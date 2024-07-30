IPG Photonics Corporation: IPG Photonics Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except per share data and percentages) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 257.6 $ 340.0 (24 )% $ 509.7 $ 687.1 (26 )% Gross margin 37.3 % 43.4 % 38.0 % 42.9 % Operating income $ 12.0 $ 72.1 (83 )% $ 31.1 $ 147.5 (79 )% Operating margin 4.7 % 21.2 % 6.1 % 21.5 % Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation $ 20.2 $ 62.3 (68 )% $ 44.3 $ 122.5 (64 )% Earnings per diluted share $ 0.45 $ 1.31 (66 )% $ 0.97 $ 2.57 (62 )%

Management Comments

"IPG's second quarter results reflect a challenging demand environment, particularly across industrial and e-mobility markets. Our focus on financial execution allowed the company to generate strong cash flow from operations and significantly reduce inventory, while continuing to work on significant product cost reductions," said Dr. Mark Gitin, IPG Photonics' Chief Executive Officer. "The Company has a very strong innovation pipeline and we are making great progress diversifying our business by focusing on complete solutions to customers in welding, cleaning, medical and other applications, while fortifying our position and strong customer relations in the cutting OEM business. These moves will best position us for improved performance as the global demand environment recovers."

Financial Highlights

Second quarter revenue of $258 million decreased 24% year over year. Changes in foreign exchange rates reduced revenue by approximately $6 million or 2%. By region, sales decreased 2% in North America and were down 34% in China, 27% in Europe and 39% in Japan on a year-over-year basis. While materials processing sales accounted for 88% of total revenue and decreased 28% year over year, other sales increased 24% year over year due to higher revenue in medical and advanced applications. The decline in materials processing was primarily due to lower revenue in cutting and welding applications as a result of soft demand from industrial and e-mobility customers.

Emerging growth products sales accounted for 46% of total revenue, which was an improvement from the prior quarter, driven by higher sales in handheld welding, medical and advanced applications.

Gross margin of 37.3% decreased 610 basis points year over year due to reduced absorption of manufacturing expenses and increased inventory reserves, partially offset by lower tariffs and shipping costs. Earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.45 decreased 66% year over year. Foreign exchange transaction loss decreased operating income by $3 million and earnings per share by $0.05 while the gain on sale of assets increased operating income by $1 million and increased diluted EPS by $0.01 in the second quarter. The effective tax rate in the quarter was 19%. During the second quarter, IPG generated $53 million in cash from operations and spent $24 million on capital expenditures and $122 million on share repurchases.

Business Outlook and Financial Guidance

"Our book-to-bill was below one for the second quarter, reversing the sequential improvement we saw in the prior quarter. Uncertainty across all major geographies, which is impacting industrial and e-mobility markets, is likely to weigh on demand through the remainder of the year," concluded Dr. Gitin.

For the third quarter of 2024, IPG expects revenue of $210 million to $240 million, gross margin between 34% and 37%, and operating expenses of $82 million to $84 million. The Company expects the third quarter tax rate to be approximately 25%, including certain discrete items. IPG anticipates delivering earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.00 to $0.30.

As discussed in more detail in the "Safe Harbor" passage of this news release, actual results may differ from this guidance due to various factors including, but not limited to, trade policy changes and trade restrictions, product demand, order cancellations and delays, competition, tariffs, currency fluctuations and general economic conditions. This guidance is based upon current market conditions and expectations, and is subject to the risks outlined in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, and assumes exchange rates relative to the U.S. dollar of euro 0.93, Russian ruble 86, Japanese yen 161 and Chinese yuan 7.13, respectively.

Supplemental Financial Information

Additional supplemental financial information is provided in the unaudited Financial Data Workbook and Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call Presentation available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.ipgphotonics.com.

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company's mission is to develop innovative laser solutions making the world a better place. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. IPG is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.ipgphotonics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information and statements provided by IPG and its employees, including statements in this press release, that relate to future plans, events or performance are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including potential for improved performance as global demand environment recovers, uncertainty weighing on demand through the remainder of the year, revenue, gross margin and operating expenses outlook, tax rate and earnings guidance, and the impact of the U.S. dollar on our guidance for third quarter of 2024. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the strength or weakness of the business conditions in industries and geographic markets that IPG serves, particularly the effect of downturns in the markets IPG serves; uncertainties and adverse changes in the general economic conditions of markets; inability to manage risks associated with international customers and operations; changes in trade controls and trade policies; IPG's ability to penetrate new applications for fiber lasers and increase market share; the rate of acceptance and penetration of IPG's products; foreign currency fluctuations; high levels of fixed costs from IPG's vertical integration; the appropriateness of IPG's manufacturing capacity for the level of demand; competitive factors, including declining average selling prices; the effect of acquisitions and investments; inventory write-downs; asset impairment charges; intellectual property infringement claims and litigation; interruption in supply of key components; manufacturing risks; government regulations and trade sanctions; and other risks identified in IPG's SEC filings. Readers are encouraged to refer to the risk factors described in IPG's Annual Report on Form 10-K (filed with the SEC on February 21, 2024) and IPG's reports filed with the SEC, as applicable. Actual results, events and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. IPG undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 257,645 $ 339,971 $ 509,654 $ 687,145 Cost of sales 161,459 192,280 315,932 392,516 Gross profit 96,186 147,691 193,722 294,629 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 22,487 20,187 45,485 41,275 Research and development 27,487 23,512 56,868 46,282 General and administrative 31,602 29,660 62,760 59,788 Gain on sale of assets (674 ) - (7,450 ) - Restructuring charges, net - 963 - 1,144 Loss (gain) on foreign exchange 3,244 1,306 4,919 (1,349 ) Total operating expenses 84,146 75,628 162,582 147,140 Operating income 12,040 72,063 31,140 147,489 Other income, net: Interest income, net 12,778 9,264 26,955 16,797 Other income, net 194 285 519 616 Total other income 12,972 9,549 27,474 17,413 Income before provision of income taxes 25,012 81,612 58,614 164,902 Provision for income taxes 4,858 19,291 14,361 42,446 Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation $ 20,154 $ 62,321 $ 44,253 $ 122,456 Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation per share: Basic $ 0.45 $ 1.32 $ 0.97 $ 2.58 Diluted $ 0.45 $ 1.31 $ 0.97 $ 2.57 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 44,918 47,316 45,439 47,429 Diluted 45,012 47,453 45,601 47,618

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands, except share and

per share data) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 720,540 $ 514,674 Short-term investments 343,363 662,807 Accounts receivable, net 176,153 219,053 Inventories 400,839 453,874 Prepaid income taxes 30,208 26,038 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 46,849 38,208 Total current assets 1,717,952 1,914,654 Deferred income taxes, net 88,865 88,788 Goodwill 38,278 38,540 Intangible assets, net 23,423 26,234 Property, plant and equipment, net 593,136 602,257 Other assets 33,777 28,425 Total assets $ 2,495,431 $ 2,698,898 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,232 $ 28,618 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 161,229 181,350 Income taxes payable 3,022 4,893 Total current liabilities 190,483 214,861 Other long-term liabilities and deferred income taxes 51,578 68,652 Total liabilities 242,061 283,513 Commitments and contingencies IPG Photonics Corporation equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized; 56,584,223 and 44,225,282 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at June 30, 2024; 56,317,438 and 46,320,671 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2023. 6 6 Treasury stock, at cost, 12,358,941 and 9,996,767 shares held at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (1,373,525 ) (1,161,505 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,014,094 994,020 Retained earnings 2,839,647 2,795,394 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (226,852 ) (212,530 ) Total IPG Photonics Corporation equity 2,253,370 2,415,385 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,495,431 $ 2,698,898

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 44,253 $ 122,456 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 31,506 35,343 Provisions for inventory, warranty & bad debt 30,365 31,846 Other (8 ) 13,615 Changes in assets and liabilities that provided (used) cash, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable and accounts payable 39,736 (31,348 ) Inventories 17,041 (12,103 ) Other (54,839 ) (55,863 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 108,054 103,946 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of and deposits on property, plant and equipment (52,270 ) (59,139 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 28,274 1,740 Purchases of short-term investments (301,541 ) (583,347 ) Proceeds from short-term investments 633,993 549,879 Other 188 326 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 308,644 (90,541 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term borrowings - (16,031 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock option and purchase plans less payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards 1,792 (731 ) Purchase of treasury stock, at cost (212,020 ) (113,031 ) Net cash used in financing activities (210,228 ) (129,793 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (604 ) (8,750 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 205,866 (125,138 ) Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 514,674 698,209 Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 720,540 573,071 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 94 $ 947 Cash paid for income taxes $ 34,165 $ 58,178

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands) Amortization of intangible assets: Cost of sales $ 440 $ 564 $ 928 $ 1,128 Sales and marketing 937 1,457 1,874 2,914 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 1,377 $ 2,021 $ 2,802 $ 4,042

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands) Cost of sales $ 2,191 $ 2,515 $ 4,266 $ 5,161 Sales and marketing 1,455 1,390 2,957 2,683 Research and development 2,451 2,045 5,082 3,841 General and administrative 2,473 3,757 5,997 7,633 Total stock-based compensation 8,570 9,707 18,302 19,318 Tax effect of stock-based compensation (1,847 ) (2,148 ) (3,987 ) (4,244 ) Net stock-based compensation $ 6,723 $ 7,559 $ 14,315 $ 15,074