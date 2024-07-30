Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp steht vor dem Sprung zum neuen 10x-Börsenstar!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UB1 | ISIN: CA1946931070 | Ticker-Symbol: FSV
Frankfurt
30.07.24
08:11 Uhr
124,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,80 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
127,00128,0015:25
127,00128,0013:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2024 13:06 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Colliers International Group Inc: Colliers Completes Acquisition of Englobe

TORONTO and LAVAL, Quebec, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global diversified professional services and investment management company, Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI), announced today it has completed its previously announced acquisition of a controlling interest of Englobe Corporation ("Englobe"), a leading Canadian multi-discipline engineering, environmental and inspection services firm. The acquisition represents Colliers' entry into the attractive Canadian engineering marketplace and enhances our capabilities in our growing Engineering division.

Colliers Contacts
Elias Mulamoottil
Co-Chief Investment Officer

Christian Mayer
Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9500

About Colliers

Colliers is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 19,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 29 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.3 billion and $96 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors, and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.

About Englobe

Headquartered in Laval, Englobe is a leading engineering and environmental services firm with a well-established network of offices and facilities across Canada. The Company's 2,800+ team members include engineers, professionals, technicians and technical support staff. Englobe offers a broad suite of services from engineering, design and inspection to environmental consulting and remediation. It completes over 25,000 projects annually for public and private sector clients. For more information, visit https://www.englobecorp.com/.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.