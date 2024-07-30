Indonesian Crypto Exchange Achieves 365 Days 100% Uptime with Devexperts Software

Outstanding accomplishment confirms platform's robustness and reliability, even when processing particularly high trade volumes

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software developer for the capital markets industry, Devexperts, has announced that its turn-key solution for exchanges and dark pools, DXmatch, has achieved an uninterrupted 12-month uptime with a leading cryptocurrency exchange.

Devexperts explains that the accomplishment has been achieved with DXmatch successfully withstanding peak loads of volatile cryptocurrency markets. In an industry where even a few minutes of downtime can result in significant financial losses, the achievement highlights the robustness and dependability of the platform.

The case is especially impressive given that the exchange in question requires the processing of a particularly high peak load, enabling its five million traders to trade crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple. DXmatch can process 100,000 orders per second, per segment with the option to add as many segments as required.

DXmatch includes a matching engine, the epicenter of an exchange which allows for trading to take place seamlessly around the clock. The platform is asset-agnostic, supporting equities, futures, options, FX, digital assets, as well as non-standard industries, like bets, real estate, and predictions. Other DXmatch features include market data delivery, storage, risk controls, WebSocket, and FIX API.

Importantly, DXmatch focuses on enabling low latency and high throughput. In the volatile world of cryptocurrency, platform reliability enables users to take advantage of market opportunities with confidence.

For exchanges, the proven efficiency of DXmatch translates to fewer resources being spent on troubleshooting, allowing focus to remain on new features and user experience.

Ben Hurley, CEO of Devexperts, commented:

"Our client set the challenge of providing a matching engine that could process a particularly high volume of trades - not only were we able to do this, but we were able to do it in a way that has resulted in no issues nor downtime being experienced for over a year. This testifies to our expertise and commitment to excellence for our clients."

About Devexperts

Devexperts has been developing software for the capital markets since 2002. The company's core expertise are multi-asset trading platforms, matching engines, and exchange solutions. Headquartered in Ireland, Devexperts' development team consists of 900 engineers located in the USA, Germany, Bulgaria, Singapore, Portugal, Turkey and Georgia. Learn more at: https://devexperts.com.

