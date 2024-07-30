

American Electric Power Co. Inc. (AEP) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $340.3 billion, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $521.2 billion, or $1.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $662.0 million or $1.25 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $4.6 billion from $4.4 billion last year.



For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect operating earnings in a range of $5.53 to $5.73 per share and long-term growth rate of 6% to 7%.



Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $5.61 per share for the year.



Earnings on a reported basis would be $5.56 to $5.76 per share.



