

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's economy expanded at a stable rate in the second quarter, flash data from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product, or GDP, advanced 1.5 percent year-on-year in the June quarter, the same as in the previous quarter. In the final quarter of 2023, the rate of increase was 2.1 percent.



Domestic demand contributed positively to the yearly growth amid increased investment and private consumption. Net external demand was not favorable, as imports grew faster than exports.



On a quarterly basis, the economy expanded modestly by 0.1 percent in the June quarter versus 0.8 percent growth in the first quarter.



