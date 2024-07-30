BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Steven Vondran, American Tower's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The momentum from the start of the year extended into Q2, with core results highlighting the strong underlying demand for our portfolio of communications assets. Positive collection trends further accelerated in India, our U.S. & Canada segment delivered over 5% Organic Tenant Billings Growth and CoreSite achieved its second highest quarter of signed new business on record, all supporting over 13% Attributable AFFO per Share growth in the quarter, and our ability to raise the midpoints of the key financial measures in our updated 2024 outlook.

Furthermore, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to a disciplined approach to capital allocation. We've successfully accelerated certain proceeds associated with our pending sale of India ahead of our anticipated closing, and prudently managed our discretionary investments towards developed markets, while leveraging our global capabilities to maximize margins and profitability across our emerging markets footprint. We believe the successful execution of our strategic priorities, combined with the strong, durable secular trends underpinning our business, has American Tower positioned to deliver a best-in-class experience for our customers, and sustained growth with higher quality of earnings for our shareholders over the long-term."

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS OVERVIEW

American Tower generated the following operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (all comparative information is presented against the quarter ended June 30, 2023).

($ in millions, except per share amounts.) Q2 2024 Growth Rate(1) Total revenue $ 2,900 4.6 % Total property revenue $ 2,853 4.6 % Total Tenant Billings Growth $ 119 6.1 % Organic Tenant Billings Growth $ 103 5.3 % Property Gross Margin $ 2,053 7.0 % Property Gross Margin % 72.0 % Net income(2)(3) $ 908 96.8 % Net income attributable to AMT common stockholders(2)(3) $ 900 89.3 % Net income attributable to AMT common stockholders per diluted share(2)(3) $ 1.92 88.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,890 8.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 65.2 % Nareit Funds From Operations (FFO) attributable to AMT common stockholders(2) $ 1,350 19.2 % AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders $ 1,306 13.5 % AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per Share $ 2.79 13.4 % Cash provided by operating activities $ 1,339 10.7 % Less: total cash capital expenditures(4) $ 328 (21.4 )% Free Cash Flow $ 1,011 27.5 %

_______________ (1) Q2 2024 growth rates, excluding Total Tenant Billings, Organic Tenant Billings and total cash capital expenditures, impacted by revenue reserve reversals of approximately $67 million associated with VIL (as defined below) in India in the current period as compared to VIL-related revenue reserves of approximately $35 million in the prior-year period. (2) Q2 2024 growth rates impacted by foreign currency losses of $21.7 million in the current period as compared to foreign currency losses of $107.6 million in the prior-year period. (3) Q2 2024 growth rates positively impacted by the Company's extension of the estimated useful lives of its tower assets and the estimated settlement dates for its asset retirement obligations, expected to result in a decrease of approximately $730 million in depreciation and amortization expense and a decrease of approximately $75 million in accretion expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The Company estimates that such decreases will be relatively evenly distributed by quarter throughout the current year. (4) Q2 2024 cash capital expenditures includes $8.7 million of finance lease and perpetual land easement payments reported in cash flows from financing activities in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

Please refer to "Non-GAAP and Defined Financial Measures" below for definitions and other information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP measures. For financial information and reconciliations to GAAP measures, please refer to the "Unaudited Selected Consolidated Financial Information" below.

CAPITAL ALLOCATION OVERVIEW

Distributions - During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company declared the following regular cash distributions to its common stockholders:

Common Stock Distributions Q2 2024(1) Distributions per share $ 1.62 Aggregate amount (in millions) $ 756.7 Year-over-year per share growth 3.2 %

_______________ (1) The distribution declared on May 23, 2024 was paid on July 12, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2024.

Capital Expenditures - During the second quarter of 2024, total capital expenditures were approximately $328 million, of which $37 million was for non-discretionary capital improvements and corporate capital expenditures. For additional capital expenditure details, please refer to the supplemental disclosure package available on the Company's website.

Other Events - On March 23, 2024, the Company converted an aggregate face value of 14.4 billion Indian Rupees ("INR") (approximately $172.7 million) of the optionally convertible debentures issued by a customer in India, Vodafone Idea Limited ("VIL," and the optionally convertible debentures, the "VIL OCDs") into 1,440 million shares of equity of VIL (the "VIL Shares").

On April 29, 2024, the Company completed the sale of 1,440 million VIL Shares at a price of 12.78 INR per share. The net proceeds for this transaction were approximately 18.0 billion INR (approximately $216.0 million at the date of settlement) after deducting commissions and fees. On June 5, 2024, the Company completed the sale of the remaining aggregate face value of 1.6 billion INR (approximately $19.2 million) of the VIL OCDs. The net proceeds for this transaction were approximately 1.8 billion INR (approximately $22.0 million at the date of settlement) after deducting fees.

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company recognized a gain of $46.4 million on the sales of the VIL Shares and the VIL OCDs, which are recorded in Other income (expense) in the consolidated statements of operations in the current period. As of June 30, 2024, none of the VIL Shares or the VIL OCDs remained outstanding.

LEVERAGE AND FINANCING OVERVIEW

Leverage - For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company's Net Leverage Ratio was 4.8x net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) to second quarter 2024 annualized Adjusted EBITDA.

Calculation of Net Leverage Ratio

($ in millions, totals may not add due to rounding.) As of June 30, 2024 Total debt $ 38,968 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 2,492 Net Debt $ 36,476 Divided By: Second quarter annualized Adjusted EBITDA(1) 7,562 Net Leverage Ratio 4.8x

_______________ (1) Q2 2024 Adjusted EBITDA multiplied by four.

Liquidity and Financing Activities - As of June 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $9.2 billion of total liquidity, consisting of approximately $2.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents plus the ability to borrow an aggregate of approximately $6.7 billion under its revolving credit facilities, net of any outstanding letters of credit.

On May 21, 2024, the Company repaid all amounts outstanding under its €825 million unsecured term loan, as amended in December 2021 (the "2021 EUR Three Year Delayed Draw Term Loan").

On May 29, 2024, the Company issued an aggregate of €1.0 billion (approximately $1.1 billion at the date of issuance) in senior unsecured notes. The net proceeds of the offering were used to repay existing indebtedness under its $6.0 billion senior unsecured multicurrency revolving credit facility, to the extent it had been drawn upon in euros to, among other things, repay existing indebtedness under the 2021 EUR Three Year Delayed Draw Term Loan.

FULL YEAR 2024 OUTLOOK

The following full year 2024 estimates are based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable and reflect the Company's expectations as of July 30, 2024. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates as a result of various factors, and the Company refers you to the cautionary language regarding "forward-looking statements" included in this press release when considering this information.

The Company's outlook is based on the following average foreign currency exchange rates to 1.00 U.S. Dollar for July 30, 2024 through December 31, 2024: (a) 1,063 Argentinean Pesos; (b) 1.50 Australian Dollars; (c) 121.10 Bangladeshi Taka; (d) 5.45 Brazilian Reais; (e) 1.37 Canadian Dollars; (f) 950 Chilean Pesos; (g) 4,130 Colombian Pesos; (h) 0.93 Euros; (i) 15.35 Ghanaian Cedis; (j) 83.50 Indian Rupees; (k) 134 Kenyan Shillings; (l) 18.30 Mexican Pesos; (m) 1.63 New Zealand Dollars; (n) 1,600 Nigerian Naira; (o) 7,570 Paraguayan Guarani; (p) 3.80 Peruvian Soles; (q) 58.70 Philippine Pesos; (r) 18.60 South African Rand; (s) 3,810 Ugandan Shillings; and (t) 610 West African CFA Francs.

The Company's outlook reflects estimated negative impacts of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations to property revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders of approximately $51 million, $33 million and $28 million, respectively, relative to the Company's prior 2024 outlook. The impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on net income metrics is not provided, as the impact on all components of the net income measure cannot be calculated without unreasonable effort.

The Company's updated 2024 outlook assumes a full year contribution from the India business, including updated revenue reserve assumptions reflecting the positive collection trends realized year to date, and improved expectations for the remainder of the year. The updated 2024 outlook assumes a $96 million revenue reserve reversal for the India business, consisting of revenue reserve reversals of $29 million and $67 million in Q1 2024 and Q2 2024, respectively, with no additional revenue reserves, or reversals, assumed for the remainder of the year. The Company's prior 2024 outlook had assumed a revenue reserve of $20 million for the full year. The Company's outlook reflects India contributions of $1,270 million, $500 million and $410 million for property revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Unlevered AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders, respectively. The Company expects the closing of the sale of its India business (the "Pending ATC TIPL Transaction") to occur in the second half of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including government and regulatory approval. Additional information pertaining to Unlevered AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders and the expected contributions from India to the Company's 2024 outlook has been provided on page 24 of the Company's second quarter 2024 earnings presentation available on the Company's website.

The Company is raising the midpoints of its full year 2024 outlook for property revenue, net income, net income attributable to AMT common stockholders, Adjusted EBITDA, AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders and AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per Share by $20 million, $145 million, $135 million, $130 million, $85 million and $0.18, respectively. Excluding updates associated with the India business, and excluding the impacts of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, the Company's updated 2024 outlook includes increases of $5 million, $62 million, $27 million and $0.06 for property revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders and AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per Share, respectively, and a decrease of $45 million to property revenue, an increase of $30 million in Adjusted EBITDA and no change to AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders and AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per Share when including foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

Additional information pertaining to the impact of foreign currency and Secured Overnight Financing Rate fluctuations on the Company's outlook has been provided in the supplemental disclosure package available on the Company's website.

2024 Outlook ($ in millions, except per share amounts.) Full Year 2024 Midpoint Growth

Rates vs. Prior Year Total property revenue(1) $ 11,100 to $ 11,280 1.7% Net income 3,225 to 3,315 139.2% Net income attributable to AMT common stockholders 3,200 to 3,290 118.8% Adjusted EBITDA 7,250 to 7,360 3.1% AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders 4,905 to 5,015 7.6% AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per Share $ 10.48 to $ 10.72 7.4%

_______________ (1) Includes U.S. & Canada segment property revenue of $5,225 million to $5,285 million, international property revenue of $4,965 million to $5,065 million and Data Centers segment property revenue of $910 million to $930 million, reflecting midpoint growth rates of 0.7%, 1.3% and 10.2%, respectively. The U.S. & Canada growth rate includes an estimated negative impact of over 3% associated with a decrease in non-cash straight-line revenue recognition. The international growth rate includes an estimated negative impact of over 4% from the translational effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. International property revenue reflects the Company's Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America segments. Data Centers segment property revenue reflects revenue from the Company's data center facilities and related assets.

2024 Outlook for Total Property revenue, at the midpoint, includes the following components(1):

($ in millions, totals may not add due to rounding.) U.S. & Canada

Property(2) International

Property(3) Data Centers

Property(4) Total Property International pass-through revenue(5) N/A $ 1,606 N/A $ 1,606 Straight-line revenue(6) 227 26 11 264

_______________ (1) For additional discussion regarding these components, please refer to "Revenue Components" below. (2) U.S. & Canada property revenue includes revenue from all assets in the United States and Canada, other than data center facilities and related assets. (3) International property revenue reflects the Company's Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America segments. (4) Data Centers property revenue reflects revenue from the Company's data center facilities and related assets. (5) Includes $588 million in international pass-through revenue related to the Company's India operations. (6) Includes $(2) million in straight-line revenue related to the Company's India operations.

2024 Outlook for Total Tenant Billings Growth, at the midpoint, includes the following components(1):

(Totals may not add due to rounding.) U.S. & Canada

Property International

Property(2) Total Property Organic Tenant Billings ~4.7% ~5% ~5% New Site Tenant Billings ~0% ~2% ~1% Total Tenant Billings Growth ~4.7% ~7% ~6%

_______________ (1) For additional discussion regarding the component growth rates, please refer to "Revenue Components" below. Tenant Billings Growth is not applicable to the Data Centers segment. For additional details related to the Data Centers segment, please refer to the supplemental disclosure package available on the Company's website. (2) International property Tenant Billings Growth reflects the Company's Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America segments.

Outlook for Capital Expenditures(1):

($ in millions, totals may not add due to rounding.) Full Year 2024 Discretionary capital projects(2) $ 800 to $ 830 Ground lease purchases 125 to 145 Start-up capital projects 65 to 85 Redevelopment 415 to 445 Capital improvement 185 to 195 Corporate 10 - 10 Total $ 1,600 to $ 1,710

_______________ (1) Outlook for Capital Expenditures includes approximately $105 million related to the Company's India operations, largely associated with discretionary capital projects, redevelopment and capital improvements of $20 million, $50 million and $35 million, respectively. (2) Includes the construction of 2,500 to 3,500 communications sites globally, including approximately 800 in India, and $480 million of development spend in the Company's Data Centers segment.

Reconciliation of Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA to Net income:

($ in millions, totals may not add due to rounding.) Full Year 2024 Net income $ 3,225 to $ 3,315 Interest expense 1,475 to 1,455 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 2,185 to 2,205 Income tax provision 430 to 440 Stock-based compensation expense 190 - 190 Other, including other operating expenses, interest income, (gain) loss on retirement of long-term obligations and other (income) expense (255 ) to (245 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,250 to $ 7,360

Reconciliation of Outlook for AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders to Net income:

($ in millions, except share and per share data, totals may not add due to rounding.) Full Year 2024 Net income $ 3,225 to $ 3,315 Straight-line revenue (264 ) - (264 ) Straight-line expense 52 - 52 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 2,185 to 2,205 Stock-based compensation expense 190 - 190 Deferred portion of income tax and other income tax adjustments 90 - 90 Other, including other operating expense, amortization of deferred financing costs, debt discounts and premiums, (gain) loss on retirement of long-term obligations, other (income) expense and long-term deferred interest charges (42 ) to (32 ) Capital improvement capital expenditures (185 ) to (195 ) Corporate capital expenditures (10 ) - (10 ) Adjustments and distributions for unconsolidated affiliates and noncontrolling interests $ (336 ) - $ (336 ) AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders $ 4,905 to $ 5,015 Divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands) 468,000 - 468,000 AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per Share $ 10.48 to $ 10.72

Non-GAAP and Defined Financial Measures

In addition to the results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) provided throughout this press release, the Company has presented the following Non-GAAP and Defined Financial Measures: Gross Margin, Operating Profit, Operating Profit Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Nareit Funds From Operations (FFO) attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders, Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders, AFFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders per Share, Unlevered AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio. In addition, the Company presents: Tenant Billings, Tenant Billings Growth, Organic Tenant Billings Growth and New Site Tenant Billings Growth.

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company updated its presentation of Nareit FFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders and AFFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders to remove separate presentation of Consolidated AFFO. The Company believes this presentation better aligns its reporting with management's current approach of allocating capital and resources, managing growth and profitability and assessing the operating performance of its business. The change in presentation has no impact on the Company's Nareit FFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders or AFFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders for any periods. Historical financial information included below has been adjusted to reflect the change in presentation.

These measures are not intended to replace financial performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Rather, they are presented as additional information because management believes they are useful indicators of the current financial performance of the Company's core businesses and are commonly used across its industry peer group. As outlined in detail below, the Company believes that these measures can assist in comparing company performance on a consistent basis irrespective of depreciation and amortization or capital structure, while also providing valuable incremental insight into the underlying operating trends of its business.

Depreciation and amortization can vary significantly among companies depending on accounting methods, particularly where acquisitions or non-operating factors, including historical cost basis, are involved. The Company's Non-GAAP and Defined Financial Measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Revenue Components

In addition to reporting total revenue, the Company believes that providing transparency around the components of its revenue provides investors with insight into the indicators of the underlying demand for, and operating performance of, its real estate portfolio. Accordingly, the Company has provided disclosure of the following revenue components: (i) Tenant Billings, (ii) New Site Tenant Billings; (iii) Organic Tenant Billings; (iv) International pass-through revenue; (v) Straight-line revenue; (vi) Pre-paid amortization revenue; (vii) Foreign currency exchange impact; and (viii) Other revenue.

Tenant Billings: The majority of the Company's revenue is generated from non-cancellable, long-term tenant leases. Revenue from Tenant Billings reflects several key aspects of the Company's real estate business: (i) "colocations/amendments" reflects new tenant leases for space on existing sites and amendments to existing leases to add additional tenant equipment; (ii) "escalations" reflects contractual increases in billing rates, which are typically tied to fixed percentages or a variable percentage based on a consumer price index; (iii) "cancellations" reflects the impact of tenant lease terminations or non-renewals or, in limited circumstances, when the lease rates on existing leases are reduced; and (iv) "new sites" reflects the impact of new property construction and acquisitions.

New Site Tenant Billings: Day-one Tenant Billings associated with sites that have been built or acquired since the beginning of the prior-year period. Incremental colocations/amendments, escalations or cancellations that occur on these sites after the date of their addition to our portfolio are not included in New Site Tenant Billings. In certain cases, this could also include the net impact of certain divestitures. The Company believes providing New Site Tenant Billings enhances an investor's ability to analyze the Company's existing real estate portfolio growth as well as its development program growth, as the Company's construction and acquisition activities can drive variability in growth rates from period to period.

Organic Tenant Billings: Tenant Billings on sites that the Company has owned since the beginning of the prior-year period, as well as Tenant Billings activity on new sites that occurred after the date of their addition to the Company's portfolio.

International pass-through revenue: A portion of the Company's pass-through revenue is based on power and fuel expense reimbursements and therefore subject to fluctuations in fuel prices. As a result, revenue growth rates may fluctuate depending on the market price for fuel in any given period, which is not representative of the Company's real estate business and its economic exposure to power and fuel costs. Furthermore, this expense reimbursement mitigates the economic impact associated with fluctuations in operating expenses, such as power and fuel costs and land rents in certain of the Company's markets. As a result, the Company believes that it is appropriate to provide insight into the impact of pass-through revenue on certain revenue growth rates.

Straight-line revenue: Under GAAP, the Company recognizes revenue on a straight-line basis over the term of the contract for certain of its tenant leases. Due to the Company's significant base of non-cancellable, long-term tenant leases, this can result in significant fluctuations in growth rates upon tenant lease signings and renewals (typically increases), when amounts billed or received upfront upon these events are initially deferred. These signings and renewals are only a portion of the Company's underlying business growth and can distort the underlying performance of our Tenant Billings Growth. As a result, the Company believes that it is appropriate to provide insight into the impact of straight-line revenue on certain growth rates in revenue and select other measures.

Pre-paid amortization revenue: The Company recovers a portion of the costs it incurs for the redevelopment and development of its properties from its tenants. These upfront payments are then amortized over the initial term of the corresponding tenant lease. Given this amortization is not necessarily directly representative of underlying leasing activity on its real estate portfolio (i.e. does not have a renewal option or escalation as our tenant leases do), the Company believes that it is appropriate to provide insight into the impact of pre-paid amortization revenue on certain revenue growth rates to provide transparency into the underlying performance of our real estate business.

Foreign currency exchange impact: The majority of the Company's international revenue and operating expenses are denominated in each country's local currency. As a result, foreign currency fluctuations may distort the underlying performance of our real estate business from period to period, depending on the movement of foreign currency exchange rates versus the U.S. Dollar. The Company believes it is appropriate to quantify the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on its reported growth to provide transparency into the underlying performance of its real estate business.

Other revenue: Other revenue represents revenue not captured by the above listed items and can include items such as customer settlements, fiber solutions revenue and data centers revenue.

Non-GAAP and Defined Financial Measure Definitions

Tenant Billings Growth: The increase or decrease resulting from a comparison of Tenant Billings for a current period with Tenant Billings for the corresponding prior-year period, in each case adjusted for foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The Company believes this measure provides valuable insight into the growth in recurring Tenant Billings and underlying demand for its real estate portfolio.

Organic Tenant Billings Growth: The portion of Tenant Billings Growth attributable to Organic Tenant Billings. The Company believes that organic growth is a useful measure of its ability to add tenancy and incremental revenue to its assets for the reported period, which enables investors and analysts to gain additional insight into the relative attractiveness, and therefore the value, of the Company's property assets.

New Site Tenant Billings Growth: The portion of Tenant Billings Growth attributable to New Site Tenant Billings. The Company believes this measure provides valuable insight into the growth attributable to Tenant Billings from recently acquired or constructed properties.

Gross Margin: Revenues less operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion, selling, general, administrative and development expense and other operating expenses. The Company believes this measure provides valuable insight into the site-level profitability of its assets.

Operating Profit: Gross Margin less selling, general, administrative and development expense, excluding stock-based compensation expense and corporate expenses. The Company believes this measure provides valuable insight into the site-level profitability of its assets while also taking into account the overhead expenses required to manage each of its operating segments.

Operating Profit and Gross Margin are before interest income, interest expense, gain (loss) on retirement of long-term obligations, other income (expense), net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and income tax benefit (provision).

Operating Profit Margin: The percentage that results from dividing Operating Profit by revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA: Net income before income (loss) from equity method investments, income tax benefit (provision), other income (expense), gain (loss) on retirement of long-term obligations, interest expense, interest income, other operating income (expense), including Goodwill impairment, depreciation, amortization and accretion and stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes this measure provides valuable insight into the profitability of its operations while at the same time taking into account the central overhead expenses required to manage its global operations. In addition, it is a widely used performance measure across the telecommunications real estate sector.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: The percentage that results from dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenue.

Nareit Funds From Operations (FFO), as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit), attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders: Net income before gains or losses from the sale or disposal of real estate, real estate related impairment charges, real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion including adjustments and distributions for unconsolidated affiliates and noncontrolling interests. The Company believes this measure provides valuable insight into the operating performance of its property assets by excluding the charges described above, particularly depreciation expenses, given the high initial, up-front capital intensity of the Company's operating model. In addition, it is a widely used performance measure across the telecommunications real estate sector.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders: Nareit FFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders before (i) straight-line revenue and expense, (ii) stock-based compensation expense, (iii) the deferred portion of income tax and other income tax adjustments, (iv) non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion, (v) amortization of deferred financing costs, debt discounts and premiums and long-term deferred interest charges, (vi) other income (expense), (vii) gain (loss) on retirement of long-term obligations, and (viii) other operating income (expense), less cash payments related to capital improvements and cash payments related to corporate capital expenditures and including adjustments and distributions for unconsolidated affiliates and noncontrolling interests, which includes the impact of noncontrolling interests on both Nareit FFO and the corresponding adjustments included in AFFO. The Company believes this measure provides valuable insight into the operating performance of its assets by further adjusting the Nareit AFFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders metric to exclude the factors outlined above, which if unadjusted, may cause material fluctuations in Nareit FFO attributable to American Tower Corporation stockholders growth from period to period that would not be representative of the underlying performance of the Company's property assets in those periods. In addition, it is a widely used performance measure across the telecommunications real estate sector. The Company believes providing this metric, excluding the impacts of noncontrolling interests, enhances transparency, given the minority interests in its Europe business and its U.S. data center business.

AFFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders per Share: AFFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders divided by the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Unlevered AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders: AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders before deducting net interest charges. The Company believes this measure provides valuable insight into the India business' contributions to the Company's AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders metric, before making assumptions on the use of proceeds for the Pending ATC TIPL Transaction.

Free Cash Flow: Cash provided by operating activities less total cash capital expenditures, including payments on finance leases and perpetual land easements. The Company believes that Free Cash Flow is useful to investors as the basis for comparing our performance and coverage ratios with other companies in its industry, although this measure of Free Cash Flow may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

Net Debt: Total long-term debt, including current portion and for periods beginning in the first quarter of 2019, finance lease liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents.

Net Leverage Ratio: Net debt (total long-term debt, including current portion, and for periods beginning in the first quarter of 2019, finance lease liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents) divided by the quarter's annualized Adjusted EBITDA (the quarter's Adjusted EBITDA multiplied by four). The Company believes that including this calculation is important for investors and analysts given it is a critical component underlying its credit agency ratings.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,492.1 $ 1,973.3 Restricted cash 126.5 120.1 Accounts receivable, net 712.3 669.7 Prepaid and other current assets 783.2 946.9 Total current assets 4,114.1 3,710.0 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 19,927.7 19,788.8 GOODWILL 12,483.1 12,639.0 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 15,759.1 16,520.7 DEFERRED TAX ASSET 139.2 179.1 DEFERRED RENT ASSET 3,649.5 3,521.8 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSET 9,012.1 8,878.8 NOTES RECEIVABLE AND OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS 753.0 789.4 TOTAL $ 65,837.8 $ 66,027.6 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 206.0 $ 258.7 Accrued expenses 1,166.2 1,280.6 Distributions payable 778.1 906.2 Accrued interest 314.1 387.0 Current portion of operating lease liability 703.4 794.6 Current portion of long-term obligations 3,329.2 3,187.5 Unearned revenue 391.7 434.7 Total current liabilities 6,888.7 7,249.3 LONG-TERM OBLIGATIONS 35,639.2 35,734.0 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY 7,717.7 7,438.7 ASSET RETIREMENT OBLIGATIONS 2,562.3 2,158.2 DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY 1,399.3 1,361.4 OTHER NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,207.1 1,220.6 Total liabilities 55,414.3 55,162.2 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY: Common stock 4.8 4.8 Additional paid-in capital 14,955.0 14,872.9 Distributions in excess of earnings (3,340.8 ) (3,638.8 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,461.8 ) (5,739.5 ) Treasury stock (1,301.2 ) (1,301.2 ) Total American Tower Corporation equity 3,856.0 4,198.2 Noncontrolling interests 6,567.5 6,667.2 Total equity 10,423.5 10,865.4 TOTAL $ 65,837.8 $ 66,027.6

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES: Property $ 2,852.9 $ 2,728.6 $ 5,656.8 $ 5,443.1 Services 47.4 43.1 77.6 95.8 Total operating revenues 2,900.3 2,771.7 5,734.4 5,538.9 OPERATING EXPENSES: Costs of operations (exclusive of items shown separately below): Property 799.9 810.1 1,574.3 1,597.1 Services 22.0 17.2 35.9 36.3 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 561.7 764.6 1,111.1 1,558.7 Selling, general, administrative and development expense(1) 234.3 244.4 491.3 508.3 Other operating (income) expense (1.9 ) 61.7 0.9 189.2 Total operating expenses 1,616.0 1,898.0 3,213.5 3,889.6 OPERATING INCOME 1,284.3 873.7 2,520.9 1,649.3 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 43.7 30.6 91.7 61.4 Interest expense (365.4 ) (348.1 ) (732.1 ) (688.3 ) Loss on retirement of long-term obligations - (0.3 ) - (0.3 ) Other income (expense) (including foreign currency (losses) gains of $(21.7), $(107.6), $105.9, and $(191.7), respectively 65.8 (81.2 ) 178.8 (179.0 ) Total other expense (255.9 ) (399.0 ) (461.6 ) (806.2 ) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,028.4 474.7 2,059.3 843.1 Income tax provision (120.0 ) (13.2 ) (229.2 ) (66.6 ) NET INCOME 908.4 461.5 1,830.1 776.5 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (8.1 ) 14.2 (12.4 ) 35.0 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 900.3 $ 475.7 $ 1,817.7 $ 811.5 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE AMOUNTS: Basic net income attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders $ 1.93 $ 1.02 $ 3.89 $ 1.74 Diluted net income attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders $ 1.92 $ 1.02 $ 3.89 $ 1.74 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands): BASIC 467,038 466,087 466,778 465,915 DILUTED 467,781 466,979 467,793 466,939

_______________ (1) Selling, general, administrative and development expense includes stock-based compensation expense in aggregate amounts of $46.3 million and $111.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and $49.4 million and $114.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,830.1 $ 776.5 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,111.1 1,558.7 Stock-based compensation expense 111.2 114.9 Loss on early retirement of long-term obligations - 0.3 Other non-cash items reflected in statements of operations (34.5 ) 366.0 Increase in net deferred rent balances (152.7 ) (232.8 ) Right-of-use asset and Operating lease liability, net 31.3 (62.7 ) Changes in unearned revenue (32.3 ) 46.5 Increase in assets (119.2 ) (238.1 ) Decrease in liabilities (122.9 ) (49.4 ) Cash provided by operating activities 2,622.1 2,279.9 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for purchase of property and equipment and construction activities (721.9 ) (882.8 ) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (55.0 ) (91.2 ) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments and other non-current assets(1) 251.5 6.9 Deposits and other 0.1 250.6 Cash used for investing activities (525.3 ) (716.5 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term borrowings, net 8.7 146.2 Borrowings under credit facilities 5,097.9 4,780.0 Proceeds from issuance of senior notes, net 2,374.1 4,182.3 Proceeds from issuance of securities in securitization transaction - 1,300.0 Repayments of notes payable, credit facilities, senior notes, secured debt, term loans and finance leases(2) (7,189.7 ) (10,409.6 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interest holders 102.5 1.9 Distributions to noncontrolling interest holders (189.2 ) (22.7 ) Proceeds from stock options and employee stock purchase plan 23.7 10.3 Distributions paid on common stock (1,559.2 ) (1,461.3 ) Deferred financing costs and other financing activities(3) (86.9 ) (100.9 ) Cash used for financing activities (1,418.1 ) (1,573.8 ) Net effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (153.5 ) 19.1 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH 525.2 8.7 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 2,093.4 2,140.7 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 2,618.6 $ 2,149.4 CASH PAID FOR INCOME TAXES, NET(4) $ 179.2 $ 131.1 CASH PAID FOR INTEREST $ 803.1 $ 681.4

_______________ (1) Six months ended June 30, 2024 includes $238.0 million from the sale of the VIL Shares and the VIL OCDs. (2) Six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 include $2.2 million and $4.1 million of finance lease payments, respectively. (3) Six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 include $16.2 million and $21.6 million of perpetual land easement payments, respectively. (4) Six months ended June 30, 2024 includes withholding taxes paid in India of $33.5 million, which were incurred as a result of the Pending ATC TIPL Transaction.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS, BY SEGMENT ($ in millions, totals may not add due to rounding.) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Property Services Total U.S. &

Canada Latin

America Asia-

Pacific Africa Europe Total

International(1) Data

Centers(2) Total

Property Segment revenues $ 1,315 $ 449 $ 361 $ 294 $ 203 $ 1,307 $ 231 $ 2,853 $ 47 $ 2,900 Segment operating expenses 221 136 174 96 73 480 99 800 22 822 Segment Gross Margin $ 1,095 $ 312 $ 187 $ 198 $ 130 $ 827 $ 132 $ 2,053 $ 25 $ 2,078 Segment SG&A(3) 40 22 16 15 15 69 19 128 5 132 Segment Operating Profit $ 1,055 $ 291 $ 171 $ 182 $ 115 $ 758 $ 113 $ 1,925 $ 21 $ 1,946 Segment Operating Profit Margin 80 % 65 % 47 % 62 % 56 % 58 % 49 % 67 % 44 % 67 % Growth Metrics Revenue Growth 0.9 % 2.1 % 37.9 % (8.5 )% 2.5 % 7.1 % 12.6 % 4.6 % 10.0 % 4.6 % Total Tenant Billings Growth 5.0 % 2.4 % 2.5 % 19.8 % 7.2 % 7.6 % N/A 6.1 % Organic Tenant Billings Growth 5.1 % 2.2 % 2.1 % 13.2 % 5.7 % 5.5 % N/A 5.3 % Revenue Components(4) Prior-Year Tenant Billings $ 1,157 $ 299 $ 161 $ 201 $ 131 $ 793 $ - $ 1,951 Colocations/Amendments 45 8 4 14 5 31 - 76 Escalations 35 12 3 19 4 39 - 73 Cancellations (19 ) (13 ) (5 ) (6 ) (1 ) (26 ) - (44 ) Other (3 ) (1 ) 1 0 (0 ) 0 - (2 ) Organic Tenant Billings $ 1,216 $ 306 $ 165 $ 228 $ 139 $ 837 $ - $ 2,053 New Site Tenant Billings (1 ) 1 1 13 2 17 - 16 Total Tenant Billings $ 1,215 $ 306 $ 165 $ 241 $ 141 $ 854 $ - $ 2,069 Foreign Currency Exchange Impact(5) (0 ) (1 ) (2 ) (42 ) (1 ) (47 ) - (47 ) Total Tenant Billings (Current Period) $ 1,215 $ 305 $ 163 $ 200 $ 140 $ 807 $ - $ 2,023 Straight-Line Revenue 63 (3 ) 0 13 1 11 3 77 Pre-paid Amortization Revenue 20 1 - (0 ) 5 5 - 25 Other Revenue 17 30 28 (5 ) 8 60 228 305 International Pass-Through Revenue - 122 172 94 51 440 - 440 Foreign Currency Exchange Impact(6) 0 (5 ) (3 ) (8 ) (1 ) (16 ) - (16 ) Total Property Revenue (Current Period) $ 1,315 $ 449 $ 361 $ 294 $ 203 $ 1,307 $ 231 $ 2,853

_______________ (1) Total International reflects the Company's international operations excluding Canada. (2) For additional details related to the Data Centers segment, please refer to the supplemental disclosure package available on the Company's website. (3) Excludes stock-based compensation expense. (4) All components of revenue, except those labeled current period, have been translated at prior-period foreign currency exchange rates. (5) Reflects foreign currency exchange impact on all components of Total Tenant Billings. (6) Reflects foreign currency exchange impact on components of revenue, other than Total Tenant Billings.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS, BY SEGMENT (CONTINUED) ($ in millions, totals may not add due to rounding.) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Property Services Total U.S. &

Canada Latin

America Asia-

Pacific Africa Europe Total

International(1) Data

Centers(2) Total

Property Segment revenues $ 1,303 $ 439 $ 262 $ 321 $ 198 $ 1,221 $ 205 $ 2,729 $ 43 $ 2,772 Segment operating expenses 217 140 180 113 77 510 84 810 17 827 Segment Gross Margin $ 1,086 $ 300 $ 82 $ 208 $ 121 $ 711 $ 121 $ 1,919 $ 26 $ 1,944 Segment SG&A(3) 42 24 17 19 15 75 19 135 5 140 Segment Operating Profit $ 1,045 $ 276 $ 65 $ 190 $ 106 $ 636 $ 103 $ 1,784 $ 21 $ 1,804 Segment Operating Profit Margin 80 % 63 % 25 % 59 % 53 % 52 % 50 % 65 % 48 % 65 % Growth Metrics Revenue Growth 5.4 % 3.3 % (12.2 )% 12.5 % 10.9 % 2.8 % 7.2 % 4.4 % (27.9 )% 3.6 % Total Tenant Billings Growth 5.1 % 5.6 % 8.8 % 18.1 % 10.2 % 10.3 % N/A 7.2 % Organic Tenant Billings Growth 5.1 % 5.4 % 5.6 % 12.9 % 8.3 % 7.9 % N/A 6.2 % Revenue Components(4) Prior-Year Tenant Billings $ 1,101 $ 276 $ 158 $ 196 $ 117 $ 747 $ - $ 1,848 Colocations/Amendments 59 10 11 14 3 38 - 97 Escalations 32 22 3 23 7 55 - 88 Cancellations (33 ) (17 ) (6 ) (12 ) (1 ) (36 ) - (69 ) Other (2 ) 0 0 1 (0 ) 1 - (1 ) Organic Tenant Billings $ 1,158 $ 290 $ 167 $ 221 $ 127 $ 806 $ - $ 1,963 New Site Tenant Billings (0 ) 1 5 10 2 18 - 18 Total Tenant Billings $ 1,157 $ 291 $ 172 $ 231 $ 129 $ 824 $ - $ 1,981 Foreign Currency Exchange Impact(5) (0 ) 8 (11 ) (30 ) 2 (30 ) - (31 ) Total Tenant Billings (Current Period) $ 1,157 $ 299 $ 161 $ 201 $ 131 $ 793 $ - $ 1,951 Straight-Line Revenue 101 (2 ) 1 17 1 17 5 123 Pre-paid Amortization Revenue 21 0 - 0 4 5 - 26 Other Revenue 24 23 (21 ) (14 ) 8 (4 ) 200 219 International Pass-Through Revenue - 116 127 134 53 430 - 430 Foreign Currency Exchange Impact(6) (0 ) 2 (7 ) (17 ) 1 (21 ) - (21 ) Total Property Revenue (Current Period) $ 1,303 $ 439 $ 262 $ 321 $ 198 $ 1,221 $ 205 $ 2,729

_______________ (1) Total International reflects the Company's international operations excluding Canada. (2) For additional details related to the Data Centers segment, please refer to the supplemental disclosure package available on the Company's website. (3) Excludes stock-based compensation expense. (4) All components of revenue, except those labeled current period, have been translated at prior-period foreign currency exchange rates. (5) Reflects foreign currency exchange impact on all components of Total Tenant Billings. (6) Reflects foreign currency exchange impact on components of revenue, other than Total Tenant Billings.

UNAUDITED SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION ($ in millions, except share and per share data, totals may not add due to rounding.) The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin are as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net income $ 908.4 $ 461.5 Income tax provision 120.0 13.2 Other (income) expense (65.8 ) 81.2 Loss on retirement of long-term obligations - 0.3 Interest expense 365.4 348.1 Interest income (43.7 ) (30.6 ) Other operating (income) expense (1.9 ) 61.7 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 561.7 764.6 Stock-based compensation expense 46.3 49.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,890.4 $ 1,749.4 Total revenue $ 2,900.3 $ 2,771.7 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 65 % 63 %

The reconciliation of Nareit FFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders to net income and the calculation of AFFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders and AFFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders per Share are as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net income $ 908.4 $ 461.5 Real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion 521.9 703.0 Losses from sale or disposal of real estate and real estate related impairment charges(1) 9.0 50.3 Adjustments and distributions for unconsolidated affiliates and noncontrolling interests(2) (89.2 ) (82.2 ) Nareit FFO attributable to AMT common stockholders $ 1,350.1 $ 1,132.6 Straight-line revenue (73.7 ) (120.8 ) Straight-line expense 13.1 7.6 Stock-based compensation expense 46.3 49.4 Deferred portion of income tax and other income tax adjustments(3) 29.0 (55.6 ) Non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion 39.8 61.6 Amortization of deferred financing costs, debt discounts and premiums and long-term deferred interest charges 13.3 12.5 Other (income) expense(4) (65.8 ) 81.2 Loss on retirement of long-term obligations - 0.3 Other operating expense(5) (10.9 ) 11.4 Capital improvement capital expenditures (34.1 ) (30.0 ) Corporate capital expenditures (3.2 ) (4.2 ) Adjustments and distributions for unconsolidated affiliates and noncontrolling interests(6) 1.9 4.6 AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders $ 1,305.8 $ 1,150.6 Divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands) 467,781 466,979 AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per Share $ 2.79 $ 2.46

_______________ (1) There are no material impairment charges for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Three months ended June 30, 2023 includes impairment charges of approximately $37.5 million. (2) Includes distributions to noncontrolling interest holders, distributions related to the outstanding mandatorily convertible preferred equity in connection with the Company's agreements with certain investment vehicles affiliated with Stonepeak Partners LP and adjustments for the impact of noncontrolling interests on Nareit FFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders. (3) Three months ended June 30, 2024 include an adjustment for withholding taxes paid in India of $21.7 million, which were incurred as a result of the Pending ATC TIPL Transaction. We believe that these withholding tax payments are nonrecurring, and do not believe these are an indication of our operating performance. Accordingly, we believe it is more meaningful to present AFFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders excluding these amounts. (4) Three months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 include losses on foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations of $21.7 million and $107.6 million, respectively. (5) Primarily includes acquisition-related costs, integration costs and disposition costs. (6) Includes adjustments for the impact of noncontrolling interests on other line items, excluding those already adjusted for in Nareit FFO attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders.

