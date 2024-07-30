Lumu Named a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for Network Detection and Response for Second Consecutive Year

The report recognizes Lumu Defender's comprehensive solution for threat detection across entire network infrastructure

Lumu, the creators of the Continuous Compromise Assessment cybersecurity model that enables organizations to operate cybersecurity proficiently, today announced the company was named an outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for Network Detection and Response (NDR).

The GigaOm Radar report highlights key NDR vendors and equips IT decision-makers with the information needed to select the best fit for their business and use case requirements. The solutions listed in the report have the following capabilities widely adopted and well implemented in the sector: comprehensive threat detection, non-signature-based threat detection, north-south and east-west monitoring, out-of-the-box analysis and built-in incident response.

Listed as a leader and outperformer in the report for the second consecutive year, Lumu was recognized for its cloud-based NDR solution, Lumu Defender. The solution captures and analyzes a wide range of network metadata, such as DNS queries, network flows, proxy logs, firewall logs and email intelligence. This metadata is fed into Lumu's patent-pending Illumination Process, which combines known Indicators of Compromise (loCs) correlation, anomaly detection using AI models and deep correlation analysis to identify potential threats with high accuracy. The solution leverages collective defense by continuously learning from the network data of all its customers, enabling it to adapt to evolving threats rapidly.

Lumu Defender's analytics engine continuously monitors the ingested metadata to detect various threat vectors including malware, phishing, command-and-control communications, lateral movement and data exfiltration attempts. Once a threat is detected, Lumu Defender provides rich context and visibility into the incident including affected assets, attack techniques (mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework) and potential impact. It then enables automated response actions through Lumu AutoPilot and out-of-the-box integrations with over 125+ existing security tools.

"All of today's cyberattacks are designed to bypass existing protection technologies. Based on this reality, the typical stack of any organization must evolve to include ways to detect threats quickly and automate response," said Ricardo Villadiego, founder and CEO of Lumu. "This is the reason why automated network detection and response with solutions such as Lumu Defender is critical. We're excited for this recognition by GigaOm as it's a testament to Lumu's ability to enable organizations of all sizes and across industries to operate cybersecurity proficiently and mitigate the effects of cyber attacks."

