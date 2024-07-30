

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Incyte Corporation (INCY):



Earnings: -$444.601 million in Q2 vs. $203.548 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.04 in Q2 vs. $0.90 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Incyte Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$396.132 million or -$1.82 per share for the period.



Revenue: $1.043 billion in Q2 vs. $954.610 million in the same period last year.



