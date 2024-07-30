Graphic Packaging Holding Company Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Delivered strong EBITDA and margin performance, in line with expectations

Generated Innovation Sales Growth of $51 million

Divested Augusta, Georgia bleached paperboard manufacturing facility

Repurchased approximately 2.4% of Graphic Packaging Holding Company common shares outstanding

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net Sales $2,237 million, versus $2,392 million in 2023

Net Income $190 million, versus $150 million in 2023

Adjusted EBITDA $402 million, versus $453 million in 2023

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.0%, versus 18.9% in 2023

Earnings per Diluted Share $0.62 versus $0.49 in 2023

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $0.60, versus $0.66 in 2023

Net Leverage 2.9x, versus 3.0x in second quarter 2023

ATLANTA, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the "Company"), a leader in sustainable consumer packaging, today reported second quarter 2024 results.

Net Income was $190 million, or $0.62 per share, based upon 306.9 million weighted average diluted shares. This compares to second quarter 2023 Net Income of $150 million, or $0.49 per share, based upon 309.1 million weighted average diluted shares. The second quarter of 2024 was impacted by a net gain from special items of $22 million and the second quarter of 2023 was impacted by a net charge from special items of $37 million. When adjusting for special items and amortization of purchased intangibles, Adjusted Net Income for the second quarter of 2024 was $183 million, or $0.60 per diluted share. This compares to second quarter 2023 Adjusted Net Income of $203 million, or $0.66 per diluted share.

Michael Doss, the Company's President and CEO said, "Second quarter played out largely as expected, with continued strength in Foodservice and Beverage results, and strong execution driving solid Adjusted EBITDA. Consumers are responding to higher prices by shifting their purchasing patterns, and our portfolio, designed to move with the consumer, is doing just that. Graphic Packaging's innovation leadership was on full display in the quarter with a big win for Paperseal Shape at one of the UK's largest food retailers. We are delivering the sustainable packaging solutions consumers prefer and are on track to reach $200 million in Innovation Sales Growth during 2024.

"On May 1st, we divested the Augusta bleached paperboard manufacturing facility, eliminating most of our open market bleached paperboard sales and removing a significant source of earnings volatility. We used a portion of the proceeds to repurchase approximately 2.4% of our outstanding common shares and will continue to return substantial cash to stockholders through dividends and share repurchase over the next several years as sales and cash flow grow."

Operating Results

Net Sales

Net Sales decreased 6% or $155 million to $2,237 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2,392 million in the prior year period. The decline was driven by the divestiture of the Augusta, GA bleached paperboard manufacturing facility and reduced open market sales participation of $83 million and a net decline in sales from packaging operations of $73 million, primarily price and mix. Other acquisitions and divestitures (excluding Augusta) had a $16 million favorable impact on sales in the quarter, while foreign exchange had a $15 million unfavorable impact.

EBITDA

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $458 million, $24 million higher than the second quarter of 2023. After adjusting both periods for business combinations and other special items, Adjusted EBITDA was $402 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus $453 million in the second quarter of 2023. The $51 million decline in Adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by the divestiture of the Augusta, GA bleached paperboard manufacturing facility, related bleached paperboard price and volume declines, and incremental planned maintenance expense (totaling $47 million), in line with expectations. Excluding those items, the negative impact of lower sales and modest cost inflation were offset by Net Performance. Other acquisitions and divestitures (excluding Augusta) had a $4 million favorable impact on EBITDA in the quarter, while foreign exchange had an $8 million unfavorable impact. Adjusted EBITDA Margin including the negative impact of maintenance, the divestiture, and reduced open market paperboard participation was 18.0% versus 18.9% in the prior year quarter.

Other Results and Commentary

Total Debt decreased $250 million to $5,285 million, and Net Debt decreased $250 million to $5,160 million, compared to the prior year second quarter. The Company's second quarter 2024 Net Leverage Ratio was 2.9x compared to 3.0x in the prior year quarter. During the quarter, the Company issued $500 million of 6.375% Senior Notes due 2032 and amended the approximately $2.8 billion Senior Secured Credit Facility to, along with other adjustments, extend the maturity from April 2026 to June 2029.

Capital expenditures in the quarter were $249 million, versus $189 million in the second quarter of 2023, primarily reflecting an acceleration in the timing of equipment purchases for the Waco, Texas recycled paperboard manufacturing facility.

The divestiture of the Company's Augusta, Georgia bleached paperboard manufacturing facility was completed on May 1, 2024.

The Company returned approximately $261 million to stockholders during first half of 2024 through dividends and share repurchase activity. During the second quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 2.4%, or approximately 7.2 million shares of its common stock outstanding, for $200 million. Regular dividends of approximately $31 million and $30 million were paid in the first and second quarter, respectively.

2024 Annual Guidance

The Company is reiterating 2024 financial guidance:

Adjusted EBITDA: $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share: $2.65 to $2.85

Innovation Sales Growth, Net Performance, and Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Innovation Sales Growth is defined as incremental sales of a product that delivers a significant change in materials used, package functionality, or design to a new or existing customer. Net Performance is defined as the impact of cost and productivity initiatives, production efficiencies and/or disruptions, and other operating impacts. A tabular reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, Net Debt and Net Leverage is attached to this release.

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2024

2023 2024

2023 Net Sales $ 2,237

$ 2,392 $ 4,496

$ 4,830 Cost of Sales 1,756

1,886 3,489

3,764 Selling, General and Administrative 197

205 412

402 Other Expense, Net 16

15 32

33 Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other Special Items, Net (56)

19 (39)

34 Income from Operations 324

267 602

597 Nonoperating Pension and Postretirement Benefit Expense -

- (1)

(1) Interest Expense, Net (60)

(60) (119)

(118) Income before Income Taxes 264

207 482

478 Income Tax Expense (74)

(57) (127)

(121) Net Income $ 190

$ 150 $ 355

$ 357













Net Income Per Share - Basic $ 0.62

$ 0.49 $ 1.16

$ 1.16 Net Income Per Share - Diluted $ 0.62

$ 0.49 $ 1.15

$ 1.15













Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic 305.7

308.2 306.7

308.4 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted 306.9

309.1 307.9

309.4

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

In millions, except share and per share amounts June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS



Current Assets:



Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 125 $ 162 Receivables, Net 875 835 Inventories, Net 1,699 1,754 Assets Held for Sale 11 - Other Current Assets 130 94 Total Current Assets 2,840 2,845 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 4,826 4,992 Goodwill 2,014 2,103 Intangible Assets, Net 722 820 Other Assets 426 415 Total Assets $ 10,828 $ 11,175





LIABILITIES



Current Liabilities:



Short-Term Debt and Current Portion of Long-Term Debt $ 327 $ 764 Accounts Payable 973 1,094 Other Accrued Liabilities 663 731 Total Current Liabilities 1,963 2,589 Long-Term Debt 4,930 4,609 Deferred Income Tax Liabilities 666 731 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 456 464





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

or outstanding - - Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 300,101,971 and

306,058,815 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023,

respectively 3 3 Capital in Excess of Par Value 2,031 2,062 Retained Earnings 1,167 1,029 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (389) (313) Total Graphic Packaging Holding Company Shareholders' Equity 2,812 2,781 Noncontrolling Interest 1 1 Total Equity 2,813 2,782 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 10,828 $ 11,175

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended

June 30, In millions 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net Income $ 355 $ 357 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:



Depreciation and Amortization 281 304 Deferred Income Taxes (70) 38 Gain on Disposal of Business (75) - Asset Impairment Charges - 7 Other, Net 30 35 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities (357) (450) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 164 291 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



Capital Spending (564) (372) Packaging Machinery Spending (16) (13) Acquisition of Businesses, Net of Cash Acquired - (100) Proceeds from the Sale of Business 711 - Beneficial Interest on Sold Receivables 96 60 Beneficial Interest Obtained in Exchange for Proceeds (50) (9) Other, Net (2) (3) Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Investing Activities 175 (437) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



Repurchase of Common Stock (200) (29) Proceeds from Issuance of Debt 756 - Retirement of Long-Term Debt (400) - Payments on Debt (19) (10) Borrowings under Revolving Credit Facilities 2,479 2,636 Payments on Revolving Credit Facilities (2,892) (2,379) Repurchase of Common Stock related to Share-Based Payments (23) (20) Debt Issuance Costs (14) - Dividends Paid (61) (61) Other, Net 6 (6) Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Financing Activities (368) 131 Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents, including Cash classified within Assets Held for Sale (29) (15) Less Cash reclassified to Assets Held for Sale - 7 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (8) (3) Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (37) (25) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 162 150 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 125 $ 125

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The tables below set forth the calculation of the Company's earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, including pension amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, Net Leverage Ratio, and Total Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income exclude gains or charges associated with: the Company's business combinations, facility shutdowns, and other special items. The Company's management believes that the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio provides useful information to investors because these measures are regularly used by management in assessing the Company's performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), and are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered substitutes for or superior to GAAP results. In addition, our EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2024 2023

2024 2023 Net Income $ 190 $ 150

$ 355 $ 357 Add (Subtract):









Income Tax Expense 74 57

127 121 Interest Expense, Net 60 60

119 118 Depreciation and Amortization 134 167

283 307 EBITDA 458 434

884 903 (Gains) Charges Associated with Business Combinations, Exit Activities and

Other Special Items, Net (56) 19

(39) 34 Adjusted EBITDA $ 402 $ 453

$ 845 $ 937











Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA/Net Sales) 18.0 % 18.9 %

18.8 % 19.4 %











Net Income $ 190 $ 150

$ 355 $ 357 (Gains) Charges Associated with Business Combinations, Exit Activities and

Other Special Items, Net (56) 19

(39) 34 Accelerated Depreciation Related to Exit Activities 3 30

15 32 Tax Impact of Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other Special

Items, Net, Accelerated Depreciation and Other Tax Items 31 (12)

24 (15) Amortization Related to Purchased Intangibles Assets, Net of Tax 15 16

31 32 Adjusted Net Income (a) $ 183 $ 203

$ 386 $ 440











Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Basic (a) $ 0.60 $ 0.66

$ 1.26 $ 1.43 Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (a) $ 0.60 $ 0.66

$ 1.25 $ 1.42 (a) Excludes amortization related to purchased intangibles.











GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)





Twelve Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

December 31, In millions 2024

2023

2023 Net Income $ 721

$ 706

$ 723 Add (Subtract):









Income Tax Expense 216

230

210 Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity (1)

-

(1) Interest Expense, Net 240

225

239 Depreciation and Amortization 600

582

624 EBITDA $ 1,776

$ 1,743

$ 1,795 Charges Associated with Business Combinations, Exit Activities and

Other Special Items, Net 8

48

81 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,784

$ 1,791

$ 1,876













June 30,

June 30,

December 31, Calculation of Net Debt: 2024

2023

2023 Short-Term Debt and Current Portion of Long-Term Debt $ 327

$ 463

$ 764 Long-Term Debt (a) 4,958

5,072

4,632 Less:









Cash and Cash Equivalents (125)

(125)

(162) Net Debt $ 5,160

$ 5,410

$ 5,234











Net Leverage Ratio (Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA) 2.9

3.0

2.8 (a) Excludes unamortized deferred debt issue costs.













Six Months Ended

June 30, In millions 2024

2023 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 164

$ 291 Net Cash Receipts from Receivables Sold included in Investing Activities 46

51 Cash Payments Associated with Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other Special Items,

Net 39

9 Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 249

$ 351 Capital Spending (580)

(385) Adjusted Cash Flow $ (331)

$ (34)

