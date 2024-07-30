

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for BGC Group, Inc. (BGC):



Earnings: $37.828 million in Q2 vs. -$19.70 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.08 in Q2 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, BGC Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $114.724 million or $0.23 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.23 per share Revenue: $550.761 million in Q2 vs. $493.080 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX