Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30
[30.07.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.07.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,140,496.00
|USD
|0
|73,725,924.72
|7.2704
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.07.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,845,419.00
|EUR
|0
|22,464,165.41
|5.8418
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.07.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|267,123.00
|GBP
|0
|2,606,920.14
|9.7592
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.07.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|656,195.00
|GBP
|0
|5,369,395.38
|8.1826