Dienstag, 30.07.2024
Uran-Geheimtipp steht vor dem Sprung zum neuen 10x-Börsenstar!
WKN: 856099 | ISIN: US3135861090 | Ticker-Symbol: FNM
Tradegate
30.07.24
14:33 Uhr
1,240 Euro
+0,020
+1,64 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1901,24015:26
1,1901,24015:16
PR Newswire
30.07.2024 13:28 Uhr
30 Leser
Fannie Mae Reports Net Income of $4.5 Billion for Second Quarter 2024

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today reported its second quarter 2024 financial results and filed its Second Quarter 2024 Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing provides condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The following documents are now available on Fannie Mae's website at www.fanniemae.com.

  • Press release announcing second quarter 2024 financial results
  • Fannie Mae's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024
  • Q2 2024 Financial Supplement

Fannie Mae has scheduled a conference call to discuss the company's results today at 8:00 a.m., ET. Participants may join the conference call in listen-only mode via the webcast link below.

Listen-only webcast:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1679105&tp_key=b1045196b9
Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device. If you have difficulty accessing the webcast, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

SOURCE Fannie Mae

