Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: 42West Dominates at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Representing 13 Major Entertainment Clients

Agency's Fandoms & Franchises Division Highlights SDCC's Commitment to Culture, Community, and Commerce with its Portfolio of Consumer Products, Content, and Video Games Clients

42West, a powerhouse subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), reaffirmed its status as an industry leader by representing 13 clients at this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), the apex gathering for pop culture and entertainment enthusiasts.

42West's Fandoms and Franchises team showcased their expertise and deep understanding of fan culture and franchise dynamics by representing iconic brands across Consumer Products, Content, and Video Games, including events and pop-up activations such as Fandom's annual opening night fete sponsored by Electronic Arts, Super7's highly-anticipated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle event at TNT Pizza, Funko's beloved Fundays and so much more. Additional clients included BoxLunch, Crunchyroll, 10:10 Games, Mondo, Toho, and The Op, among others.

Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment, commented, "The team's commanding presence at Comic-Con underscores their ability to connect major entertainment brands with passionate fan communities across traditional and social media platforms."

ABOUT 42WEST:

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has five divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, Fandoms & Franchises, the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice, and the recently acquired social impact agency - Elle Communications. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as countless actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates-looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

ABOUT DOLPHIN:

Dolphin is a prominent independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through its subsidiaries, 42West, The Door, and Shore Fire Media, the company offers expert strategic marketing and publicity services to top brands in the film, television, music, gaming, and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have consistently ranked among the top 50 PR firms in the United States. The Digital Dept. complements these efforts with social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's subsidiary, Special Projects, provides talent booking services and event production for high-end clients in the media, entertainment, and fashion industries. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin has also entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries, with "The Blue Angels" marking the first project of this collaboration. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

# # #

Contact:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com