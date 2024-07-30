Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.07.2024 16:00 Uhr
46 Leser
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30

[30.07.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
30.07.24IE000LZC9NM010,140,496.00USD073,725,924.727.2704
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
30.07.24IE000DOZYQJ73,845,419.00EUR022,464,165.415.8418
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
30.07.24IE000GETKIK8267,123.00GBP02,606,920.149.7592
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
30.07.24IE000XIITCN5656,195.00GBP05,369,395.388.1826

