

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.011 billion, or $3.23 per share. This compares with $511 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, S&P Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.267 billion or $4.04 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.4% to $3.549 billion from $3.101 billion last year.



S&P Global Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.011 Bln. vs. $511 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.23 vs. $1.60 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.549 Bln vs. $3.101 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.35 - $14.60



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX