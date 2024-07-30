

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco (SYY) reported that its fourth quarter net earnings declined to $612 million from $733 million, last year. EPS decreased 14.6% to $1.23, compared to $1.44. Adjusted EPS increased 3.7% to $1.39. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.38, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Sales increased 4.2% to $20.6 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $20.57 billion in revenue.



