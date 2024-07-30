Hot Chili Limited: Hot Chili Issues Quarterly Report for Q2 2024

PERTH, Australia, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

Highlights

Hot Chili Secures A$31.9 Million Funding to Accelerate Costa Fuego Copper Hub

A$24.9 million private placement (Placement) to institutional and professional investors

An additional A$7 million raised in Share Purchase Plan to all existing eligible shareholders at the same offer price as the Placement

Funding facilitates completion of the Costa Fuego Pre-Feasibility Study, completion of the Water Supply Business Case Study, completion of the Costa Fuego Environmental Impact Assessment, commencement of a bankable feasibility study and further exploration activities over the next 18 months

Hot Chili Creates New Water Company - Huasco Water

Hot Chili and its partner, Chilean iron ore company Compania Minera del Pacifico (CMP), have established a new water company called "HW Aguas para El Huasco SpA" (Huasco Water)

Hot Chili holds an 80% interest in Huasco Water and CMP holds a 20% interest

Transfer of all critical water assets (maritime water extraction licence, water easements, costal land accesses and second maritime application) to Huasco Water has commenced

Business Case Study underway for a potential multi-user water business, supplying sea water and desalinated water to the Huasco Valley region of Chile, where Huasco Water has a first-mover advantage

Hot Chili set to be a foundation water off-taker for Huasco Water, and discussions with other potential water off-takers and potential infrastructure partners are progressing well

Costa Fuego Pre-Feasibility Study On-Track

Advancement of multiple development study workstreams, including drilling operations in support of metallurgical and hydrogeological studies

Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for Costa Fuego copper-gold project planned for completion in late 2024

Exploration Activities Underway in Advance of Growth Drilling

Deep penetrating, high resolution MIMDAS and Ground Magnetics geophysical surveys completed at Productora and Cortadera

Ground Magnetics geophysical survey, surface soil sampling and geological mapping underway across the recently consolidated Domeyko landholding (Domeyko), located 30km south of Costa Fuego

Cash Position of A$33.8 Million

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES

Costa Fuego Pre-feasibility Study On-Track

During the quarter, the Company has continued to focus on several development studies workstreams ahead of the planned delivery of the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) in late 2024.

Development study drilling during the quarter has focussed on metallurgical and hydrogeological drill programs at Productora and the planned Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) for Costa Fuego. Seven diamond drillholes (405m) were completed at Productora during the quarter for metallurgical purposes. The resulting samples have been collected for further testwork on oxide and transitional material. Pre-existing diamond core at Cortadera has also been utilised for this testwork, which will confirm the application of NovaMineralis leach technology for the planned heap leach component of ore processing.

Hydrogeological and environmental studies of the planned TSF footprint also advanced significantly during the quarter, with a shallowly penetrating seismic survey completed in June in tandem with a diamond drillhole for calibration, incorporating hydrogeological permeability tests and geotechnical logging. Detailed surface geological mapping to define key hydrogeological domains was also completed. A further four water-monitoring bores are planned to be completed in Q3 2024.

Hot Chili's development team have completed geometallurgical modelling of the concentrator throughput to facilitate advanced scheduling for optimised mine designs. Remaining geometallurgy workstreams will focus on acid consumption modelling in the planned heap leach and dump leach.

Open pit and underground cave mine design has progressed well with the economic limits at all deposits completed and pit staging being finalised. Mine designs are being independently reviewed for geotechnical stability and detailed mine designs have commenced.

On- and off-site infrastructure designs for the proposed material handling system (Doppelmayr's rope conveyor technology) and infrastructure/utilities corridor between Productora and Cortadera (access, power and water supply) are being reviewed and optimised.

Hot Chili has also engaged several independent experts to review and provide assurance reports for all critical areas of the PFS such as the mineral resource, metallurgy, mine design, ore transport and handling, environmental permitting process, capital and operating costs. In all, fourteen assurance reports are being prepared. The assurance reporting process is nearing completion and will provide an additional level of expert review to the Independent Technical Review of the PFS, which has been awarded to engineering major Ausenco in conjunction with project management consultants Enthalpy during the quarter. The assurance reporting and Independent Technical Review process aims to ensure the delivery of a rigorous and robust PFS for Costa Fuego.

Port engineering studies being managed by Port of Las Losas are also progressing in consultation with Hot Chili development team. Port studies are being progressed in parallel with Costa Fuego's development timeline to ensure both rotainer and bulk tonnage port loading options are available.

Geophysical Surveys Completed at Productora and Cortadera

Twenty-nine Line-kilometres (Lkm) of MIMDAS1 was completed from May to June across the Productora (12Lkm) and Cortadera (17Lkm) projects. This deep penetrating electrical geophysical technique detects the chargeability, resistivity, and conductivity properties of underlying rocks. The results of the surveys are currently under review, in combination with geological mapping, drillhole logging and existing geochemical datasets. 3D inversion of the

__________________________

1 MIMDAS refers to MIM Distributed Acquisition System, where MIM refers historically to the Mount Isa Mines company. MIMDAS lines will also be completed, at Productora and Cortadera.

The new geophysical datasets will provide additional resolution for assessing several high priority growth targets located proximal to both of Hot Chili's bulk tonnage copper-gold resources.

Exploration Activities Underway in Advance of Growth Drilling

On 30th April 2024, Hot Chili announced an option to acquire concessions known as the "Domeyko cluster" (Domeyko) within the historic Domeyko copper-gold mining centre, located approximately 30km south of Hot Chili's planned central processing location (at Productora) for Costa Fuego. Domeyko covers an area of 141 km2 and represents a 25% increase in Hot Chili's total landholding area at Costa Fuego.

The Domeyko mining centre hosts both porphyry and structurally controlled styles of mineralisation. Several significant historical copper-gold mines are present, which were previously exploited for oxide mineralisation with limited copper sulphide mineralisation exploration undertaken within the area.

During the quarter, the Company's exploration team kicked-off several significant exploration programmes, including soil geochemistry, geophysics and surface mapping over this large area. An extensive Ground Magnetics survey comprised of 1755Lkm (on 100m spaced north-south oriented lines) is currently underway. The survey data collection is expected to be finalised early Q3 and will aid in targeting across this most recent addition to the Hot Chili tenement package.

SUMMARY OF CORPORATE ACTIVITIES

Hot Chili Closes A$31.9 Million Funding to Accelerate Costa Fuego

On the 6th of May 2024 the Company announced a A$24.9 million private placement to institutional and professional investors through the issue of 24,900,000 new fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares") at an offer price of A$1.00 per Share (the "Placement"). The placement was facilitated by joint lead managers (together, the "JLMs") Veritas Securities Limited and Cormark Securities Inc. and co-managers BMO Capital Markets and Beacon Securities Limited. Further details of the private placement are outlined in the Announcement dated 10 May 2024 "Hot Chili Closes A$24.9 Million Private Placement and Announces Full Underwriting of A$5 Million Share Purchase".

In addition to the Placement, the Company offered a fully underwritten Share Purchase Plan ("SPP") to all existing eligible shareholders at the same offer price as the Placement, A$1.00 (C$0.89) per Share. On the 27th of May, the SPP results were released. Given the overwhelming response to the SPP, which was closed early, the Board of Directors exercised its discretion under the terms of the SPP to increase the SPP offer to A$7 million, from the A$5 million originally targeted.

Proceeds from the Placement and SPP, in addition to existing treasury, will provide up to 18 months funding to be used for the completion of the Costa Fuego Pre-Feasibility Study, completion of the Water Supply Business Case Study, completion of the Costa Fuego Environmental Impact Assessment, ongoing exploration, drilling and consolidation activities, and for general working capital purposes.

Hot Chili Launches New Water Company - Huasco Water

Following the conceptual study completed by Hot Chili in Q1, a new joint venture water company Huasco Water (Hot Chili (though Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA (SMEA)) 80% and CMP 20%) was formed (see announcement dated 8th July), with all water assets held by SMEA being transferred to the newly formed Huasco Water. Following transfer completion, Huasco Water will hold the only active granted maritime water concession, and most of the necessary permits, to supply non-continental water to the Huasco Valley. This will potentially unlock future mining developments in the world's most prolific copper producing region.

HCH also submitted a second maritime concession application for the Huasco valley in April, which includes brine discharge for potential seawater desalination operations on the coastline, so that both raw seawater and desalinated water could be provided by a potential water network.

Huasco Water provides water supply security for Hot Chili as a foundation water off-taker - approximately 700l/s of seawater demand for Hot Chili's Costa Fuego copper project. Discussions with other potential desalinated water off- takers and potential infrastructure partners are advancing well.

Recent third-party transactions in Chile (see announcement "Hot Chili Launches New Water Company - Huasco Water" dated 8th July 2024) have highlighted the strategic nature and implicit value of critical water access rights within the Atacama region, and an increasing trend in Chile towards outsourcing in the industrial infrastructure sector.

Importantly, Hot Chili's approach toward potential outsourcing and development of shared infrastructure, in addition to preserving scarce continental water sources, is fast becoming the accepted and responsible approach for unlocking future mining developments in Chile

Huasco Water provides Hot Chili a potentially significant funding option for Costa Fuego, with the current Business Case Study set to review various monetisation options. Huasco Water's Business Case Study is on-track and planned for completion in H1 2025.

Hot Chili Appoints New Company Secretary & Chief Financial Officer

Hot Chili Limited announced the resignation of Ms Penelope Beattie as Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer effective 1 July 2024 and announced the appointment of Mrs Carol Marinkovich as interim Company Secretary for the Company, effective 1 July 2024.

Deborah Le Moignan was announced as Financial Controller and interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective 1 July 2024. The CFO role has subsequently been appointed to Ryan Finkelstein, effective 15 July 2024; Deborah will remain in her position as Financial Controller with the Company.

Mr Finkelstein is a seasoned Chartered Accountant with over 14 years of experience, including 10 years in auditing at global mid-tier accounting firm Grant Thornton.

Cash Position and Capital Structure Changes

As of 30 June 2024, the Company had cash of A$33.8 million and no debt.

On 10 May 2024, the Company issued 24,900,000 new fully paid ordinary shares through a private placement, at an offer price of A$1.00 for aggregate gross proceeds of A$24.9m (before costs).

On 27 May 2024, the Company issued 7,000,000 new fully paid ordinary shares through a share purchase plan, at an offer price of A$1.00 for aggregate gross proceeds of A$7m (before costs).

The following securities on issue:

151,345,206 ordinary fully paid shares

1,850,001 AUD$2.25 options expiring 30 September 2024

1,259,789 options at CAD$1.85 expiring 31 January 2025

5,996,728 unvested services and performance rights. Conditions have been met for the vesting of 938,953 Service Rights and 290,480 Performance Rights.

Table 1 - Drill Holes Completed for Costa Fuego in Quarter 2 2024

Prospect Hole ID North East RL Depth Azimuth Dip Results Productora Hydrogeology PROMW05 6827019 323359 531 100.8 0 -90 Results Pending Productora Metallurgy MET029 6820934 323026 881 75 91 -59 Results Pending Productora Metallurgy MET030 6821494 323186 851 55 107 -59 Results Pending Productora Metallurgy MET031 6822450 323456 802 50.1 115 -56 Results Pending Productora Metallurgy MET032 6822710 323580 782 75 90 -60 Results Pending Productora Metallurgy MET033 6824261 323557 684 30 90 -57 Results Pending Productora Metallurgy MET034 6821561 323282 899 60 95 -60 Results Pending Productora Metallurgy MET035 6819973 322787 1007 60 91 -60 Results Pending

Note: No significant drill results have been returned in Q2 2024, all metallurgical holes completed within the Productora Mineral Resource and within close proximity (twinned holes) to existing drill holes previously reported.

Additional ASX Disclosure Information

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.2: There was no substantive mining production and development activities during the quarter.

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.3 - Schedule of Mineral Tenements as of 30 June 2024

The schedule of Mineral Tenements and changes in interests is appended at the end of this activities report.

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.4: Reporting under a use of funds statement in a Prospectus does not apply to the Company currently.

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.5: Payments to related parties of the Company and their associates during the quarter per Section 6.1 of the Appendix 5B totalled $163,000. This is comprised of directors' salaries and superannuation of $163,000

Health, Safety, Environment and Quality

Field operations during the period included geological reconnaissance activities, reverse-circulation drilling, diamond drilling, core-testing and logging, field mapping, and sampling exercises across the major Cortadera and Productora landholdings, as well as new tenements at Domeyko. Activities on new tenements are run from the Productora or Cortadera operations centres and their safety statistics are included under the figures for all projects.

There was one Lost Time Injury (LTI) in the Quarter. Significantly, a leg fracture incident occurred during a soil sampling field programme. The LTI triggered an incident review and a refresher training on field safety protocols for all appropriate exploration field staff. Terrain assessment vs data coverage during planning was identified as one opportunity to mitigate potential future reoccurrence.

Hot Chili's sustainability framework ensures an emphasis on business processes that target long-term economic, environmental and social value. The Company is dedicated to continual monitoring and improvement of health, safety and the environmental systems. There is no greater importance than ensuring the safety of our people and their families.

Table 2. HSEQ Quarter 2 2024 Performance and Statistics

Deposit Productora Cortadera All Projects Timeframe Q2 2024 Cum.² Q2 2024 Cum.² Q2 2024 Cum.² LTI events 0 0 0 6 1 8 NLTI events 0 4 1 6 1 11 Days lost 0 0 0 152 88 263 LTIFR index 0 0 0 21 127 20 ISR index 0 0 0 527 6 647 IFR Index 0 54 0 42 0 47 Thousands of manhours 8.4 74 5.0 288 15.9 407 Incidents on materials and assets 0 1 0 0 0 1 Environmental incidents 0 0 0 0 0 0 Headcount¹ 24 10 16 33 15 51



Notes: HSEQ is the acronym for Health, Safety, Environment and Quality. LTIFR per million-manhours. Safety performance is reported on a monthly basis to the National Mine Safety Authority on a standard E-100 form; (1) Average monthly headcount (2) Cumulative statistics since April 2019.

Tenement Changes During the Quarter

During the Quarter, Hot Chili's subsidiary, Sociedad Minera La Frontera Spa ("La Frontera") entered into an option to purchase agreement with a private Chilean syndicate holding 100% interests in 12 Exploration and 14 Exploitation concessions for the grant to Frontera of an option to acquire a 100% interest in the concessions ("Domeyko Option" or "Option Agreement").

The other parties to the Option Agreement are Sociedad Legal Minera Unes Una de la Quebrada San Antonio (SLMQ); Compania Minera Algarrobo Limitada) ("CMAL") and John Arturo Hunter Flores ("JHF"), collectively "Owners". The Option Agreement also includes any water rights that may correspond to the properties, mining easements and rights of any kind over the corresponding surface lands and all other rights and permits that are legally annexed to the properties.

Further details of the transaction are outlined in the Announcement dated 30 April 2024 "Hot Chili Secures Large Addition to its Costa Fuego Coastal Copper Hub in Chile ".

Table 5. Current Tenement ('Patente') Holdings in Chile as of 30 June 2024

License ID HCH % Held HCH %

Earning Area

(ha) Agreement Details MAGDALENITA 1/20 100% Frontera SpA

100

ATACAMITA 1/82 100% Frontera SpA

82

AMALIA 942 A 1/6 100% Frontera SpA

53

PAULINA 10 B 1/16 100% Frontera SpA

136

PAULINA 11 B 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

249

PAULINA 12 B 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

294

PAULINA 13 B 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

264

PAULINA 14 B 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

265

PAULINA 15 B 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

200

PAULINA 22 A 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

300

PAULINA 24 1/24 100% Frontera SpA

183

PAULINA 25 A 1/19 100% Frontera SpA

156

PAULINA 26 A 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

294

PAULINA 27A 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

300

CORTADERA 1 1/200 100% Frontera SpA

200

CORTADERA 2 1/200 100% Frontera SpA

200

CORTADERA 41 100% Frontera SpA

1

CORTADERA 42 100% Frontera SpA

1

LAS CANAS 16 100% Frontera SpA

1

LAS CANAS 1/15 100% Frontera SpA

146

CORTADERA 1/40 100% Frontera SpA

374

LAS CANAS ESTE 2003 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

300

CORROTEO 1 1/260 100% Frontera SpA

260

CORROTEO 5 1/261 100% Frontera SpA

261

PURISIMA 100% Frontera SpA

20 1.5% NSR MAGDALENITA 1/20 100% Frontera SpA

100



Note. Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited

Cortadera Project Tenements

Productora Project Tenements

License ID HCH % Held HCH % Earning Area (ha) Agreement Details FRAN 1, 1-60 80% SMEA SpA

220

FRAN 2, 1-20 80% SMEA SpA

100

FRAN 3, 1-20 80% SMEA SpA

100

FRAN 4, 1-20 80% SMEA SpA

100

FRAN 5, 1-20 80% SMEA SpA

100

FRAN 6, 1-26 80% SMEA SpA

130

FRAN 7, 1-37 80% SMEA SpA

176

FRAN 8, 1-30 80% SMEA SpA

120

FRAN 12, 1-40 80% SMEA SpA

200

FRAN 13, 1-40 80% SMEA SpA

200

FRAN 14, 1-40 80% SMEA SpA

200

FRAN 15, 1-60 80% SMEA SpA

300

FRAN 18, 1-60 80% SMEA SpA

273

FRAN 21, 1-46 80% SMEA SpA

226

ALGA 7A, 1-32 80% SMEA SpA

89

ALGA VI, 5-24 80% SMEA SpA

66

MONTOSA 1-4 80% SMEA SpA

35 NSR 3% CHICA 80% SMEA SpA

1

ESPERANZA 1-5 80% SMEA SpA

11

LEONA 2A 1-4 80% SMEA SpA

10

CARMEN I, 1-50 80% SMEA SpA

222

CARMEN II, 1-60 80% SMEA SpA

274

ZAPA 1, 1-10 80% SMEA SpA

100

ZAPA 3, 1-23 80% SMEA SpA

92

ZAPA 5A, 1-16 80% SMEA SpA

80

ZAPA 7, 1-24 80% SMEA SpA

120

CABRITO, CABRITO 1-9 80% SMEA SpA

50

CUENCA A, 1-51 80% SMEA SpA

255

CUENCA B, 1-28 80% SMEA SpA

139

CUENCA C, 1-51 80% SMEA SpA

255

CUENCA D 80% SMEA SpA

3

CUENCA E 80% SMEA SpA

1

CHOAPA 1-10 80% SMEA SpA

50

ELQUI 1-14 80% SMEA SpA

61

LIMARÍ 1-15 80% SMEA SpA

66

LOA 1-6 80% SMEA SpA

30

MAIPO 1-10 80% SMEA SpA

50

TOLTÉN 1-14 80% SMEA SpA

70

CACHIYUYITO 1, 1-20 80% SMEA SpA

100

CACHIYUYITO 2, 1-60 80% SMEA SpA

300

CACHIYUYITO 3, 1-60 80% SMEA SpA

300

LA PRODUCTORA 1-16 80% SMEA SpA

75

ORO INDIO 1A, 1-20 80% SMEA SpA

82

AURO HUASCO I, 1-8 80% SMEA SpA

35

URANIO, 1-70 0 % 0 % 350 25-year Lease Agreement US$250,000 per year (average for the 25 year term); plus 2% NSR all but gold; 4% NSR gold; 5% NSR non-metallic JULI 9, 1-60 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 10, 1-60 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 11 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 12 1/42 80% SMEA SpA

210

JULI 13 1/20 80% SMEA SpA

100

JULI 14 1/50 80% SMEA SpA

250

JULI 15 1/55 80% SMEA SpA

275

JULI 16, 1-60 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 17, 1-20 80% SMEA SpA

100

JULI 19 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 20 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 21 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 22 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 23 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 24, 1-60 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 25 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 27 1/30 80% SMEA SpA

146



Productora Project Tenements

License ID HCH % Held HCH %

Earning Area (ha) Agreement Details JULI 27 B 1/10 80% SMEA SpA

48

JULI 28 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULIETA 5 80% SMEA SpA

200

JULIETA 6 80% SMEA SpA

200

JULIETA 7 80% SMEA SpA

100

JULIETA 8 80% SMEA SpA

100

JULIETA 9 80% SMEA SpA

100

JULIETA 10 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULIETA 11 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULIETA 12 80% SMEA SpA

300

JULIETA 13, 1-60 80% SMEA SpA

298

JULIETA 14, 1-60 80% SMEA SpA

269

JULIETA 15, 1-40 80% SMEA SpA

200

JULIETA 16 80% SMEA SpA

200

JULIETA 17 80% SMEA SpA

200

JULIETA 18, 1-40 80% SMEA SpA

200

ARENA 1 1-6 80% SMEA SpA

40

ARENA 2 1-17 80% SMEA SpA

113

ZAPA 1 - 6 80% SMEA SpA

6 GSR 1% JULIETA 1-4 80% SMEA SpA

4



Note. SMEA SpA is subsidiary company - 80% owned by Hot Chili Limited, 20% owned by CMP (Compañía Minera del Pacífico)

El Fuego Project Tenements

License ID HCH % Held HCH % Earning Area (ha) Agreement Details Santiago 21 al 36

10% Frontera SpA 76 100% HCH Purchase Option Agreement

US$300,000 already paid. US$1,000,000 payable September 30th 2024

US$1,000,000 payable September 30th 2025 US$2,000,000 payable by September 30th 2026 to exercise the

El Fuego Option. (2 additional and conditional payments of US $2,000,000, each

one, to be paid by December 31, 2030 under certain conditions

detailed at title "Tenement Changes During the Quarter" of

this quarterly report.) Santiago 37 al 43

100% Frontera SpA 26 Santiago A, 1 al 26

100% Frontera SpA 236 Santiago B, 1 al 20

100% Frontera SpA 200 Santiago C, 1 al 30

100% Frontera SpA 300 Santiago D, 1 al 30

100% Frontera SpA 300 Santiago E, 1 al 30

100% Frontera SpA 300 Prima Uno

100% Frontera SpA 1 Prima Dos

100% Frontera SpA 2 Santiago 15 al 19

100% Frontera SpA 25 San Antonio 1 al 5

100% Frontera SpA 25 Santiago 1 AL 14 Y 20

100% Frontera SpA 75 Romero 1 AL 31

100% Frontera SpA 31 Mercedes 1 al 3

100% Frontera SpA 50 Kreta 1 al 4

100% Frontera SpA 16 Mari 1 al 12

100% Frontera SpA 64 PORFIADA VII 1 al 60

100% Frontera SpA 300 PORFIADA VIII 1 al 60

100% Frontera SpA 300 SANTIAGO Z 1/30

100% Frontera SpA 300 PORFIADA IX 1 al 60

100% Frontera SpA 300 PORFIADA A 1 al 40

100% Frontera SpA 200 PORFIADA C 1 al 60

100% Frontera SpA 300 PORFIADA E 1 al 20

100% Frontera SpA 100 PORFIADA F 1 al 60

100% Frontera SpA 300 SAN JUAN SUR 1/5

100% Frontera SpA 10 SAN JUAN SUR 6/23

100% Frontera SpA 90 PORFIADA G 100% Frontera SpA

200 CORTADERA 1 100% Frontera SpA

200

CORTADERA 2 100% Frontera SpA

200

CORTADERA 3 100% Frontera SpA

200

CORTADERA 4 100% Frontera SpA

200

CORTADERA 5 100% Frontera SpA

200

CORTADERA 6 100% Frontera SpA

300

CORTADERA 7, 1-20 100% Frontera SpA

93

SAN ANTONIO 1 100% Frontera SpA

200

SAN ANTONIO 2 100% Frontera SpA

200

SAN ANTONIO 3 100% Frontera SpA

300



El Fuego Project Tenements

License ID HCH % Held HCH % Earning Area (ha) Agreement Details SAN ANTONIO 4 100% Frontera SpA

300

SAN ANTONIO 5 100% Frontera SpA

300

DORO 1 100% Frontera SpA

200

DORO 2 100% Frontera SpA

200

DORO 3 100% Frontera SpA

300

PORFIADA I 100% Frontera SpA

300

PORFIADA I 100% Frontera SpA

300

PORFIADA II 100% Frontera SpA

300

PORFIADA III 100% Frontera SpA

300

PORFIADA IV 100% Frontera SpA

300

PORFIADA V 100% Frontera SpA

200

PORFIADA X 100% Frontera SpA

200

PORFIADA VI 100% Frontera SpA

100

PORFIADA B 100% Frontera SpA

200

PORFIADA D 100% Frontera SpA

300 CHILIS 1 100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 3 100% Frontera SpA

100

CHILIS 4 100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 5 100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 6 100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 7 100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 8 100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 9 100% Frontera SpA

300

CHILIS 10 1/ 40 100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 11 100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 12 1/60 100% Frontera SpA

300

CHILIS 13 100% Frontera SpA

300

CHILIS 14 100% Frontera SpA

300

CHILIS 15 100% Frontera SpA

300

CHILIS 16 100% Frontera SpA

300

CHILIS 17 100% Frontera SpA

300

CHILIS 18 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 1 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 2 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 3 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 4 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 5 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 6 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 7 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 8 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 9 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 10 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLEDAD 1 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLEDAD 2 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLEDAD 3 100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLEDAD 4 100% Frontera SpA

300

CF 1 100% Frontera SpA

300

CF 2 100% Frontera SpA

300

CF 3 100% Frontera SpA

300

CF 4 100% Frontera SpA

300

CF 5 100% Frontera SpA

200

CHAPULIN COLORADO 1/3 100% Frontera SpA

3

PEGGY SUE 1/10 100% Frontera SpA

100

DONA FELIPA 1 al 10 100% Frontera SpA

50

ELEANOR RIGBY 1/10 100% Frontera SpA

100

CF 6 100% Frontera SpA

200

CF 7 100% Frontera SpA

100

CF 8 100% Frontera SpA

200

CF 9 100% Frontera SpA

100

MARI 1 100% Frontera SpA

300

MARI 6 100% Frontera SpA

300



El Fuego Project Tenements

License ID HCH % Held HCH % Earning Area (ha) Agreement Details MARI 8 100% Frontera SpA

300

FALLA MAIPO 2 1/10 100% Frontera SpA

99

FALLA MAIPO 3 1/8 100% Frontera SpA

72

FALLA MAIPO 4 1/26 100% Frontera SpA

26

ARBOLEDA 7 1/25 Option AMSA 100% Frontera SpA 234 100% HCH Purchase Option Agreement

US$1,500,000 to be paid by November 15, 2024 NAVARRO 1 41/60 Option AMSA 100% Frontera SpA 81 NAVARRO 2 21/37 Option AMSA 100% Frontera SpA 78 MONICA 21/40 Option AMSA 100% Frontera SpA 85 MONICA 41/52 Option AMSA 100% Frontera SpA 39 CORDILLERA 1/5

100% Frontera SpA 20 100% HCH Purchase Option Agreement

US$100,000 already paid US$200,000 payable by November 14th 2025

US$3,700,000 payable by November 14th 2027 NSR 1% for underground mining and 1,5% for open-pit mining QUEBRADA 1/10

100% Frontera SpA 28 ALBORADA III 1/35

100% Frontera SpA 162 ALBORADA IV 1/20

100% Frontera SpA 54 ALBORADA VII 1/25

100% Frontera SpA 95 CAT IX 1/30

100% Frontera SpA 150 CATITA IX 1/20

100% Frontera SpA 100 CATITA XII 1/13

100% Frontera SpA 61 MINA HERREROS III 1/6

100% Frontera SpA 18 MINA HERREROS IV 1/10

100% Frontera SpA 23 HERREROS 1/14

100% Frontera SpA 28 VETA 1/28

100% Frontera SpA 17 PORSIACA 1/20

100% Frontera SpA 20 MARSELLESA 1/5

100% Frontera SpA 50 100% HCH Purchase Option Agreement

US$100,000 paid at signature (already satisfied)

US$100,000 payable by November 14th 2024

US$150,000 payable by November 14th 2025

US$1,000,000 by November 14, 2027 NSR 1% COMETA 1 1/60

100% Frontera SpA 300 100% HCH Purchase Option Agreement

US$100,000 paid at signature (already satisfied)

12-month Option terms: US$2,400,000 payable by April 2025 18-month Option terms: US$200,000 payable by April 2025 US$2,400,000 payable by October 2025 30-month Option terms: US$200,000 payable by April 2025

US$3,000,000 payable by October 2026 Final payment may be cash or cash plus shares (up to 50%)

subject to regulatory approvals COMETA 2 1/60

100% Frontera SpA 300 COMETA 3 1/60

100% Frontera SpA 300 COMETA NORTE 1 B 1/40

100% Frontera SpA 200 COMETA NORTE 2 B 1/40

100% Frontera SpA 200 COMETA ESTE 1B

100% Frontera SpA 200 COMETA ESTE 2B

100% Frontera SpA 200 COMETA ESTE 3B

100% Frontera SpA 300 COMETA ESTE 4B

100% Frontera SpA 300 COMETA 4B

100% Frontera SpA 200 COMETA SUR UNO D

100% Frontera SpA 200 COMETA SUR DOS D

100% Frontera SpA 200 COMETA 4A

100% Frontera SpA 300 COMETA 3D

100% Frontera SpA 200 COMETA IV D

100% Frontera SpA 300 COMETA V D

100% Frontera SpA 300 COMETA VI D

100% Frontera SpA 300 COMETA NORTE 1 D

100% Frontera SpA 200 COMETA NORTE 2 D

100% Frontera SpA 200 COMETA NORTE 3 D

100% Frontera SpA 300 COMETA NORTE 4 D

100% Frontera SpA 200 COMETA NORTE 5 D

100% Frontera SpA 100 COMETA OESTE I D

100% Frontera SpA 200 COMETA OESTE II D

100% Frontera SpA 200 HIGUERA 1 100% Frontera SpA

300

HIGUERA 2 100% Frontera SpA

300

HIGUERA 3 100% Frontera SpA

200

HIGUERA 4 100% Frontera SpA

300

HIGUERA 5 100% Frontera SpA

300

HIGUERA 6 100% Frontera SpA

200



Note. Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited

Qualified Persons - NI 43-101

The information pertaining to the Mineral Resource Estimates included in this Report has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Elizabeth Haren (FAUSIMM (CP) & MAIG) of Haren Consulting Pty Ltd. All other scientific and technical information in this Report has been reviewed and approved by Mr Christian Easterday, MAIG, Hot Chili's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Each of Ms. Haren and Mr. Easterday are a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Competent Persons - JORC

The information in this Report that relates to Mineral Resources for Cortadera, Productora (including Alice) and San Antonio which constitute the combined Costa Fuego Project is based on information compiled by Ms Elizabeth Haren, a Competent Person who is a Fellow and Chartered Professional of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Ms Haren is a full-time employee of Haren Consulting Pty Ltd and an independent consultant to Hot Chili. Ms Haren has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code of Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Ms Haren consents to the inclusion in the Report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results for the Cortadera projects is based upon information compiled by Mr Christian Easterday, the Managing Director and a full-time employee of Hot Chili Limited, whom is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Easterday has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a 'Competent Person' as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr Easterday consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Production targets and forecast financial information comprised in PEA

The information in this report relating to any production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets comprised in the statements in this report about the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project was previously reported in the Company's announcement 'Hot Chili Announces PEA for Costa Fuego' released to ASX on 28 June 2023 and is available to view on the Company's website at www.hotchili.net.au/investors/asx- announcements/.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets contained in the original market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Mineral Resource Statement

Costa Fuego Combined Mineral Resource (Effective Date 26th February 2024)

1. Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Resource estimates for the Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits. All figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and NI 43-101. Mineral Resource estimation practices are in accordance with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practice Guidelines (November 29, 2019) and reported in accordance CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 10, 2014) that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. 2. The Productora deposit is 100% owned by Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a joint venture (JV) company - 80% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA (a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited), and 20% owned by Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A (CMP). 3. The Cortadera deposit is controlled by a Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA (Frontera). Frontera is a subsidiary company - 100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited. 4. The San Antonio deposit is controlled through Frontera (100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited) and Frontera has an Option Agreement to earn a 100% interest. 5. The Mineral Resource Estimates in the tables above form coherent bodies of mineralisation that are considered amenable to a combination of open pit and underground extraction methods based on the following parameters: Base Case Metal Prices: Copper US$ 3.00/lb, Gold US$ 1,700/oz, Molybdenum US$ 14/lb, and Silver US$20/oz. 6. All Mineral Resource Estimates were assessed for Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction (RPEEE) using both Open Pit and Block Cave Extraction mining methods at Cortadera and Open Pit mining methods at Productora, Alice and San Antonio. 7. Metallurgical recovery averages for each deposit consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. Process recoveries:

Cortadera - Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 81% Mo and 36% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.55 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t) San Antonio - Weighted recoveries of 85% Cu, 66% Au, 80% Mo and 63% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.64 x Au(g/t) + 0.00044 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0072 x Ag(g/t) Alice - Weighted recoveries of 81% Cu, 47% Au, 52% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.48 x Au(g/t) + 0.00030 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0044 x Ag(g/t) Productora - Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 48% Mo and 18% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0021 x Ag(g/t) Costa Fuego - Recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 71% Mo and 26% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.53 x Au(g/t) + 0.00040 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0030 x Ag(g/t) 8. Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu recovery). The base case cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to open pit extraction methods at the Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits is 0.20% CuEq, while the cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to underground extraction methods at the Cortadera deposit is 0.27% CuEq. It is the Company's opinion that all the elements included in the CuEq calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold. 9. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. These Mineral Resource estimates include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised as Mineral Reserves. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. 10. The effective date of the estimate of Mineral Resources is February 26th, 2024. Hot Chili confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Resource Announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters stated for the Mineral Resource Estimates in the Resource Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. 11. Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources other than as disclosed in this Report. A detailed list of Costa Fuego Project risks is included in Chapter 25.12 of the Technical Report "Costa Fuego Copper Project - NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Update" dated April 8th, 2024.

SOURCE Hot Chili Limited