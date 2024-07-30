

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year, but was in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $434 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $591 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $313 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to $2.423 billion from $2.421 billion last year.



Outlook



For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect adjusted operating earnings in a range of $3.60 to $3.70 per share.



Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $3.67 per share for the year.



Further, the company reaffirmed its five-year, adjusted operating earnings growth outlook of 5% to 7% through 2028.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX