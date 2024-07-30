The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 29 July 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 29 July 2024 98.58p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 95.73p per ordinary share

30 July 2024

