Technologies Enters New Phase of Collaboration with TotalEnergies

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

LONDON, Ontario, July 30, 2024.. This collaboration follows previously announced technical evaluations and underscores the growing interest in Hydrochemolytic technology being developed by Aduro.

After positive preliminary technical evaluations by TotalEnergies, we are now entering a research and development (R&D) collaboration phase. This phase will focus on a more diverse range of waste plastic materials, particularly those with higher concentrations of polyolefins, polyurethane, metals, and other challenging contaminants. The project aims to establish process parameters to manage these variable and hard-to-recycle feedstocks, optimize the process design and operating conditions, and lay the groundwork for a commercial process. Aduro's innovation is centered on deconstructing these materials into high-value feedstocks suitable for the chemical industry.

TotalEnergies will provide both financial and in-kind support, including access to technical resources. This collaboration aims to generate valuable data that will accelerate Aduro's technology development and scale-up and facilitate the potential integration of Hydrochemolytic technology into refining and petrochemical platforms.

This collaboration aligns with Aduro's Customer Engagement Program ("CEP"), which allows interested organizations to gain knowledge and understanding of Hydrochemolytic technology through a stage-gated approach. Starting with a technology evaluation phase, the program progresses to a collaborative engagement aimed at gaining a more in-depth understanding of the technology, with potential customization for the organizations' specific needs. The goal is to move into the final commercialization stage, where the customer commits to a commercial project. This method ensures a thorough assessment of Hydrochemolytic technology, providing a solid and informed basis for each phase of the program.

"The continuation and expansion of our engagement to the collaboration phase is an integral part of our commercialization journey," commented Ofer Vicus, CEO at Aduro. "TotalEnergies is dedicated to advancing plastic recycling technologies to meet their goal of producing 30% circular polymers by 2030. Our collaboration with TotalEnergies represents a significant milestone in developing a practical and scalable commercial process for converting plastic waste into valuable feedstocks. This aligns perfectly with our strategic goal to work with global industry leaders towards a commercial process. We are excited to continue our work with them and are grateful for their increasing support and confidence in the potential of our Hydrochemolytic technology."

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

