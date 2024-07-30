SoundHound Chat AI, an in-vehicle assistant with integrated ChatGPT, launches with two more flagship Stellantis brands

SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced its SoundHound Chat AI voice assistant with integrated ChatGPT will be live in Alfa Romeo and Citroën vehicles across multiple European markets. This marks a further expansion for the breakthrough technology, and the latest two Stellantis flagship brands to embrace SoundHound AI's category-leading voice assistant.

The announcement follows recent launches in Peugeot, Opel, and Vauxhall vehicles. Earlier this year in March, DS Automobiles became the very first automaker in the world to go into full production with a voice assistant that integrates the latest generative AI technology via SoundHound Chat AI. Now the voice assistant will be available in Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida and in Citroën C4, C4X, C5X, Berlingo, and Spacetourer vehicles.

SoundHound Chat AI delivers a new and versatile type of conversational experience for car drivers and passengers. Expanding upon in-vehicle voice assistant capabilities like navigation, calls, and real-time information like sports scores and weather Citroën and Alfa Romeo customers will also be able to enjoy ChatGPT-style responses. From historical facts to trip planning, storytelling, quizzes, and tips from the vehicle manual, the system seamlessly recognizes natural human speech and uses generative AI to support enjoyable, informative conversations that flow.

Users can ask follow-up questions that draw on complementary real-time domains for optimal responses that are relevant and useful while they're on the road, e.g.:

"What's the most picturesque route from the South of France to Italy?" "What's the most popular place to stop along the way?" "What is the weather like there now?" "Could you navigate me to public parking there?" "Find an electric vehicle charging station nearby."



"We're delighted to extend our popular SoundHound Chat AI assistant to Alfa Romeo and Citroën vehicles. This innovation is proving to be a hit with drivers, who are getting ongoing value from their enhanced in-car voice assistant," said Michael Zagorsek, COO of SoundHound AI. "Drivers are still uncovering new and exciting uses for this highly capable, AI-driven voice technology. As we enter a new era for the vehicle cockpit, SoundHound is constantly pushing to deliver elite products that automakers trust and drivers love."

SoundHound's cross-brand data shows as much as a sixfold increase in voice assistant usage, and a 5x increase in the consumer loyalty-based Net Promoter Score, indicating a growing demand for highly intelligent, versatile AI voice assistants among drivers and manufacturers.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in conversational intelligence, offers voice AI solutions that let businesses offer incredible conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound's voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators across automotive, TV, and connected devices, and to customer service industries via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, and Dynamic Drive Thru, an AI-powered multimodal food ordering solution. Along with SoundHound Chat AI, a powerful voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, SoundHound powers millions of products and services, and processes billions of interactions each year for world class businesses.

