For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Pinnacle's basic/diluted earnings per share was $1.11 as compared to $1.26 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $1,007,000 as compared to $1,145,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and $981,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Pinnacle's basic/diluted earnings per share was $2.17 as compared to $2.56 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $1,970,000 as compared to $2,325,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, return on average assets was 1.18%, and 1.15%, respectively, compared to 1.36% and 1.38%, respectively, in the comparable 2023 period.

The Company's net interest margin was 3.22% and 3.15% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, as compared to 3.35% and 3.43% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. The Company anticipates that interest expense relating to its funding will continue to increase during the remainder of the year as a result of several factors such as increased deposit exception pricing and increased deposit migration to higher yielding deposit products.

At June 30, 2024, the Company's allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.92%, compared to 1.96% at December 31, 2023. There were no nonperforming assets as of June 30, 2024 as well as December 31, 2023.

Pinnacle Bank was classified as "well capitalized" at June 30, 2024. All capital ratios are significantly higher than the requirements for a well-capitalized institution. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank's common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were each 18.58%. As of June 30, 2024, its total capital ratio was 19.71%, and its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.62%.

Dividends of $.27 and $.54 per share were paid to shareholders during the three and six months ended for both June 30, 2024 and 2023.

Management believes that the Company has sufficient liquidity through its low loan to deposit ratio at June 30, 2024, as well as available funding from outside sources. Our net funding availability, as a percentage of our franchise funding, is 104.46% as compared to our established minimal limit of 25%. In addition, the Bank provides access to additional FDIC insurance coverage for accounts that would otherwise exceed deposit insurance coverage.

The Company's total deposits at June 30, 2024 decreased approximately $1 million, or less than 1%, as compared to December 31, 2023. As mentioned previously, pricing of deposits is anticipated to become more competitive during the remainder of the year, and thus deposits could continue to decrease as they did during the first half of 2024.

Effects of Inflation

Inflation caused a substantial rise in interest rates during 2023 which has had a negative effect in the securities market. As a result of rising interest rates, the Company recorded an accumulated other comprehensive loss on securities available for sale of approximately $26.9 million as of June 30, 2024 as compared to $26.7 million as of December 31, 2023. Although these unrealized losses recorded as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were significant, management does not anticipate these losses to be other than temporary as these unrealized losses do not currently appear related to any credit deterioration within the portfolio but from higher interest rates. In addition, these losses do not impact our regulatory capital ratios.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Pinnacle undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Pinnacle's expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary Pinnacle Bank has seven offices located in central and northwest Alabama.

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.

Unaudited Financial Highlights

(In Thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net income $ 1,007,000 $ 1,145,000 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.11 $ 1.26 Performance ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.18 % 1.36 % Return on average equity (excluding OCI) 9.96 % 12.30 % Interest rate spread 2.69 % 3.04 % Net interest margin 3.22 % 3.35 % Operating cost to assets 2.42 % 2.25 % Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding 909,347 909,534 Dividends per share $ 0.27 $ 0.27 Provision for loan losses $ - $ - Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net income $ 1,970,000 $ 2,325,000 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 2.17 $ 2.56 Performance ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.15 % 1.38 % Return on average equity (excluding OCI) 9.84 % 12.64 % Interest rate spread 2.62 % 3.20 % Net interest margin 3.15 % 3.43 % Operating cost to assets 2.38 % 2.31 % Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding 909,441 909,534 Dividends per share $ 0.54 $ 0.54 Provision for loan losses $ - $ - (Audited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Total assets $ 346,463,000 $ 342,578,000 Loans receivable, net $ 122,713,000 $ 122,973,000 Deposits $ 310,309,000 $ 311,339,000 Brokered CD's included in deposits $ 11,958,000 $ 11,907,000 Total stockholders' equity $ 14,074,000 $ 12,787,000 Book value per share $ 15.49 $ 14.06 Book value per share (excluding OCI) $ 44.66 $ 43.02 Total average stockholders' equity to assets ratio (excluding OCI) 11.68 % 11.25 % Asset quality ratios: Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans .00 % .00 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans .00 % .00 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans 1.92 % 1.96 %

FINANCIAL INFORMATION PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (Audited) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,804,554 $ 2,190,793 Interest bearing deposits in banks 26,909,971 19,518,942 Securities available for sale 162,147,426 165,520,025 Restricted equity securities 954,300 836,200 Loans 125,119,762 125,433,112 Less Allowance for loan losses 2,406,847 2,459,372 Loans, net 122,712,915 122,973,740 Premises and equipment, net 8,451,263 8,421,289 Right-of-use lease assets - operating 281,291 302,171 Goodwill 306,488 306,488 Bank owned life insurance 10,812,011 10,601,839 Accrued interest receivable 2,026,137 2,107,189 Deferred tax assets, net 9,158,960 8,951,799 Other assets 898,016 847,912 Total assets $ 346,463,332 $ 342,578,387 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 92,189,466 $ 89,518,619 Interest-bearing 218,119,770 221,820,527 Total deposits 310,309,236 311,339,146 Subordinated debentures 3,093,000 3,093,000 Other borrowings 16,500,000 12,500,000 Accrued interest payable 863,883 1,392,273 Operating lease liabilities 281,291 302,171 Other liabilities 1,342,397 1,165,256 Total liabilities 332,389,807 329,791,846 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 2,400,000 authorized; 1,872,313 issued; 908,534 and 909,534 shares outstanding, respectively. 18,723 18,723 Additional paid-in capital 8,923,223 8,923,223 Treasury stock (963,779 and 962,779 shares, respectively) (15,619,799 ) (15,588,799 ) Retained earnings 47,251,484 45,772,256 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (26,500,106 ) (26,338,862 ) Total stockholders' equity 14,073,525 12,786,541 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 346,463,332 $ 342,578,387

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 2,136,245 $ 1,853,182 $ 4,162,616 $ 3,583,300 Securities available for sale 1,326,707 1,382,618 2,662,995 2,795,107 Other interest 340,093 194,438 648,917 338,294 Total interest income 3,803,045 3,430,238 7,474,528 6,716,701 Interest expense Deposits 757,324 382,578 1,518,271 609,629 Borrowings and repurchase agreements 190,262 138,121 369,065 140,330 Subordinated debentures 39,050 39,050 78,100 78,100 Total interest expense 986,636 559,749 1,965,436 828,059 Net interest income 2,816,409 2,870,489 5,509,092 5,888,642 Provision for loan losses - - - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,816,409 2,870,489 5,509,092 5,888,642 Other income Fees and service charges on deposit accounts 423,780 389,931 848,623 752,226 Service fee income, net - 716 743 1,487 Bank owned life insurance 106,500 97,806 210,172 196,612 Mortgage fee income 2,522 5,065 4,653 10,768 Total other income 532,802 493,518 1,064,191 961,093 Other expense: Salaries and employee benefits 1,158,295 1,100,851 2,295,710 2,236,649 Occupancy expense 320,432 216,178 633,103 456,339 Marketing and professional expense 72,425 67,772 147,288 136,591 Other operating expenses 519,858 506,441 999,681 1,049,113 Total other expenses 2,071,010 1,891,242 4,075,782 3,878,692 Income before income taxes 1,278,201 1,472,765 2,497,501 2,971,043 Income tax expense 271,395 327,829 527,125 645,934 Net income $ 1,006,806 $ 1,144,936 $ 1,970,376 $ 2,325,109 Cash dividend per share $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.54 $ 0.54 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.11 $ 1.26 $ 2.17 $ 2.56 Weighted -average basic and diluted shares outstanding 909,347 909,534 909,441 909,534

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Stock Paid-in Treasury Retained Comprehensive Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Stock Earnings Loss Equity Balance December 31, 2022 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (15,588,799 ) $ 42,274,372 $ (29,889,603 ) $ 5,737,916 Net income - - - - 2,325,109 - 2,325,109 Cash dividends declared ($.54 per share) - - - - (491,147 ) - (491,147 ) Other comprehensive income - - - - - 2,413,976 2,413,976 Balance June 30, 2023 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (15,588,799 ) $ 44,108,334 $ (27,465,627 ) $ 9,985,854

Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Stock Paid-in Treasury Retained Comprehensive Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Stock Earnings Loss Equity Balance December 31, 2023 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (15,588,799 ) $ 45,772,256 $ (26,338,862 ) $ 12,786,541 Net income - - - - 1,970,376 - 1,970,376 Cash dividends declared ($.54 per share) - - - - (491,148 ) - (491,148 ) Purchase of treasury stock - - - (31,000 ) - - (31,000 ) Other comprehensive loss - - - - - (161,244 ) (161,244 ) Balance June 30, 2024 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (15,619,799 ) $ 47,251,484 $ (26,500,106 ) $ 14,073,525

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,970,376 $ 2,325,109 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 261,892 199,301 Net investment amortization expense 101,905 85,736 Bank owned life insurance (210,172 ) (196,612 ) Decrease in accrued interest receivable 81,052 71,241 (Increase) decrease in accrued interest payable (528,390 ) 363,105 Net other operating activities 58,211 (9,928 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,734,874 2,837,952 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Net (increase) decrease in loans 260,825 (241,853 ) Net increase in interest bearing deposits in other banks (7,391,029 ) (7,237,446 ) Proceeds from maturing, sale and payments received on securities available for sale 2,971,115 6,094,227 Net (purchase) redemption of restricted equity securities (118,100 ) 3,800 Purchase of premises and equipment (291,866 ) (1,244,094 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,569,055 ) (2,625,366 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net decrease in deposits (1,029,910 ) (11,720,282 ) Proceeds from other borrowings 16,500,000 16,100,000 Repayments of other borrowings (12,500,000 ) (3,600,000 ) Purchase of treasury stock (31,000 ) - Payments of cash dividends (491,148 ) (491,147 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,477,942 288,571 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (386,239 ) 501,157 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,190,793 1,742,938 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,804,554 $ 2,244,095 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 2,493,826 $ 464,954 Taxes $ 387,747 $ 604,928 OTHER NONCASH TRANSACTIONS Real estate acquired through foreclosure $ - $ - Internally financed sales of other real estate owned $ - $ -

