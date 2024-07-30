WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company that empowers customers and communities to build a more water-secure world, today reported second-quarter results. The Company's total revenue was $2.2 billion on strong execution and demand, and second-quarter earnings per share were up 78 percent on a reported basis and 11 percent on an adjusted basis, exceeding Xylem's previous guidance. Orders grew 12 percent on a reported basis and declined 1 percent organically.

"The team continued to build on Xylem's momentum and outperformed expectations on all metrics in the second quarter," said Xylem's President and CEO, Matthew Pine. "Healthy demand, combined with the team's disciplined operational execution, delivered significant margin expansion in the quarter. Evoqua integration and synergies are also well on track."

"We are further raising our full-year revenue, margin and earnings guidance. We are confident in the team's commitment to realizing our operational potential, and underlying demand in our largest markets remains resilient despite likely macro variability in the second half. Our diversified portfolio of mission-critical solutions is ideally positioned to meet global demand from intensifying water challenges."

Net income was $194 million, or $0.80 per share. Net income margin increased 360 basis points to 8.9 percent. These results are driven by strong operational performance, partially offset by higher purchase accounting intangible amortization. Adjusted net income was $266 million, or $1.09 per share, which excludes the impacts of restructuring and realignment costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain/loss from sale of businesses, special charges, and tax-related special items.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin was 20.8 percent, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 170 basis points. Productivity savings, volume, and price drove the margin expansion, exceeding the impact of inflation, strategic investments and mix.

Outlook

Xylem now expects full-year 2024 revenue of $8.55 billion, up approximately 16 percent on a reported basis and up approximately 5 to 6 percent on an organic basis. This represents an increase from the Company's previous full-year guidance of 15 to 16 percent on a reported basis and 4 to 6 percent on an organic basis.

Full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 20.5 percent, increased from the previous guide of 20.0 percent. This results in adjusted earnings per share of $4.18 to $4.28, raised from the previous range of $4.10 to $4.25. Full-year free cash flow conversion to net income is expected to be at least 120 percent, an increase compared to the prior guidance of 115 percent.

Further 2024 planning assumptions are included in Xylem's second-quarter earnings materials posted at www.xylem.com/investors. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort.

Supplemental information on Xylem's second-quarter earnings and reconciliations for certain non-GAAP items is posted at www.xylem.com/investors.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world's critical water challenges with innovation and expertise. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $8.1 billion in 2023. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let's Solve Water.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "contemplate," "predict," "forecast," "likely," "believe," "target," "will," "could," "would," "should," "potential," "may" and similar expressions or their negative, may, but are not necessary to, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements address uncertain matters and include any statements that: are not historical, such as statements about our strategy, financial plans, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals (including those related to our social, environmental and other sustainability goals); or address possible or future results of operations or financial performance, including statements relating to orders, revenues, operating margins and earnings per share growth.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in or implied by our forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the impact of overall industry and general economic conditions, including industrial, governmental, and public and private sector spending, interest rates, inflation and related monetary policy by governments in response to inflation, and the strength of the residential and commercial real estate markets, on economic activity and our operations; geopolitical events, including the ongoing and possible escalation of the conflicts involving Russia and Ukraine, and the Middle East, as well as regulatory, economic and other risks associated with our global sales and operations, including those related to domestic content requirements applicable to projects receiving governmental funding; manufacturing and operating cost increases due to macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, energy supply, supply chain shortages, logistics challenges, tight labor markets, prevailing price changes, tariffs and other factors; demand for our products, disruption, competition or pricing pressures in the markets we serve; cybersecurity incidents or other disruptions of information technology systems on which we rely, or involving our connected products and services; lack of availability or delays in receiving parts and raw materials from our supply chain, including electronic components (in particular, semiconductors); disruptions in operations at our facilities or that of third parties upon which we rely; uncertainty related to the realization of the benefits and synergies from our acquisition of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.; safe and compliant treatment and handling of water, wastewater and hazardous materials; failure to successfully execute large projects, including with respect to meeting performance guarantees and customers' budgets, timelines and safety requirements; our ability to retain and attract leadership and other diverse and key talent, as well as competition for overall talent and labor; defects, security, warranty and liability claims, and recalls related to our products; uncertainty around restructuring and realignment actions and related costs and savings; our ability to execute strategic investments for growth, including related to acquisitions and divestitures; availability, regulation or interference with radio spectrum used by certain of our products; volatility in served markets or impacts on our business and operations due to weather conditions, including the effects of climate change; risks related to our sustainability commitments and related disclosures; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; difficulty predicting our financial results; risk of future impairments to goodwill and other intangible assets; changes in our effective tax rates or tax expenses; financial market risks related to our pension and other defined benefit plans; failure to comply with, or changes in, laws or regulations, including those pertaining to our business conduct, operations, products and services, including anti-corruption, data privacy and security, trade, competition, the environment, climate change and health and safety; legal, governmental or regulatory claims, investigations or proceedings and associated contingent liabilities; matters related to intellectual property infringement or expiration of rights; and other factors set forth under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 ("2023 Annual Report") and in subsequent filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Forward-looking and other statements in this press release regarding our environmental and other sustainability plans and goals are not an indication that these statements are necessarily material to investors, to our business, operating results, financial condition, outlook, or strategy, to our impacts on sustainability matters or other parties, or are required to be disclosed in our filings with the SEC. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking social, environmental and sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available to us as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Six Months For the periods ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue from products $ 1,802 $ 1,501 $ 3,492 $ 2,809 Revenue from services 367 221 710 361 Revenue 2,169 1,722 4,202 3,170 Cost of revenue from products 1,079 916 2,100 1,707 Cost of revenue from services 271 155 531 266 Cost of revenue 1,350 1,071 2,631 1,973 Gross profit 819 651 1,571 1,197 Selling, general and administrative expenses 485 446 959 800 Research and development expenses 58 58 117 111 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 23 28 33 36 Operating income 253 119 462 250 Interest expense 11 12 25 21 Other non-operating income, net 4 7 10 11 Gain/(Loss) on sale of businesses 1 - (4 ) - Income before taxes 247 114 443 240 Income tax expense 53 22 96 49 Net income $ 194 $ 92 $ 347 $ 191 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.80 $ 0.45 $ 1.43 $ 0.99 Diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.45 $ 1.43 $ 0.98 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 242.6 205.5 242.2 193.0 Diluted 243.5 206.7 243.3 194.0

XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 815 $ 1,019 Receivables, less allowances for discounts, returns and credit losses of $54 and $56 in 2024 and 2023, respectively 1,675 1,617 Inventories 1,057 1,018 Prepaid and other current assets 234 230 Total current assets 3,781 3,884 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,144 1,169 Goodwill 7,509 7,587 Other intangible assets, net 2,374 2,529 Other non-current assets 957 943 Total assets $ 15,765 $ 16,112 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 940 $ 968 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,085 1,221 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 17 16 Total current liabilities 2,042 2,205 Long-term debt 1,981 2,268 Accrued post-retirement benefits 325 344 Deferred income tax liabilities 552 557 Other non-current accrued liabilities 517 562 Total liabilities 5,417 5,936 Stockholders' equity: Common stock - par value $0.01 per share: Authorized 750.0 shares, issued 259.1 shares and 257.6 shares in 2024 and 2023, respectively 3 3 Capital in excess of par value 8,660 8,564 Retained earnings 2,774 2,601 Treasury stock - at cost 16.2 shares and 16.0 shares in 2024 and 2023, respectively (751 ) (733 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (345 ) (269 ) Total stockholders' equity 10,341 10,166 Non-controlling interests 7 10 Total equity 10,348 10,176 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,765 $ 16,112

XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in millions) For the six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating Activities Net income $ 347 $ 191 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 123 69 Amortization 156 83 Share-based compensation 31 27 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 33 36 Loss from sale of business 4 - Other, net (4 ) (5 ) Payments for restructuring (18 ) (9 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions): Changes in receivables (84 ) (122 ) Changes in inventories (75 ) (57 ) Changes in accounts payable (2 ) 36 Changes in accrued and deferred taxes (14 ) (86 ) Other, net (120 ) (154 ) Net Cash - Operating activities 377 9 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (147 ) (103 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (5 ) (476 ) Proceeds from sale of business 11 91 Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 3 - Cash received from investments 4 - Cash paid for investments (7 ) - Cash paid for equity investments (2 ) (56 ) Cash received from interest rate swaps - 38 Cash received from cross-currency swaps 14 14 Other, net 1 3 Net Cash - Investing activities (128 ) (489 ) Financing Activities Short-term debt issued, net - 74 Short-term debt repaid (268 ) - Long-term debt issued, net - 275 Long-term debt repaid (9 ) (1 ) Repurchase of common stock (18 ) (9 ) Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 63 40 Dividends paid (175 ) (139 ) Other, net (12 ) (5 ) Net Cash - Financing activities (419 ) 235 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (34 ) 9 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (204 ) (236 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,019 944 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 815 $ 708 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 36 $ 30 Income taxes (net of refunds received) $ 110 $ 135

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Measures Management reviews key performance indicators including revenue, gross margins, segment operating income and margins, orders growth, working capital and backlog, among others. In addition, we consider certain non-GAAP (or "adjusted") measures to be useful to management and investors evaluating our operating performance for the periods presented, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations, liquidity and management of assets. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives, including but not limited to, dividends, acquisitions, share repurchases and debt repayment. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort. These adjusted metrics are consistent with how management views our business and are used to make financial, operating and planning decisions. These metrics, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share (basic and diluted) or net cash from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. We consider the following items to represent the non-GAAP measures that we consider to be key performance indicators, as well as the related reconciling items to the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. "Organic revenue" and "Organic orders" defined as revenue and orders, respectively, excluding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency translation and contributions from acquisitions and divestitures. Divestitures include sales or discontinuance of insignificant portions of our business that did not meet the criteria for classification as a discontinued operation. The period-over-period change resulting from foreign currency translation impacts is determined by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate. "Constant currency" defined as financial results adjusted for foreign currency translation impacts by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate. This approach is used for countries whose functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. "EBITDA" defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA" reflect the adjustments to EBITDA and segment EBITDA, respectively, to exclude share-based compensation charges, restructuring and realignment costs, gain or loss from sale of businesses and special charges. "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin" defined as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted segment EBITDA divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively. "Adjusted Operating Income", "Adjusted Segment Operating Income", "Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted EPS" defined as operating income, segment operating income, net income and earnings per share, adjusted to exclude restructuring and realignment costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain or loss from sale of businesses, special charges and tax-related special items, as applicable. "Adjusted Operating Margin" and "Adjusted Segment Operating Margin" defined as adjusted operating income and adjusted segment operating income divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively. "Free Cash Flow" defined as net cash from operating activities, as reported in the Statement of Cash Flows, less capital expenditures, and "Free Cash Flow Conversion" defined as Free Cash Flows divided by net income, excluding the gain on sale of businesses and other non-recurring, significant non-cash impacts, such as non-cash impairment charges and significant deferred tax items. Our definitions of "free cash flow" and "free cash flow conversion" do not consider certain non-discretionary cash payments, such as debt. "Adjusted Free Cash Flow" defined as free cash flow adjusted for significant cash items for which the corresponding income statement impact does not occur within the same fiscal year. "Realignment costs" defined as costs not included in restructuring costs that are incurred as part of actions taken to reposition our business, including items such as professional fees, severance, relocation, travel, facility set-up and other costs. "Special charges" defined as non-recurring costs incurred by the Company, such those related to acquisitions and integrations, divestitures and non-cash impairment charges. "Tax-related special items" defined as tax items, such as tax return versus tax provision adjustments, tax exam impacts, tax law change impacts, excess tax benefits/losses and other discrete tax adjustments.

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Reported vs. Organic and Constant Currency Orders ($ Millions) (As Reported - GAAP) (As Adjusted - Organic) Constant Currency (A) (B) (C) (D) (E) = B+C+D (F) = E/A (G) = (E - C) / A Change % Change Acquisitions / Divestitures Change % Change Orders Orders 2024 v. 2023 2024 v. 2023 Book-to-Bill FX Impact Adj. 2024 v. 2023 Adj. 2024 v. 2023 2024 2023 Six Months Ended June 30 Xylem Inc. 4,333 3,426 907 26 % 103 % (886 ) 10 31 1 % 27 % Water Infrastructure 1,336 1,024 312 30 % 111 % (243 ) 3 72 7 % 31 % Applied Water 945 928 17 2 % 106 % - 3 20 2 % 2 % Measurement and Control Solutions 813 885 (72 ) (8 %) 86 % - 1 (71 ) (8 %) (8 %) Water Solutions and Services 1,239 589 650 110 % 107 % (643 ) 3 10 2 % 111 % Quarter Ended June 30 Xylem Inc. 2,087 1,856 231 12 % 96 % (265 ) 11 (23 ) (1 %) 13 % Water Infrastructure 690 563 127 23 % 109 % (89 ) 5 43 8 % 23 % Applied Water 465 445 20 4 % 102 % - 3 23 5 % 5 % Measurement and Control Solutions 384 470 (86 ) (18 %) 80 % - 1 (85 ) (18 %) (18 %) Water Solutions and Services 548 378 170 45 % 91 % (176 ) 2 (4 ) (1 %) 46 % Quarter Ended March 31 Xylem Inc. 2,246 1,570 676 43 % 110 % (621 ) (1 ) 54 3 % 43 % Water Infrastructure 646 461 185 40 % 113 % (154 ) (2 ) 29 6 % 40 % Applied Water 480 483 (3 ) (1 %) 110 % - - (3 ) (1 %) (1 %) Measurement and Control Solutions 429 415 14 3 % 93 % - - 14 3 % 3 % Water Solutions and Services 691 211 480 227 % 123 % (467 ) 1 14 7 % 228 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Reported vs. Organic and Constant Currency Revenue ($ Millions) (As Reported - GAAP) (As Adjusted - Organic) Constant Currency (A) (B) (C) (D) (E) = B+C+D (F) = E/A (G) = (E - C) / A Change % Change Acquisitions / Divestitures Change % Change Revenue Revenue 2024 v. 2023 2024 v. 2023 FX Impact Adj. 2024 v. 2023 Adj. 2024 v. 2023 2024 2023 Six Months Ended June 30 Xylem Inc. 4,202 3,170 1,032 33 % (782 ) 11 261 8 % 33 % Water Infrastructure 1,205 929 276 30 % (221 ) 5 60 6 % 30 % Applied Water 892 931 (39 ) (4 %) - 3 (36 ) (4 %) (4 %) Measurement and Control Solutions 944 762 182 24 % - 1 183 24 % 24 % Water Solutions and Services 1,161 548 613 112 % (561 ) 2 54 10 % 112 % Quarter Ended June 30 Xylem Inc. 2,169 1,722 447 26 % (302 ) 13 158 9 % 27 % Water Infrastructure 631 519 112 22 % (84 ) 6 34 7 % 23 % Applied Water 456 478 (22 ) (5 %) - 4 (18 ) (4 %) (4 %) Measurement and Control Solutions 482 384 98 26 % - 2 100 26 % 26 % Water Solutions and Services 600 341 259 76 % (218 ) 1 42 12 % 76 % Quarter Ended March 31 Xylem Inc. 2,033 1,448 585 40 % (480 ) (2 ) 103 7 % 40 % Water Infrastructure 574 410 164 40 % (137 ) (1 ) 26 6 % 40 % Applied Water 436 453 (17 ) (4 %) - (1 ) (18 ) (4 %) (4 %) Measurement and Control Solutions 462 378 84 22 % - (1 ) 83 22 % 22 % Water Solutions and Services 561 207 354 171 % (343 ) 1 12 6 % 171 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Adjusted Diluted EPS ($ Millions, except per share amounts) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 As Reported Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Total Revenue 2,169 - 2,169 1,722 - 1,722 Operating Income 253 99 a 352 119 140 a 259 Operating Margin 11.7 % 16.2 % 6.9 % 15.0 % Interest Expense (11 ) - (11 ) (12 ) - (12 ) Other Non-Operating Income (Expense) 4 - 4 7 - 7 Gain/(Loss) From Sale of Business 1 (1 ) b - - - - Income before Taxes 247 98 345 114 140 254 Provision for Income Taxes (53 ) (26 ) c (79 ) (22 ) (30 ) c (52 ) Net Income 194 72 266 92 110 202 Diluted Shares 243.5 243.5 206.7 206.7 Diluted EPS $0.80 $0.29 $1.09 $0.45 $0.53 $0.98

a Quarter-to-date: Restructuring & realignment costs: 2024 - $29 million and 2023 - $37 million Special charges: 2024 - $11 million of acquisition & integration cost and $2 million of other special charges; 2023 - $61 million of acquisition & integration related costs and $6 million of other special charges Purchase accounting intangible amortization: 2024 - $57 million and 2023 - $36 million c Quarter-to-date: 2024 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (note a and b) of $20 million and other tax special items of $6 million; 2023 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (note a) of $30 million

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions) 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Net Income 153 194 347 Net Income margin 7.5 % 8.9 % 8.3 % Depreciation 61 62 123 Amortization 73 83 156 Interest Expense (Income), net 7 6 13 Income Tax Expense 43 53 96 EBITDA 337 398 - - 735 Share-based Compensation 18 13 31 Restructuring & Realignment 15 29 44 Special Charges 16 13 29 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business 5 (1 ) 4 Adjusted EBITDA 391 452 - - 843 Revenue 2,033 2,169 4,202 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.2 % 20.8 % 20.1 % Year over Year Expansion 290bps 170bps 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Net Income 99 92 152 266 609 Net Income margin 6.8 % 5.3 % 7.3 % 12.6 % 8.3 % Depreciation 28 41 63 61 193 Amortization 32 51 84 76 243 Interest Expense (Income), net 2 5 6 8 21 Income Tax Expense 27 22 33 (56 ) 26 EBITDA 188 211 338 355 1,092 Share-based Compensation 12 15 18 15 60 Restructuring & Realignment 11 36 33 23 103 U.K. Pension Settlement - - - - - Special Charges 25 67 22 22 136 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business - - - 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA 236 329 411 416 1,392 Revenue 1,448 1,722 2,076 2,118 7,364 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.3 % 19.1 % 19.8 % 19.6 % 18.9 %

