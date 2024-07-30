BioInvent International: BioInvent Receives Notice of Allowance from USPTO for BI-1910 Patent Application

Allowed US patent application for anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1910 covers composition-of-matter protection and the use of antibody to treat cancer

Patent will further strengthen IP protection of BioInvent's innovative portfolio of clinical assets

BI-1910 is being studied in a Phase 1/2a trial as both a single agent and in combination with KEYTRUDA® for the treatment of solid tumors

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV)(STO:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that the US Patent and Trademark office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for a patent application relevant to the anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1910 by the

The patent, once granted, provides a composition-of-matter protection for BI-1910 and the use of the antibody for the treatment of cancer.

"The allowance of this patent application underlines the unique features and proprietary nature of the BI-1910 antibody, building on the potential the asset is already demonstrating in its clinical development," said Martin Welschof, Chief Executive Officer of BioInvent. "We are committed to establishing a robust intellectual property portfolio around our innovative immuno-oncology pipeline, and we welcome the additional protection this patent will afford to our TNFR2 program in particular."

About BI-1910

BI-1910 is BioInvent's second tumor necrosis factor receptor 2 (TNFR2) program, currently in Phase 1 clinical development, after BI-1808 in Phase 2a. BI-1910 displays a differentiated, agonist approach to cancer treatment compared to BI-1808, BioInvent's first-in-class anti-TNFR2 antibody. Both monoclonal antibodies were chosen as potential best-in-class, from a large family of binders generated through BioInvent's proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform. It is being studied as both a single agent and in combination with MSD's (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors. The single agent arm of the Phase 1/2a BI-1910 study was initiated in December 2023 and first data is expected by H2 2024.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently five drug candidates in six ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com . Follow on the social media platform X: @BioInvent.

