

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $266 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Howmet Aerospace Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $276 million or $0.67 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.6 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $1.880 billion from $1.648 billion last year.



Howmet Aerospace Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $266 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.65 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.880 Bln vs. $1.648 Bln last year.



