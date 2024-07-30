

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HUBBELL INC (HUBB) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $213.6 million, or $3.94 per share. This compares with $206.8 million, or $3.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, HUBBELL INC reported adjusted earnings of $236.0 million or $4.37 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $1.452 billion from $1.365 billion last year.



HUBBELL INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $213.6 Mln. vs. $206.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.94 vs. $3.82 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.452 Bln vs. $1.365 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.20 - $16.50



