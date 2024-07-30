International Game Technology Plc Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Achieved record H1'24 Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA excluding Separation and divestiture costs

Delivered Q2'24 revenue of $1.05 billion and Operating income of $230 million, in line with outlook; Adjusted EBITDA was $420 million

Best-in-class technology and solutions bolster Global Lottery portfolio while advancing key strategic initiatives; compelling games driving Gaming & Digital performance

Generated over $460 million in cash from operations and over $260 million in free cash flow in the first half of the year

LONDON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"IGT delivered strong first half results, including record operating income and Adjusted EBITDA net of Separation and divestiture costs," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "Consistent investments in technology, game content, and other innovative solutions provide us a solid foundation to build from as we execute on our growth objectives. The recently announced sale of our Gaming & Digital business for $4.05 billion in cash is an important step in unlocking the intrinsic value of IGT's best-in-class businesses."

"We generated over $460 million in cash from operations in the first half of the year and our balance sheet is as strong as ever," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Our ample liquidity and manageable near-term debt maturities provide us significant flexibility in light of upcoming investments to extend and secure our long-term lottery contract portfolio for the coming years."

Overview of Consolidated Second Quarter 2024 Results



Quarter Ended Y/Y

Change Constant

Currency

Change

June 30,

2024

2023 ($ in millions)









GAAP Financials:









Revenue









Global Lottery 613

624 (2) % (2) % Gaming & Digital 436

432 1 % 1 % Total revenue 1,049

1,055 (1) % - %











Operating income (loss)









Global Lottery 212

229 (8) % (7) % Gaming & Digital 103

89 16 % 16 % Corporate support expense (51)

(30) (67) % (68) % Other(1) (35)

(38) 8 % 8 % Total operating income 230

251 (8) % (8) % Operating income margin 21.9 %

23.8 %















Operating income excluding Separation and divestiture costs 256

254 1 % 1 % Operating income margin excluding Separation and divestiture costs 24.4 %

24.0 %















Earnings per share - diluted $0.20

$0.23 (10) %













Net cash provided by operating activities 343

34 NM













Cash and cash equivalents 438

461 (5) %













Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









Adjusted EBITDA









Global Lottery 311

332 (6) % (6) % Gaming & Digital 151

133 13 % 14 % Corporate support expense (43)

(22) (94) % (95) % Total Adjusted EBITDA 420

443 (5) % (5) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.0 %

42.0 %















Adjusted EBITDA excluding Separation and divestiture costs 446

446 - % - % Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Separation and divestiture costs 42.5 %

42.2 %















Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $0.36

$0.45 (20) %













Free cash flow 235

(72) NA













Net debt 5,109

5,355 (5) %













(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization

Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release

Key Highlights:

Recently awarded seven-year facilities management contract with the Colorado Lottery and three-year contract extension with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation

Signed five-year iLottery content contract with Atlantic Lottery Corporation and launched iLottery in Connecticut

Continued success in securing instant ticket contract wins and extensions including a five-year agreement with ONCE in Spain and three-year extension in Mississippi

Launched Tiger and Dragon on the PeakCurve49 cabinet, which ranks as the #1 new premium leased & WAP game in industry performance reports; introduced Whitney Houston on the new SkyRise cabinet

on the cabinet, which ranks as the #1 new premium leased & WAP game in industry performance reports; introduced on the new cabinet Recently launched award-winning Prosperity Link game in digital format in U.S.

game in digital format in U.S. Continued international progress including deployment of Diamond Mania MLP in Spain AWP market, Holland Casino purchase of 500 PeakBar Top Video Poker cabinets, and expansion of HHR footprint to Malta

Recently published 17th annual Sustainability Report, highlighting Environmental, Social, and Governance accomplishments

Won "Diversity and Inclusion" category at 2024 Women in Gaming Diversity Awards and recognized as "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion"

Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $1.05 billion, in line with the prior-year period, as strength in Gaming & Digital is offset by elevated prior year product sales in Global Lottery

Global Lottery revenue of $613 million decreased 2% year-over-year, primarily due to a multi-year software license sale in the prior year

Gaming & Digital revenue of $436 million, up 1% versus the prior year, driven by installed base growth with resilient yields and elevated intellectual property and software license sales, offset by lower terminal unit shipments

Operating income of $230 million, compared to $251 million in the prior-year period; excluding $26 million in Separation and divestiture costs, operating income rose to $256 million

Global Lottery operating income of $212 million versus $229 million in the prior year, primarily due to a multi-year software license sale and resolution of a customer contract dispute in the prior-year period

Gaming & Digital operating income of $103 million compared to $89 million in the prior-year period on high-margin intellectual property and software sales and easing of supply chain costs, partially offset by lower terminal sales; operating income margin expands 300 basis points to 23.7%

Corporate support and other expense of $86 million versus $68 million driven by $26 million in Separation and divestiture costs

Adjusted EBITDA of $420 million compared to $443 million in the prior-year period; excluding Separation and divestiture costs, Adjusted EBITDA was stable at $446 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 30 basis points

Net interest expense of $73 million compared to $71 million in the prior year

No foreign exchange gain or loss, compared to a $5 million loss in the prior year, primarily due to non-cash impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt and reduced losses related to the devaluation of the Argentine peso

Other non-operating expense, net, of $1 million versus other non-operating income, net, of $2 million in the prior year

Income tax provision of $71 million, compared to $86 million in the prior year, primarily driven by lower valuation allowances on deferred tax assets and lower pre-tax income

Net income of $85 million versus $90 million in the prior-year period

Diluted earnings per share of $0.20 versus $0.23 in the prior year; Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.36 compared to $0.45 in the prior year primarily driven by lower net income, coupled with reduced foreign currency and discrete tax items

Net debt of $5.1 billion compared to $5.1 billion at December 31, 2023; Net debt leverage of 2.9x consistent with the December 31, 2023 level

Cash and Liquidity Update

Total liquidity of $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2024; $0.4 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.3 billion in additional borrowing capacity from undrawn credit facilities

Other Developments

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share

Record date of August 13, 2024

Payment date of August 27, 2024

As announced on July 26, 2024, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Gaming & Digital business to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo for $4.05 billion in gross cash proceeds. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2025.

Withdrawing Full Year 2024 Outlook

Due to the planned sale of the Gaming & Digital business, the Company expects to classify and report Gaming & Digital results as discontinued operations beginning in the third quarter of 2024. As a result, the Company is withdrawing its previously provided full year financial outlook. The Company expects to provide an outlook for full year 2024 continuing operations once the preparation of the discontinued operations reporting is complete.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

July 30, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. EDT

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com . A replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2024 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2023 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters, including with respect to the proposed sale of the Gaming & Digital business to the Apollo Funds. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans and strategies, transactions, including the divestiture of Gaming & Digital, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, and/or financial condition or measures, including our expectations on the future release of revenue, operating income, cash, and capital expenditures guidance, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "outlook," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 and other documents filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, including management's discussion and analysis of potential or actual impacts to operations and financial performance. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, net, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other non-operating expenses (e.g., DDI/ Benson Matter provision, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.), net, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting, and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting, and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue

Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding the effects of foreign exchange, impairments, amortization from purchase accounting, discrete tax items, and other significant non-recurring adjustments that are not reflective of on-going operational activities (e.g., gains/losses on sale of business, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.). Adjusted EPS is calculated using diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding, including the impact of any potentially dilutive common stock equivalents that are anti-dilutive to GAAP net income (loss) per share but dilutive to Adjusted EPS. Management believes that Adjusted EPS is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale. Cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents held for sale, are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Management believes that Net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess IGT's financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures (a component of investing cash flows) and payments on license obligations (a component of financing cash flows). Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rate used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./ Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./ Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)

















Constant



Sequential



Q2'24

Q2'23





Currency



Change as GLOBAL LOTTERY





Y/Y Change

Change (1)

Q1'24 Reported Revenue





















Service





















Operating and facilities management contracts

620

623

(1) %

- %

653 (5) % Upfront license fee amortization

(47)

(47)

1 %

- %

(47) 1 % Operating and facilities management contracts, net

573

576

(1) %

- %

605 (5) % Other

13

13

7 %

11 %

13 - % Total service revenue

586

588

- %

- %

619 (5) %























Product sales

27

35

(25) %

(25) %

42 (37) % Total revenue

613

624

(2) %

(2) %

661 (7) %























Operating income

212

229

(8) %

(7) %

258 (18) % Adjusted EBITDA (1)

311

332

(6) %

(6) %

355 (12) %























Global same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

(0.5 %)

2.3 %









(0.2 %)

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

20.2 %

(5.3 %)









(1.0 %)

Total

0.9 %

1.8 %









(0.3 %)

























North America & Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

(1.4 %)

0.8 %









(1.6 %)

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

20.2 %

(5.3 %)









(1.0 %)

Total

0.6 %

0.2 %









(1.5 %)

























Italy same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

2.3 %

8.0 %









4.4 %

























(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 5 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details



































































Constant



Sequential



Q2'24

Q2'23





Currency



Change as GAMING & DIGITAL





Y/Y Change

Change (1)

Q1'24 Reported Revenue





















Service





















Terminal

133

128

4 %

4 %

131 1 % iGaming

45

48

(7) %

(6) %

48 (6) % Systems, software, and other

73

71

3 %

3 %

75 (3) % Total service revenue

250

247

2 %

2 %

253 (1) %























Product sales





















Terminal

120

139

(14) %

(14) %

110 9 % Systems, software, and other

66

45

45 %

46 %

43 54 % Total product sales revenue

186

185

1 %

1 %

153 21 % Total revenue

436

432

1 %

1 %

406 7 %























Operating income

103

89

16 %

16 %

81 28 % Adjusted EBITDA (1)

151

133

13 %

14 %

127 19 %























Installed base units





















Casino

53,588

51,304

4 %





53,368

Casino - L/T lease(2)

697

851

(18) %





701

Total installed base units

54,285

52,155

4 %





54,069

























Installed base units (by geography)





















US & Canada

34,320

33,554

2 %





34,146

Rest of world

19,965

18,601

7 %





19,923

Total installed base units

54,285

52,155

4 %





54,069

























Yields (by geography) (3), in absolute $





















US & Canada

$42.01

$41.89

- %





$41.17

Rest of world

$7.45

$7.44

- %





$7.13

Total yields

$29.14

$29.56

(1) %





$28.51

























Global machine units sold





















New/expansion

1,060

1,061

- %





203

Replacement

6,570

7,208

(9) %





6,424

Total machine units sold

7,630

8,269

(8) %





6,627

























US & Canada machine units sold





















New/expansion

696

1,046

(33) %





46

Replacement

4,436

5,278

(16) %





5,014

Total machine units sold

5,132

6,324

(19) %





5,060

























(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer on page 5 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details

(2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases





(3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases











































Constant



Sequential



Q2'24

Q2'23





Currency



Change as GAMING & DIGITAL (Continued)





Y/Y Change

Change (1)

Q1'24 Reported Rest of world machine units sold





















New/expansion

364

15

NM





157

Replacement

2,134

1,930

11 %





1,410

Total machine units sold

2,498

1,945

28 %





1,567

























Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $





















US & Canada

$16,400

$16,700

(2) %





$16,900

Rest of world

$13,500

$16,000

(16) %





$14,800

Total ASP

$15,400

$16,500

(7) %





$16,400

































































Constant



Sequential



Q2'24

Q2'23





Currency



Change as CONSOLIDATED





Y/Y Change

Change (1)

Q1'24 Reported Revenue (by geography)





















US & Canada

661

650

2 %

2 %

660 - % Italy

237

240

(1) %

(1) %

258 (8) % Rest of world

151

164

(8) %

(8) %

150 1 % Total revenue

1,049

1,055

(1) %

- %

1,067 (2) %















































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 5 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details



























International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited

















For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Service revenue 837

835

1,709

1,681 Product sales 213

220

408

435 Total revenue 1,049

1,055

2,117

2,116















Cost of services 411

402

823

800 Cost of product sales 130

131

248

258 Selling, general and administrative 199

208

407

425 Research and development 53

60

108

122 Separation and divestiture costs 26

3

44

3 Total operating expenses 819

805

1,631

1,610















Operating income 230

251

486

506















Interest expense, net 73

71

145

141 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net -

5

(15)

32 Other non-operating expense (income), net 1

(2)

3

2 Total non-operating expenses 74

75

132

176 Income before provision for income taxes 156

176

353

330 Provision for income taxes 71

86

141

173 Net income 85

90

213

157 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 43

44

89

88 Net income attributable to IGT PLC 42

46

123

69















Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic 0.21

0.23

0.61

0.35 Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted 0.20

0.23

0.61

0.34 Weighted-average shares - basic 201

200

201

200 Weighted-average shares - diluted 203

203

203

202

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in millions) Unaudited













June 30,

December 31,



2024

2023 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

438

572 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

121

167 Trade and other receivables, net

651

685 Inventories, net

310

317 Other current assets

443

382 Total current assets

1,963

2,123 Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net

895

928 Property, plant and equipment, net

120

119 Operating lease right-of-use assets

216

230 Goodwill

4,485

4,507 Intangible assets, net

1,492

1,555 Other non-current assets

871

1,004 Total non-current assets

8,080

8,342 Total assets

10,042

10,465









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

695

797 Current portion of long-term debt

713

- Short-term borrowings

-

16 Other current liabilities

923

879 Total current liabilities

2,331

1,691 Long-term debt, less current portion

4,833

5,655 Deferred income taxes

349

344 Operating lease liabilities

199

214 Other non-current liabilities

453

609 Total non-current liabilities

5,835

6,821 Total liabilities

8,166

8,513 Commitments and contingencies







IGT PLC's shareholders' equity

1,503

1,443 Non-controlling interests

374

510 Shareholders' equity

1,877

1,952 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

10,042

10,465

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in millions) Unaudited

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income 85

90

213

157 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation 73

74

144

151 Amortization 56

54

111

110 Amortization of upfront license fees 50

50

100

100 Deferred income taxes 13

28

12

55 Stock-based compensation 11

12

22

23 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net -

5

(15)

32 Other non-cash items, net -

3

3

9 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Trade and other receivables 67

39

24

6 Inventories 14

(25)

7

(63) Accounts payable (26)

(118)

(71)

(7) DDI / Benson Matter provision -

(220)

-

(220) Accrued interest payable 13

15

(13)

(4) Accrued income taxes (1)

23

3

64 Other assets and liabilities (11)

3

(75)

(68) Net cash provided by operating activities 343

34

463

345















Cash flows from investing activities













Capital expenditures (101)

(99)

(185)

(193) Other 4

-

5

3 Net cash used in investing activities (97)

(99)

(180)

(190)















Cash flows from financing activities













Payments on license obligations (7)

(7)

(14)

(8) Net (payments of) proceeds from short-term borrowings (6)

(53)

(16)

- Net payments on financial liabilities (1)

(14)

(64)

(6) Principal payments on long-term debt -

-

-

(462) Net proceeds from (repayments of) Revolving Credit Facilities 35

81

(37)

473 Dividends paid (80)

(40)

(80)

(80) Dividends paid - non-controlling interests (61)

(61)

(162)

(152) Return of capital - non-controlling interests (35)

(36)

(45)

(46) Other (15)

(12)

(14)

(23) Net cash used in financing activities (170)

(141)

(433)

(303)















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 76

(206)

(149)

(149) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (14)

(1)

(31)

7 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 496

805

739

740 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 558

599

558

599















Supplemental Cash Flow Information













Interest paid 62

58

162

148 Income taxes paid 59

35

126

54

International Game Technology PLC Net Debt ($ in millions) Unaudited









June 30,

December 31,

2024

2023 6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025 -

499 4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026 747

747 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026 801

826 6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027 747

747 2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028 533

550 5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029 746

745 Senior Secured Notes 3,574

4,113







Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027 636

876 Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027 233

207 Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027 391

458 Long-term debt, less current portion 4,833

5,655







6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025 499

- Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027 214

- Current portion of long-term debt 713

-







Short-term borrowings -

16 Total debt 5,547

5,671







Less: Cash and cash equivalents 438

572 Net debt 5,109

5,099















Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure







International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited

























For the three months ended June 30, 2024











Business











Global

Gaming &

Segments

Corporate

Total



Lottery

Digital

Total

and Other

IGT PLC Net income

















85 Provision for income taxes

















71 Interest expense, net

















73 Other non-operating expense, net

















1 Operating income (loss)

212

103

315

(86)

230 Depreciation

43

31

74

-

73 Amortization - service revenue (1)

49

-

50

-

50 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

5

16

20

1

21 Amortization - purchase accounting

-

-

-

35

35 Stock-based compensation

2

1

3

7

11 Adjusted EBITDA

311

151

463

(43)

420





















Cash flows from operating activities

















343 Capital expenditures

















(101) Payments on license obligations

















(7) Free Cash Flow

















235

































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact (2)(3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted









0.20 Adjustments:



















Foreign exchange loss, net









(0.01)

0.01

(0.02) Currency conversion impacts of hyper-inflationary economies





0.01

-

0.01 Amortization - purchase accounting









0.17

0.04

0.13 Discrete tax items









-

(0.03)

0.03 Net adjustments

















0.16 Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)







0.36





















(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was 45.7%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 38.8% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 203 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited

























For the three months ended June 30, 2023











Business











Global

Gaming &

Segments

Corporate

Total



Lottery

Digital

Total

and Other

IGT PLC Net income

















90 Provision for income taxes

















86 Interest expense, net

















71 Foreign exchange loss, net

















5 Other non-operating income, net

















(2) Operating income (loss)

229

89

319

(68)

251 Depreciation

44

31

75

(1)

74 Amortization - service revenue (1)

50

-

50

-

50 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

5

11

16

1

17 Amortization - purchase accounting

-

-

-

38

38 Stock-based compensation

2

2

4

8

12 Adjusted EBITDA

332

133

465

(22)

443











































Cash flows from operating activities

















34 Capital expenditures

















(99) Payments on license obligations

















(7) Free Cash Flow

















(72)





















Payments on DDI / Benson Matter, net of cash tax benefit ($12 million)













208 Adjusted Free Cash Flow

















136

































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact (2) (3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted







0.23 Adjustments:



















Foreign exchange loss, net









-

-

- Currency conversion impacts of hyper-inflationary economies





0.02

-

0.02 Amortization - purchase accounting









0.19

0.05

0.14 Discrete tax items









-

(0.05)

0.05 Other (non-recurring adjustments)









0.01

-

0.01 Net adjustments

















0.22 Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)







0.45





















(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was 48.9%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 38.8% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 203 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited

























For the six months ended June 30, 2024











Business











Global

Gaming &

Segments

Corporate

Total



Lottery

Digital

Total

and Other

IGT PLC Net income

















213 Provision for income taxes

















141 Interest expense, net

















145 Foreign exchange gain, net

















(15) Other non-operating expense, net

















3 Operating income (loss)

470

184

654

(168)

486 Depreciation

83

61

145

(1)

144 Amortization - service revenue (1)

99

1

100

-

100 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

10

30

39

2

41 Amortization - purchase accounting

-

-

-

70

70 Stock-based compensation

5

3

7

15

22 Adjusted EBITDA

667

278

945

(82)

863











































Cash flows from operating activities

















463 Capital expenditures

















(185) Payments on license obligations

















(14) Free Cash Flow

















264

































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact (2) (3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted







0.61 Adjustments:



















Foreign exchange gain, net









(0.10)

0.03

(0.13) Currency conversion impacts of hyper-inflationary









0.02

-

0.02 Amortization - purchase accounting









0.34

0.08

0.26 Discrete tax items









-

(0.06)

0.06 Net adjustments

















0.22 Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)







0.82





















(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was 39.8%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 37.1% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 203 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited

























For the six months ended June 30, 2023











Business











Global

Gaming &

Segments

Corporate

Total



Lottery

Digital

Total

and Other

IGT PLC Net income

















157 Provision for income taxes

















173 Interest expense, net

















141 Foreign exchange loss, net

















32 Other non-operating expense, net

















2 Operating income (loss)

469

173

642

(136)

506 Depreciation

87

64

150

1

151 Amortization - service revenue (1)

99

-

100

-

100 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

10

21

31

2

32 Amortization - purchase accounting

-

-

-

77

77 Stock-based compensation

4

4

8

14

23 Adjusted EBITDA

671

262

933

(41)

891











































Cash flows from operating activities

















345 Capital expenditures

















(193) Payments on license obligations

















(8) Free Cash Flow

















143





















Payments on DDI / Benson Matter, net of cash tax benefit ($12 million)













208 Adjusted Free Cash Flow

















351

































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact (2) (3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted







0.34 Adjustments:



















Foreign exchange loss, net









0.12

(0.02)

0.14 Currency conversion impacts of hyper-inflationary









0.04

-

0.04 Amortization - purchase accounting









0.38

0.09

0.29 Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net





0.02

-

0.02 Discrete tax items









-

(0.10)

0.10 Other (non-recurring adjustments)









0.01

-

0.01 Net adjustments

















0.60 Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)







0.94





















(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was 52.5%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 37.5% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 202 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC