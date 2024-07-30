HOUSTON & CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"In the second quarter of 2024, we delivered increased billed rooms year-over-year in our Canadian lodges and Australian owned-villages as well as increased Australian integrated services business with existing clients. These year-over-year improvements were offset by the expected decline in LNG-related Canadian mobile camp activity and the sale of McClelland Lake Lodge," said Bradley J. Dodson, Civeo's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Dodson concluded, "We generated significant free cash flow in the quarter and returned $10.3 million of capital to shareholders. Australia continues to produce strong results in 2024, for both Civeo-owned villages and integrated services. At the same time, as expected, our Canadian segment is facing headwinds with the wind down of LNG-related construction activity. Our near-term focus has been and will continue to be managing through the wildfire activity in northern Alberta, Canada. Our employees are working around-the-clock to ensure the safety of our guests, first responders and assets, and while this is a fluid situation, we are not currently expecting a material financial impact to Civeo, negative or positive."

Second Quarter 2024 Results

In the second quarter of 2024, Civeo generated revenues of $188.7 million and reported net income of $8.2 million, or $0.56 per diluted share. During the second quarter of 2024, Civeo produced operating cash flow of $32.4 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $31.3 million and free cash flow of $30.9 million.

By comparison, in the second quarter of 2023, Civeo generated revenues of $178.8 million and reported net income of $4.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share. During the same quarter, Civeo produced operating cash flow of $19.4 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $31.6 million and free cash flow of $12.9 million.

The year-over-year modest decrease in Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by the expected wind-down of LNG-related Canadian mobile camp activity, including $1.4 million in mobile camp demobilization costs. This decrease was largely offset by increased billed rooms at the Canadian lodges and Australian owned-villages coupled with increased Australian integrated services revenues related to new business with existing clients.

Business Segment Results

(Unless otherwise noted, the following discussion compares the quarterly results for the second quarter of 2024 to the results for the second quarter of 2023.)

Canada

During the second quarter of 2024, the Canadian segment generated revenues of $79.5 million, operating income of $4.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $17.2 million, compared to revenues of $95.5 million, operating income of $3.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $19.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.

The Canadian segment experienced a 17% period-over-period decrease in revenues and a 13% decrease in Adjusted EBITDA driven by the anticipated wind-down of LNG-related mobile camp activity, including $1.4 million of mobile camp demobilization costs.

Australia

During the second quarter of 2024, the Australian segment generated revenues of $108.6 million, operating income of $11.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $21.6 million, compared to revenues of $82.5 million, operating income of $9.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $19.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Revenue from the Australian segment increased 32% period-over-period and Adjusted EBITDA was up 10% driven by a 6% year-over-year increase in billed rooms and increased integrated services activity from existing clients, building on a history of substantial multi-year growth.

Financial Condition and Capital Allocation

As of June 30, 2024, Civeo had total liquidity of approximately $159.0 million, consisting of $151.5 million available under its revolving credit facilities and $7.4 million of cash on hand.

Civeo's total debt outstanding on June 30, 2024 was $47.5 million, a $31.1 million decrease since March 31, 2024. Civeo's net debt on June 30, 2024 was $40.1 million, a $21.8 million decrease since March 31, 2024.

Civeo reported a net leverage ratio of 0.3x as of June 30, 2024.

During the second quarter of 2024, Civeo invested $5.3 million in capital expenditures compared to $6.9 million invested during the second quarter of 2023. Capital expenditures in both periods were primarily related to maintenance spending on the Company's lodges and villages. Capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2024 also included $0.5 million related to customer-funded infrastructure upgrades at three Australian villages, compared to $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.

The Company announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share, payable on September 16, 2024 to shareholders of record as of close of business on August 26, 2024. For purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), the Company has designated this dividend to be an "eligible dividend".

In the second quarter of 2024, Civeo repurchased approximately 274,000 shares through its share repurchase program for approximately $6.6 million.

Full Year 2024 Guidance

For the full year of 2024, Civeo is maintaining its previously provided revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges of $625 million to $700 million and $80 million to $90 million, respectively. The Company is also maintaining its full year 2024 capital expenditure guidance of $30 million to $35 million.

- Financial Schedules Follow -

CIVEO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 188,713 $ 178,843 $ 354,833 $ 346,434 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales and services 140,834 131,425 271,279 264,939 Selling, general and administrative expenses 17,433 16,459 36,073 32,649 Depreciation and amortization expense 17,059 20,701 33,829 42,363 Impairment expense - - 7,823 - (Gain) loss on sale of McClelland Lake Lodge assets, net 87 - (5,988 ) - Other operating expense 188 86 486 215 175,601 168,671 343,502 340,166 Operating income 13,112 10,172 11,331 6,268 Interest expense (2,203 ) (3,604 ) (4,563 ) (7,260 ) Interest income 54 50 97 82 Other income 310 427 763 2,877 Income before income taxes 11,273 7,045 7,628 1,967 Income tax expense (3,786 ) (2,878 ) (5,337 ) (4,111 ) Net income (loss) 7,487 4,167 2,291 (2,144 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (740 ) (296 ) (803 ) (254 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Civeo Corporation $ 8,227 $ 4,463 $ 3,094 $ (1,890 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Civeo Corporation common shareholders: Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.30 $ 0.21 $ (0.13 ) Diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.30 $ 0.21 $ (0.13 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 14,518 14,970 14,586 15,064 Diluted 14,600 15,000 14,678 15,064

CIVEO CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (UNAUDITED) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,435 $ 3,323 Accounts receivable, net 124,337 143,222 Inventories 8,353 6,982 Assets held for sale - 5,873 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,468 15,846 Total current assets 151,593 175,246 Property, plant and equipment, net 236,842 270,563 Goodwill, net 7,538 7,690 Other intangible assets, net 72,707 77,999 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,709 12,286 Other noncurrent assets 2,845 4,278 Total assets $ 483,234 $ 548,062 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 47,151 $ 58,699 Accrued liabilities 32,207 40,523 Income taxes payable 9,685 3,831 Deferred revenue 4,187 4,849 Other current liabilities 4,855 6,334 Total current liabilities 98,085 114,236 Long-term debt 47,489 65,554 Deferred income taxes 7,176 11,803 Operating lease liabilities 8,571 9,264 Other noncurrent liabilities 22,525 24,167 Total liabilities 183,846 225,024 Shareholders' equity: Common shares - - Additional paid-in capital 1,630,130 1,628,972 Accumulated deficit (933,346 ) (919,023 ) Treasury stock (10,130 ) (9,063 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (389,229 ) (380,715 ) Total Civeo Corporation shareholders' equity 297,425 320,171 Noncontrolling interest 1,963 2,867 Total shareholders' equity 299,388 323,038 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 483,234 $ 548,062

CIVEO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 2,291 $ (2,144 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 33,829 42,363 Impairment charges 7,823 - Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (4,344 ) 3,985 Non-cash compensation charge 1,158 2,044 Gain on disposals of assets (6,104 ) (2,445 ) Provision (benefit) for credit losses, net of recoveries 34 (65 ) Other, net 1,257 1,242 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 15,229 (19,669 ) Inventories (1,525 ) (297 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (17,166 ) (14,713 ) Taxes payable 5,836 (78 ) Other current and noncurrent assets and liabilities, net 25 9,538 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 38,343 19,761 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (10,929 ) (11,717 ) Proceeds from dispositions of property, plant and equipment 10,617 2,719 Other, net 183 - Net cash flows used in investing activities (129 ) (8,998 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Term loan repayments - (14,942 ) Revolving credit borrowings (repayments), net (15,825 ) 15,993 Dividends paid (7,368 ) - Repurchases of common shares (9,852 ) (7,970 ) Taxes paid on vested shares (1,067 ) - Net cash flows used in financing activities (34,112 ) (6,919 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 10 (377 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 4,112 3,467 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,323 7,954 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 7,435 $ 11,421

CIVEO CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Canada $ 79,527 $ 95,470 $ 146,687 $ 184,923 Australia 108,608 82,544 200,345 159,533 Other 578 829 7,801 1,978 Total revenues $ 188,713 $ 178,843 $ 354,833 $ 346,434 EBITDA (1) Canada $ 17,154 $ 19,818 $ 28,773 $ 31,829 Australia 21,551 19,606 36,073 33,815 Corporate, other and eliminations (7,484 ) (7,828 ) (18,120 ) (13,882 ) Total EBITDA $ 31,221 $ 31,596 $ 46,726 $ 51,762 Adjusted EBITDA (1) Canada $ 17,241 $ 19,818 $ 22,785 $ 31,829 Australia 21,551 19,606 41,823 33,815 Corporate, other and eliminations (7,484 ) (7,828 ) (16,047 ) (13,882 ) Total adjusted EBITDA $ 31,308 $ 31,596 $ 48,561 $ 51,762 Operating income (loss) Canada $ 4,927 $ 3,177 $ 5,481 $ (1,325 ) Australia 11,717 9,176 17,684 14,073 Corporate, other and eliminations (3,532 ) (2,181 ) (11,834 ) (6,480 ) Total operating income (loss) $ 13,112 $ 10,172 $ 11,331 $ 6,268 (1) Please see Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule.

CIVEO CORPORATION NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 EBITDA (1) $ 31,221 $ 31,596 $ 46,726 $ 51,762 $ 123,901 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 31,308 $ 31,596 $ 48,561 $ 51,762 $ 98,833 Free Cash Flow (2) $ 30,881 $ 12,912 $ 38,031 $ 10,763 Net Leverage Ratio (3) 0.3x

(1) The term EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Civeo Corporation plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The term Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude certain other unusual or non-operating items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Civeo has included EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental disclosures because its management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provide investors a helpful measure for comparing Civeo's operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. Civeo uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The following table sets forth a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) attributable to Civeo Corporation, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (in thousands) (unaudited):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 Net income (loss) attributable to Civeo Corporation $ 8,227 $ 4,463 $ 3,094 $ (1,890 ) $ 35,141 Income tax expense 3,786 2,878 5,337 4,111 11,859 Depreciation and amortization 17,059 20,701 33,829 42,363 66,608 Interest income (54 ) (50 ) (97 ) (82 ) (187 ) Interest expense 2,203 3,604 4,563 7,260 10,480 EBITDA $ 31,221 $ 31,596 $ 46,726 $ 51,762 $ 123,901 Adjustments to EBITDA Impairment of long-lived assets (a) - - 7,823 - 9,218 Net (gain) loss on disposition of McClelland Lake Lodge assets (b) 87 - (5,988 ) - (34,286 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,308 $ 31,596 $ 48,561 $ 51,762 $ 98,833

(a) Relates to asset impairments in the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, we recorded a pre-tax loss related to the impairment of long-lived assets in our Australian segment of $5.7 million and a pre-tax loss related to the impairment of long-lived assets in the U.S. of $2.1 million. In the fourth quarter of 2023, we recorded a pre-tax loss related to the impairment of long-lived assets in the U.S. of $1.4 million. (b) Relates to proceeds received and expenses incurred associated with the dismantlement and sale of the McClelland Lake Lodge. In the second quarter of 2024, we recorded expenses associated with the sale of our McClelland Lake Lodge of $0.1 million, which are included in (Gain) loss on sale of McClelland Lake Lodge assets, net on the unaudited statements of operations. In the first quarter of 2024, we recorded gains associated with the sale of the McClelland Lake Lodge of $6.1 million, which are included in (Gain) loss on sale of McClelland Lake Lodge assets, net on the unaudited statements of operations. In the fourth quarter of 2023, we recorded gains associated with the sale of the McClelland Lake Lodge of $33.2 million, which are included in (Gain) loss on sale of McClelland Lake Lodge assets, net ($23.5 million) and Other income ($9.7 million) on the unaudited statements of operations. In the third quarter of 2023, we recorded expenses associated with the sale of our McClelland Lake Lodge of $4.9 million, which are included in (Gain) loss on sale of McClelland Lake Lodge assets, net on the unaudited statements of operations. (2) The term Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net cash flows provided by operating activities less capital expenditures plus proceeds from asset sales. Free Cash Flow is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Civeo has included Free Cash Flow as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Free Cash Flow provides useful information regarding the cash flow generating ability of its business relative to its capital expenditure and debt service obligations. Civeo uses Free Cash Flow to compare and to understand, manage, make operating decisions and evaluate Civeo's business. It is also used as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (in thousands) (unaudited):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities $ 32,358 $ 19,403 $ 38,343 $ 19,761 Capital expenditures (5,316 ) (6,945 ) (10,929 ) (11,717 ) Proceeds from dispositions of property, plant and equipment 3,839 454 10,617 2,719 Free Cash Flow $ 30,881 $ 12,912 $ 38,031 $ 10,763

(3) The term net leverage ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net debt divided by bank-adjusted EBITDA. Net debt, bank-adjusted EBITDA and net leverage ratio are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for total debt, net income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, net debt, bank-adjusted EBITDA and net leverage ratio may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Civeo has included net debt, bank-adjusted EBITDA and net leverage ratio as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that this data provides useful information regarding the level of the Company's indebtedness and its ability to service debt. Additionally, per Civeo's credit agreement, the Company is required to maintain a net leverage ratio below 3.0x every quarter to remain in compliance with the credit agreement. The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net debt, bank-adjusted EBITDA and net leverage ratio to the most directly comparable measures of financial performance calculated under GAAP (in thousands) (unaudited):

As of June 30, 2024 Total debt $ 47,489 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 7,435 Net debt $ 40,054 Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 (a) $ 98,833 Adjustments to Adjusted EBITDA Stock-based compensation 3,573 Interest income 187 Incremental adjustments for McClelland Lake Lodge disposition (b) 13,041 Bank-adjusted EBITDA $ 115,634 Net leverage ratio (c) 0.3x (a) See footnote 1 above for reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) attributable to Civeo Corporation (b) Related to incremental adjustments associated with the sale of the McClelland Lake Lodge assets as required by our credit facility (c) Calculated as net debt divided by bank-adjusted EBITDA

CIVEO CORPORATION NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - GUIDANCE (in millions) (unaudited) Year Ending December 31, 2024 EBITDA Range (1) $ 78.2 $ 88.2 Adjusted EBITDA Range (1) $ 80.0 $ 90.0

(1) The following table sets forth a reconciliation of estimated EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to estimated net loss, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (in millions) (unaudited):

Year Ending December 31, 2024 (estimated) Net loss $ (11.8 ) $ (3.8 ) Income tax expense 12.0 14.0 Depreciation and amortization 70.0 70.0 Interest expense 8.0 8.0 EBITDA $ 78.2 $ 88.2 Adjustments to EBITDA Impairment expense 7.8 7.8 Net gain on disposition of McClelland Lake Lodge assets (6.0 ) (6.0 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 80.0 $ 90.0

CIVEO CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY SEGMENT AND OPERATING DATA (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for room counts and average daily rates) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Supplemental Operating Data - Canadian Segment Revenues Accommodation revenue (1) $ 72,259 $ 72,355 $ 132,046 $ 136,583 Mobile facility rental revenue (2) 356 17,407 1,350 37,438 Food and other services revenue (3) 6,912 5,708 13,291 10,902 Total Canadian revenues $ 79,527 $ 95,470 $ 146,687 $ 184,923 Costs Accommodation cost $ 48,197 $ 52,431 $ 93,917 $ 104,529 Mobile facility rental cost 1,401 11,598 4,052 26,100 Food and other services cost 6,314 5,060 12,454 9,834 Indirect other cost 2,937 2,756 5,683 5,287 Total Canadian cost of sales and services $ 58,849 $ 71,845 $ 116,106 $ 145,750 Average daily rates (4) $ 96 $ 100 $ 97 $ 98 Billed rooms (5) 752,364 724,299 1,362,396 1,367,095 Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar $ 0.731 $ 0.745 $ 0.736 $ 0.742 Supplemental Operating Data - Australian Segment Revenues Accommodation revenue (1) $ 48,914 $ 44,342 $ 96,021 $ 84,941 Food and other services revenue (3) 59,694 38,202 104,324 74,592 Total Australian revenues $ 108,608 $ 82,544 $ 200,345 $ 159,533 Costs Accommodation cost $ 23,613 $ 20,948 $ 46,207 $ 41,266 Food and other services cost 54,527 35,372 95,431 71,234 Indirect other cost 2,897 2,225 5,512 4,353 Total Australian cost of sales and services $ 81,037 $ 58,545 $ 147,150 $ 116,853 Average daily rates (4) $ 78 $ 75 $ 77 $ 76 Billed rooms (5) 625,353 587,855 1,239,289 1,110,568 Australian dollar to U.S. dollar $ 0.659 $ 0.668 $ 0.658 $ 0.676

(1) Includes revenues related to lodge and village rooms and hospitality services for owned rooms for the periods presented. (2) Includes revenues related to mobile assets for the periods presented. (3) Includes revenues related to food services, laundry and water and wastewater treatment services, and facilities management for the periods presented. (4) Average daily rate is based on billed rooms and accommodation revenue. (5) Billed rooms represents total billed days for owned assets for the periods presented.

