The German Data Centre market is undergoing a boom in new facility build-outs, with more than 40 projects underway with many new entrants entering into Germany. There are over 240 Data Centre facilities with over 800,000 m2 of Data Centre raised floor space and over 1,200 MW of Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) in total forecast as of 2024.

The Frankfurt area is seeing substantial new Data Centre build outs and now accounts for over sixty per cent. Berlin currently with a 6.6 per cent share will see significant growth over the next five years with Virtus going live in 2026 with a 300 MW campus. Other German cities too see development such Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Munich. Overall, the German market remains the second largest Data Centre market in Europe behind the UK.

This new report covers the German Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:

The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities

Data Centre floor space forecast from 2024 to 2027

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2024 to 2027

Data Centre Power raised Costs (in per kWH)

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2024 to 2027 (in rack space, m2 p/ kW rentals)

The key Data Centre Trends Data Centre Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Latest Acquisitions/Mergers

Data Centre Developments in Germany (company, location, size, power and deployment date)

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Germany

Key German Data Centre Provider Profiles

German Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2024 to 2027)

German Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2024 to 2027)

German Data Centre Power in Euro per kWH

The Key German Data Centre Clusters

German Data Centre Pricing Forecast in rack space, m2 space per kW rentals(2024 to 2027)

German Data Centre Revenue Forecast in millions of Euro (2024 to 2027)

The Key Trends in the German Data Centre Market

German Data Centre Outlook

