Milestone Scientific, Inc.: Milestone Scientific Secures Key Patent Approvals in the U.S. and Europe

ROSELAND, N.J., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced receipt of multiple Notices of Allowance (NOA) for essential patent applications in both the U.S. and Europe.



One NOA was granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and one NOA was granted by the European Patent Office for a new patent titled "Device and Method for Needle/Catheter Location Utilizing Correlation Analysis." These patent applications cover Milestone Scientific's next-generation Dynamic Pressure Sensing® (DPS) technology for real-time pressure-sensing guidance in manual injection systems. The innovative DPS technology enables fluid-pressure analysis to compare pressure signals, alert pressure thresholds, and display pressure graphs, in order to ensure accurate positioning of needles and catheters, as well as enhance the safety and precision of manual injections.

Additionally, Milestone Scientific received an NOA from the European Patent Office for a patent application titled "Device and Method for Identification of a Target Region." This patent application relates to the new CompuPulse System, which identifies pulsatile pressure waveforms in various applications, thereby improving the reliability and safety of drug delivery using manual syringes. A corresponding patent for this technology has already been granted in the United States.

Arjan Haverhals, CEO and President of Milestone Scientific, stated, "These Notices of Allowance in the United States and Europe significantly broaden the intellectual property foundation of our injection and drug delivery systems. These advancements not only reinforce our leadership in the computerized injection market but also open new avenues for our technology in diverse markets and applications."

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a technology-focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical and dental applications. Milestone Scientific's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise and efficient, as well as increase overall patient comfort and safety. The Company's proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® provides a platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions involving subcutaneous drug delivery of local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2023. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.