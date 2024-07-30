International Game Technology Plc Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

- Achieved record H1'24 Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA excluding Separation and divestiture costs
- Delivered Q2'24 revenue of $1.05 billion and Operating income of $230 million, in line with outlook; Adjusted EBITDA was $420 million
- Best-in-class technology and solutions bolster Global Lottery portfolio while advancing key strategic initiatives; compelling games driving Gaming & Digital performance
- Generated over $460 million in cash from operations and over $260 million in free cash flow in the first half of the year
LONDON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.
"IGT delivered strong first half results, including record operating income and Adjusted EBITDA net of Separation and divestiture costs," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "Consistent investments in technology, game content, and other innovative solutions provide us a solid foundation to build from as we execute on our growth objectives. The recently announced sale of our Gaming & Digital business for $4.05 billion in cash is an important step in unlocking the intrinsic value of IGT's best-in-class businesses."
"We generated over $460 million in cash from operations in the first half of the year and our balance sheet is as strong as ever," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Our ample liquidity and manageable near-term debt maturities provide us significant flexibility in light of upcoming investments to extend and secure our long-term lottery contract portfolio for the coming years."
Overview of Consolidated Second Quarter 2024 Results
Quarter Ended
Y/Y
Constant
June 30,
2024
2023
($ in millions)
GAAP Financials:
Revenue
Global Lottery
613
624
(2) %
(2) %
Gaming & Digital
436
432
1 %
1 %
Total revenue
1,049
1,055
(1) %
- %
Operating income (loss)
Global Lottery
212
229
(8) %
(7) %
Gaming & Digital
103
89
16 %
16 %
Corporate support expense
(51)
(30)
(67) %
(68) %
Other(1)
(35)
(38)
8 %
8 %
Total operating income
230
251
(8) %
(8) %
Operating income margin
21.9 %
23.8 %
Operating income excluding Separation and divestiture costs
256
254
1 %
1 %
Operating income margin excluding Separation and divestiture costs
24.4 %
24.0 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$0.20
$0.23
(10) %
Net cash provided by operating activities
343
34
NM
Cash and cash equivalents
438
461
(5) %
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Adjusted EBITDA
Global Lottery
311
332
(6) %
(6) %
Gaming & Digital
151
133
13 %
14 %
Corporate support expense
(43)
(22)
(94) %
(95) %
Total Adjusted EBITDA
420
443
(5) %
(5) %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
40.0 %
42.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA excluding Separation and divestiture costs
446
446
- %
- %
Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Separation and divestiture costs
42.5 %
42.2 %
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
$0.36
$0.45
(20) %
Free cash flow
235
(72)
NA
Net debt
5,109
5,355
(5) %
(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization
Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release
Key Highlights:
- Recently awarded seven-year facilities management contract with the Colorado Lottery and three-year contract extension with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation
- Signed five-year iLottery content contract with Atlantic Lottery Corporation and launched iLottery in Connecticut
- Continued success in securing instant ticket contract wins and extensions including a five-year agreement with ONCE in Spain and three-year extension in Mississippi
- Launched Tiger and Dragon on the PeakCurve49 cabinet, which ranks as the #1 new premium leased & WAP game in industry performance reports; introduced Whitney Houston on the new SkyRise cabinet
- Recently launched award-winning Prosperity Link game in digital format in U.S.
- Continued international progress including deployment of Diamond Mania MLP in Spain AWP market, Holland Casino purchase of 500 PeakBar Top Video Poker cabinets, and expansion of HHR footprint to Malta
- Recently published 17th annual Sustainability Report, highlighting Environmental, Social, and Governance accomplishments
- Won "Diversity and Inclusion" category at 2024 Women in Gaming Diversity Awards and recognized as "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion"
Financial Highlights:
Consolidated revenue of $1.05 billion, in line with the prior-year period, as strength in Gaming & Digital is offset by elevated prior year product sales in Global Lottery
- Global Lottery revenue of $613 million decreased 2% year-over-year, primarily due to a multi-year software license sale in the prior year
- Gaming & Digital revenue of $436 million, up 1% versus the prior year, driven by installed base growth with resilient yields and elevated intellectual property and software license sales, offset by lower terminal unit shipments
Operating income of $230 million, compared to $251 million in the prior-year period; excluding $26 million in Separation and divestiture costs, operating income rose to $256 million
- Global Lottery operating income of $212 million versus $229 million in the prior year, primarily due to a multi-year software license sale and resolution of a customer contract dispute in the prior-year period
- Gaming & Digital operating income of $103 million compared to $89 million in the prior-year period on high-margin intellectual property and software sales and easing of supply chain costs, partially offset by lower terminal sales; operating income margin expands 300 basis points to 23.7%
- Corporate support and other expense of $86 million versus $68 million driven by $26 million in Separation and divestiture costs
Adjusted EBITDA of $420 million compared to $443 million in the prior-year period; excluding Separation and divestiture costs, Adjusted EBITDA was stable at $446 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 30 basis points
Net interest expense of $73 million compared to $71 million in the prior year
No foreign exchange gain or loss, compared to a $5 million loss in the prior year, primarily due to non-cash impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt and reduced losses related to the devaluation of the Argentine peso
Other non-operating expense, net, of $1 million versus other non-operating income, net, of $2 million in the prior year
Income tax provision of $71 million, compared to $86 million in the prior year, primarily driven by lower valuation allowances on deferred tax assets and lower pre-tax income
Net income of $85 million versus $90 million in the prior-year period
Diluted earnings per share of $0.20 versus $0.23 in the prior year; Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.36 compared to $0.45 in the prior year primarily driven by lower net income, coupled with reduced foreign currency and discrete tax items
Net debt of $5.1 billion compared to $5.1 billion at December 31, 2023; Net debt leverage of 2.9x consistent with the December 31, 2023 level
Cash and Liquidity Update
Total liquidity of $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2024; $0.4 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.3 billion in additional borrowing capacity from undrawn credit facilities
Other Developments
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share
- Record date of August 13, 2024
- Payment date of August 27, 2024
As announced on July 26, 2024, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Gaming & Digital business to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo for $4.05 billion in gross cash proceeds. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2025.
Withdrawing Full Year 2024 Outlook
Due to the planned sale of the Gaming & Digital business, the Company expects to classify and report Gaming & Digital results as discontinued operations beginning in the third quarter of 2024. As a result, the Company is withdrawing its previously provided full year financial outlook. The Company expects to provide an outlook for full year 2024 continuing operations once the preparation of the discontinued operations reporting is complete.
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
July 30, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. EDT
To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com. A replay will be available on the website following the live event.
Comparability of Results
All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2024 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2023 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.
About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters, including with respect to the proposed sale of the Gaming & Digital business to the Apollo Funds. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans and strategies, transactions, including the divestiture of Gaming & Digital, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, and/or financial condition or measures, including our expectations on the future release of revenue, operating income, cash, and capital expenditures guidance, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "outlook," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 and other documents filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, including management's discussion and analysis of potential or actual impacts to operations and financial performance. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, net, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other non-operating expenses (e.g., DDI/ Benson Matter provision, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.), net, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting, and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting, and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.
Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue
Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding the effects of foreign exchange, impairments, amortization from purchase accounting, discrete tax items, and other significant non-recurring adjustments that are not reflective of on-going operational activities (e.g., gains/losses on sale of business, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.). Adjusted EPS is calculated using diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding, including the impact of any potentially dilutive common stock equivalents that are anti-dilutive to GAAP net income (loss) per share but dilutive to Adjusted EPS. Management believes that Adjusted EPS is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.
Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale. Cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents held for sale, are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.
Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Management believes that Net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess IGT's financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures (a component of investing cash flows) and payments on license obligations (a component of financing cash flows). Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.
Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rate used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.
Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)
Constant
Sequential
Q2'24
Q2'23
Currency
Change as
GLOBAL LOTTERY
Y/Y Change
Change (1)
Q1'24
Reported
Revenue
Service
Operating and facilities management contracts
620
623
(1) %
- %
653
(5) %
Upfront license fee amortization
(47)
(47)
1 %
- %
(47)
1 %
Operating and facilities management contracts, net
573
576
(1) %
- %
605
(5) %
Other
13
13
7 %
11 %
13
- %
Total service revenue
586
588
- %
- %
619
(5) %
Product sales
27
35
(25) %
(25) %
42
(37) %
Total revenue
613
624
(2) %
(2) %
661
(7) %
Operating income
212
229
(8) %
(7) %
258
(18) %
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
311
332
(6) %
(6) %
355
(12) %
Global same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
(0.5 %)
2.3 %
(0.2 %)
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
20.2 %
(5.3 %)
(1.0 %)
Total
0.9 %
1.8 %
(0.3 %)
North America & Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
(1.4 %)
0.8 %
(1.6 %)
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
20.2 %
(5.3 %)
(1.0 %)
Total
0.6 %
0.2 %
(1.5 %)
Italy same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
2.3 %
8.0 %
4.4 %
(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 5 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
Constant
Sequential
Q2'24
Q2'23
Currency
Change as
GAMING & DIGITAL
Y/Y Change
Change (1)
Q1'24
Reported
Revenue
Service
Terminal
133
128
4 %
4 %
131
1 %
iGaming
45
48
(7) %
(6) %
48
(6) %
Systems, software, and other
73
71
3 %
3 %
75
(3) %
Total service revenue
250
247
2 %
2 %
253
(1) %
Product sales
Terminal
120
139
(14) %
(14) %
110
9 %
Systems, software, and other
66
45
45 %
46 %
43
54 %
Total product sales revenue
186
185
1 %
1 %
153
21 %
Total revenue
436
432
1 %
1 %
406
7 %
Operating income
103
89
16 %
16 %
81
28 %
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
151
133
13 %
14 %
127
19 %
Installed base units
Casino
53,588
51,304
4 %
53,368
Casino - L/T lease(2)
697
851
(18) %
701
Total installed base units
54,285
52,155
4 %
54,069
Installed base units (by geography)
US & Canada
34,320
33,554
2 %
34,146
Rest of world
19,965
18,601
7 %
19,923
Total installed base units
54,285
52,155
4 %
54,069
Yields (by geography) (3), in absolute $
US & Canada
$42.01
$41.89
- %
$41.17
Rest of world
$7.45
$7.44
- %
$7.13
Total yields
$29.14
$29.56
(1) %
$28.51
Global machine units sold
New/expansion
1,060
1,061
- %
203
Replacement
6,570
7,208
(9) %
6,424
Total machine units sold
7,630
8,269
(8) %
6,627
US & Canada machine units sold
New/expansion
696
1,046
(33) %
46
Replacement
4,436
5,278
(16) %
5,014
Total machine units sold
5,132
6,324
(19) %
5,060
(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer on page 5 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
(2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases
(3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases
Constant
Sequential
Q2'24
Q2'23
Currency
Change as
GAMING & DIGITAL (Continued)
Y/Y Change
Change (1)
Q1'24
Reported
Rest of world machine units sold
New/expansion
364
15
NM
157
Replacement
2,134
1,930
11 %
1,410
Total machine units sold
2,498
1,945
28 %
1,567
Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $
US & Canada
$16,400
$16,700
(2) %
$16,900
Rest of world
$13,500
$16,000
(16) %
$14,800
Total ASP
$15,400
$16,500
(7) %
$16,400
Constant
Sequential
Q2'24
Q2'23
Currency
Change as
CONSOLIDATED
Y/Y Change
Change (1)
Q1'24
Reported
Revenue (by geography)
US & Canada
661
650
2 %
2 %
660
- %
Italy
237
240
(1) %
(1) %
258
(8) %
Rest of world
151
164
(8) %
(8) %
150
1 %
Total revenue
1,049
1,055
(1) %
- %
1,067
(2) %
(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 5 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Service revenue
837
835
1,709
1,681
Product sales
213
220
408
435
Total revenue
1,049
1,055
2,117
2,116
Cost of services
411
402
823
800
Cost of product sales
130
131
248
258
Selling, general and administrative
199
208
407
425
Research and development
53
60
108
122
Separation and divestiture costs
26
3
44
3
Total operating expenses
819
805
1,631
1,610
Operating income
230
251
486
506
Interest expense, net
73
71
145
141
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
-
5
(15)
32
Other non-operating expense (income), net
1
(2)
3
2
Total non-operating expenses
74
75
132
176
Income before provision for income taxes
156
176
353
330
Provision for income taxes
71
86
141
173
Net income
85
90
213
157
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
43
44
89
88
Net income attributable to IGT PLC
42
46
123
69
Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic
0.21
0.23
0.61
0.35
Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
0.20
0.23
0.61
0.34
Weighted-average shares - basic
201
200
201
200
Weighted-average shares - diluted
203
203
203
202
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in millions)
Unaudited
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
438
572
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
121
167
Trade and other receivables, net
651
685
Inventories, net
310
317
Other current assets
443
382
Total current assets
1,963
2,123
Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net
895
928
Property, plant and equipment, net
120
119
Operating lease right-of-use assets
216
230
Goodwill
4,485
4,507
Intangible assets, net
1,492
1,555
Other non-current assets
871
1,004
Total non-current assets
8,080
8,342
Total assets
10,042
10,465
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
695
797
Current portion of long-term debt
713
-
Short-term borrowings
-
16
Other current liabilities
923
879
Total current liabilities
2,331
1,691
Long-term debt, less current portion
4,833
5,655
Deferred income taxes
349
344
Operating lease liabilities
199
214
Other non-current liabilities
453
609
Total non-current liabilities
5,835
6,821
Total liabilities
8,166
8,513
Commitments and contingencies
IGT PLC's shareholders' equity
1,503
1,443
Non-controlling interests
374
510
Shareholders' equity
1,877
1,952
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
10,042
10,465
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
($ in millions)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
85
90
213
157
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
73
74
144
151
Amortization
56
54
111
110
Amortization of upfront license fees
50
50
100
100
Deferred income taxes
13
28
12
55
Stock-based compensation
11
12
22
23
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
-
5
(15)
32
Other non-cash items, net
-
3
3
9
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade and other receivables
67
39
24
6
Inventories
14
(25)
7
(63)
Accounts payable
(26)
(118)
(71)
(7)
DDI / Benson Matter provision
-
(220)
-
(220)
Accrued interest payable
13
15
(13)
(4)
Accrued income taxes
(1)
23
3
64
Other assets and liabilities
(11)
3
(75)
(68)
Net cash provided by operating activities
343
34
463
345
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(101)
(99)
(185)
(193)
Other
4
-
5
3
Net cash used in investing activities
(97)
(99)
(180)
(190)
Cash flows from financing activities
Payments on license obligations
(7)
(7)
(14)
(8)
Net (payments of) proceeds from short-term borrowings
(6)
(53)
(16)
-
Net payments on financial liabilities
(1)
(14)
(64)
(6)
Principal payments on long-term debt
-
-
-
(462)
Net proceeds from (repayments of) Revolving Credit Facilities
35
81
(37)
473
Dividends paid
(80)
(40)
(80)
(80)
Dividends paid - non-controlling interests
(61)
(61)
(162)
(152)
Return of capital - non-controlling interests
(35)
(36)
(45)
(46)
Other
(15)
(12)
(14)
(23)
Net cash used in financing activities
(170)
(141)
(433)
(303)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
76
(206)
(149)
(149)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(14)
(1)
(31)
7
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
496
805
739
740
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
558
599
558
599
Supplemental Cash Flow Information
Interest paid
62
58
162
148
Income taxes paid
59
35
126
54
International Game Technology PLC
Net Debt
($ in millions)
Unaudited
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025
-
499
4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026
747
747
3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026
801
826
6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027
747
747
2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028
533
550
5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029
746
745
Senior Secured Notes
3,574
4,113
Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027
636
876
Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027
233
207
Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027
391
458
Long-term debt, less current portion
4,833
5,655
6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025
499
-
Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027
214
-
Current portion of long-term debt
713
-
Short-term borrowings
-
16
Total debt
5,547
5,671
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
438
572
Net debt
5,109
5,099
Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended June 30, 2024
Business
Global
Gaming &
Segments
Corporate
Total
Lottery
Digital
Total
and Other
IGT PLC
Net income
85
Provision for income taxes
71
Interest expense, net
73
Other non-operating expense, net
1
Operating income (loss)
212
103
315
(86)
230
Depreciation
43
31
74
-
73
Amortization - service revenue (1)
49
-
50
-
50
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
5
16
20
1
21
Amortization - purchase accounting
-
-
-
35
35
Stock-based compensation
2
1
3
7
11
Adjusted EBITDA
311
151
463
(43)
420
Cash flows from operating activities
343
Capital expenditures
(101)
Payments on license obligations
(7)
Free Cash Flow
235
Pre-Tax
Tax Impact (2)(3)
Net
Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted
0.20
Adjustments:
Foreign exchange loss, net
(0.01)
0.01
(0.02)
Currency conversion impacts of hyper-inflationary economies
0.01
-
0.01
Amortization - purchase accounting
0.17
0.04
0.13
Discrete tax items
-
(0.03)
0.03
Net adjustments
0.16
Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)
0.36
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction
(3) The reported effective tax rate was 45.7%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 38.8%
(4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 203 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended June 30, 2023
Business
Global
Gaming &
Segments
Corporate
Total
Lottery
Digital
Total
and Other
IGT PLC
Net income
90
Provision for income taxes
86
Interest expense, net
71
Foreign exchange loss, net
5
Other non-operating income, net
(2)
Operating income (loss)
229
89
319
(68)
251
Depreciation
44
31
75
(1)
74
Amortization - service revenue (1)
50
-
50
-
50
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
5
11
16
1
17
Amortization - purchase accounting
-
-
-
38
38
Stock-based compensation
2
2
4
8
12
Adjusted EBITDA
332
133
465
(22)
443
Cash flows from operating activities
34
Capital expenditures
(99)
Payments on license obligations
(7)
Free Cash Flow
(72)
Payments on DDI / Benson Matter, net of cash tax benefit ($12 million)
208
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
136
Pre-Tax
Tax Impact (2) (3)
Net
Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted
0.23
Adjustments:
Foreign exchange loss, net
-
-
-
Currency conversion impacts of hyper-inflationary economies
0.02
-
0.02
Amortization - purchase accounting
0.19
0.05
0.14
Discrete tax items
-
(0.05)
0.05
Other (non-recurring adjustments)
0.01
-
0.01
Net adjustments
0.22
Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)
0.45
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction
(3) The reported effective tax rate was 48.9%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 38.8%
(4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 203 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the six months ended June 30, 2024
Business
Global
Gaming &
Segments
Corporate
Total
Lottery
Digital
Total
and Other
IGT PLC
Net income
213
Provision for income taxes
141
Interest expense, net
145
Foreign exchange gain, net
(15)
Other non-operating expense, net
3
Operating income (loss)
470
184
654
(168)
486
Depreciation
83
61
145
(1)
144
Amortization - service revenue (1)
99
1
100
-
100
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
10
30
39
2
41
Amortization - purchase accounting
-
-
-
70
70
Stock-based compensation
5
3
7
15
22
Adjusted EBITDA
667
278
945
(82)
863
Cash flows from operating activities
463
Capital expenditures
(185)
Payments on license obligations
(14)
Free Cash Flow
264
Pre-Tax
Tax Impact (2) (3)
Net
Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted
0.61
Adjustments:
Foreign exchange gain, net
(0.10)
0.03
(0.13)
Currency conversion impacts of hyper-inflationary
0.02
-
0.02
Amortization - purchase accounting
0.34
0.08
0.26
Discrete tax items
-
(0.06)
0.06
Net adjustments
0.22
Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)
0.82
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction
(3) The reported effective tax rate was 39.8%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 37.1%
(4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 203 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the six months ended June 30, 2023
Business
Global
Gaming &
Segments
Corporate
Total
Lottery
Digital
Total
and Other
IGT PLC
Net income
157
Provision for income taxes
173
Interest expense, net
141
Foreign exchange loss, net
32
Other non-operating expense, net
2
Operating income (loss)
469
173
642
(136)
506
Depreciation
87
64
150
1
151
Amortization - service revenue (1)
99
-
100
-
100
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
10
21
31
2
32
Amortization - purchase accounting
-
-
-
77
77
Stock-based compensation
4
4
8
14
23
Adjusted EBITDA
671
262
933
(41)
891
Cash flows from operating activities
345
Capital expenditures
(193)
Payments on license obligations
(8)
Free Cash Flow
143
Payments on DDI / Benson Matter, net of cash tax benefit ($12 million)
208
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
351
Pre-Tax
Tax Impact (2) (3)
Net
Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted
0.34
Adjustments:
Foreign exchange loss, net
0.12
(0.02)
0.14
Currency conversion impacts of hyper-inflationary
0.04
-
0.04
Amortization - purchase accounting
0.38
0.09
0.29
Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net
0.02
-
0.02
Discrete tax items
-
(0.10)
0.10
Other (non-recurring adjustments)
0.01
-
0.01
Net adjustments
0.60
Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)
0.94
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction
(3) The reported effective tax rate was 52.5%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 37.5%
(4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 202 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards
SOURCE International Game Technology PLC